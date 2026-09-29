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94 episodes
- Lore segment begins at (12:38)Chen Stormstout reaches the homeland behind his family name, only to be rejected by the Stormstout guarding its brewery.
This week, Tides of Lore follows the complete Valley of the Four Winds storyline through the Thunderfoot farms, Halfhill, Sunsong Ranch, the Tillers, the search for the Hidden Master, Nesingwary’s Safari and the infestation consuming Stormstout Brewery.
Along the way, Farmer Yoon must earn the right to continue his grandfather’s work, Lin Tenderpaw confronts the doubt behind her bruised hands, and Hemet Nesingwary Jr. learns what his father values more than any trophy.
Uncle Gao wants to make the Stormstout name famous. Chen must decide what that name should actually mean.
- Lore segment begins at (18:07)
Pandaria survived ten thousand years behind the mists. The Alliance and Horde needed only days to teach its people their war
The Alliance enters the Jade Forest searching for Prince Anduin. The Horde arrives to secure a foothold for Garrosh Hellscream. Both insist their mission is necessary. Both recruit local allies. Both receive the same warning from Taran Zhu, Pandaria lives and breathes, and it will respond to the emotions they bring
The jinyu begin marching beneath Alliance banners. The hozen raise the colours of the Horde. Between them, the people of Dawn’s Blossom continue trading, monks continue teaching and generations of workers prepare an enormous jade vessel for Yu’lon’s rebirth
Then the two armies meet beneath it
- Lore segment begins at (16:40)
Beneath Orgrimmar, dark shaman enslave creatures from the Firelands while Horde commanders and SI:7 agents interpret the same threat through opposing fears. In Lordaeron, a mysterious Hooded Crusader dismantles the Scarlet order from within. Her identity is Lilian Voss, the undead daughter rejected by the father who trained her to hate the very thing she became. Her campaign carries us through Houndmaster Braun, Armsmaster Harlan, Flameweaver Koegler, High Inquisitor Whitemane and finally into Scholomance, where Darkmaster Gandling still turns his students into experiments.
Far from that violence, a new pandaren begins training beneath Master Shang Xi. The search for the four elemental spirits introduces Aysa Cloudsinger and the patient Tushui path, Ji Firepaw and the decisive Huojin path, and the balance both philosophies once created together.
When the great turtle Shen-zin Su finally answers his people, they discover an Alliance airship buried in his side. Aysa and Ji work with survivors from both factions to free him. Their cooperation saves every life on the Wandering Isle, but it lasts only until the immediate danger is gone.
The Alliance and Horde demand a choice. Aysa follows the Alliance. Ji follows the Horde. Friends, relatives and former companions are told that the people beneath the other banner are now sworn enemies, just as the mists around Pandaria begin to part.
- Lore segment begins at (20:50)
The Pearl of Pandaria has shown Li Li Stormstout something her people stopped believing: Pandaria still exists. Staying safely aboard Shen-zin Su would mean ignoring the lost homeland waiting beyond the mists, so Li Li leaves the Wandering Isle again. This time, Chen Stormstout follows her not to drag her home, but to make sure she does not face the journey alone.
In Tides of Lore Episode 89, we retell Sarah Pine's four-part World of Warcraft novella Quest for Pandaria, the direct continuation of Pearl of Pandaria and a bridge between Cataclysm and Mists of Pandaria.
Li Li's decision reopens every wound her family tried to bury. Chon Po has already lost his wife, watched Wanyo vanish and welcomed his daughter home after Strongbo died protecting her. To Li Li, his fear has made home into a cage. To her father, another journey looks like the same grief arriving all over again.
The Pearl leads Li Li and Chen from Ironforge and Booty Bay into the path of Catelyn the Blade, a pirate carrying debt, defiance and an unfinished relationship with her father, Ansirem Runeweaver. In Uldum, the brothers Menrim and Bathet reveal what can happen when pride delays an apology until love can no longer repair the damage.
Their final voyage carries them into a gathering war. An Alliance ship and a Horde warship turn diplomats into hostages near Theramore, while ordinary people risk their lives for friends on the opposite side. By the time Chen and Li Li reunite, both vessels are burning and the conflict that will define Mists of Pandaria is already sailing toward the hidden continent.
The Pearl can point toward Pandaria. It cannot tell Li Li what finding it will cost, who will follow her through the mists or whether a person can choose freedom without abandoning the people who love them.
- Lore segment begins at (20:50)
The Pearl of Pandaria has shown Li Li Stormstout something her people stopped believing: Pandaria still exists. Staying safely aboard Shen-zin Su would mean ignoring the lost homeland waiting beyond the mists, so Li Li leaves the Wandering Isle again. This time, Chen Stormstout follows her not to drag her home, but to make sure she does not face the journey alone.
In Tides of Lore Episode 89, we retell Sarah Pine's four-part World of Warcraft novella Quest for Pandaria, the direct continuation of Pearl of Pandaria and a bridge between Cataclysm and Mists of Pandaria.
Li Li's decision reopens every wound her family tried to bury. Chon Po has already lost his wife, watched Wanyo vanish and welcomed his daughter home after Strongbo died protecting her. To Li Li, his fear has made home into a cage. To her father, another journey looks like the same grief arriving all over again.
The Pearl leads Li Li and Chen from Ironforge and Booty Bay into the path of Catelyn the Blade, a pirate carrying debt, defiance and an unfinished relationship with her father, Ansirem Runeweaver. In Uldum, the brothers Menrim and Bathet reveal what can happen when pride delays an apology until love can no longer repair the damage.
Their final voyage carries them into a gathering war. An Alliance ship and a Horde warship turn diplomats into hostages near Theramore, while ordinary people risk their lives for friends on the opposite side. By the time Chen and Li Li reunite, both vessels are burning and the conflict that will define Mists of Pandaria is already sailing toward the hidden continent.
The Pearl can point toward Pandaria. It cannot tell Li Li what finding it will cost, who will follow her through the mists or whether a person can choose freedom without abandoning the people who love them.
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About Tides of Lore
Explore the rich lore and history of Warcraft, from the novels to the games. Whether you're a seasoned WoW veteran looking to deepen your knowledge or a total newcomer curious about the lands of Azeroth and beyond, this is the perfect starting point to dive in and discover how the lore connects to the games we love.Podcast website
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