Sa Melabrina is a Downy Oak tree the size of a small church, draped in moss and ferns. Her ancient arms spread wide in the surrounding forest near Illorai, Sardinia. She's the oldest and largest of her kind in all of Europe. And she's been standing here in these mountains for nine centuries.

What she symbolizes is even greater than her beauty.

The town’s mayor organized a remarkable conference drawing scientists, conservationists, and community leaders from across Sardinia and beyond, all united around a single idea: that Sardinia's ancient trees, its oldest living landmarks, could form a network worth protecting, visiting, and fighting for.

There is something else at stake. Sardinia's small towns are quietly shrinking. Depopulation is hollowing out villages that have survived for millennia. Saving these old trees is vital, but Sardinia's leaders ask a new type of question:

Can Sa Melabrina and Sardinia’s monumental trees save its small towns?

Guests

Gianluca Grande, Mayor

Illorai, Sardinia

Dr. Gianluigi Bacchetta

Professor, Department of Life and Environmental Sciences

Director, Centre for the Conservation of Biodiversity and Germplasm Bank of Sardinia

University of Cagliari, Sardinia

Pina Muras

Resident of Illorai, Sardinia



Carlo Poddi

Arborist, Sassari, Sardinia

Readings

"Su chercu pius bellu" (The Most Beautiful Oak) by Ignazio Camarda - read by Fulgenzio Piras

"The Sa Melabrina Oak" by Graziano Nudda

Quote by T.S. Eliot from "The Little Gidding"

Voiceover Readers

Manuela Buonanno (Pina Muras)

Jeff Taliaferro (Graziano Nudda reading)

Music

Sa Melabrina Choir

Conference hospitality provided by Proloco

Oak Species of Sardinia - Quercus pubescens group

Quercus dalechampii (Downy Oak)

Quercus ichnusae

Quercus congesta

Quercus virgiliana

Other Oak species in Sardinia

Quercus ilex (Holm Oak)

Quercus suber (Cork Oak)

Quercus calliprinos

Quercus morisi

Theme Music

"This Old Tree," Diccon Lee, www.deeleetree.com



Artwork

Dahn Hiuni, www.dahnhiuni.com/home



Website

thisoldtree.show

Transcripts available.



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This Old Tree podcast is a sponsored project of the New England Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture. To support This Old Tree and New England ISA, click here.



We want to hear about the favorite tree in your life! To submit a ~4 or 5 minute audio story for consideration for an upcoming episode of "Tree Story Shorts" on This Old Tree, record the story on your phone’s voice memo app and email to:

doug@thisoldtree.net



This episode was written in part at LitArts RI, a community organization and co-working space that supports Rhode Island's creators.

litartsri.org