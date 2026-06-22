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The Week with Roger

Roger Entner
Business NewsNews
The Week with Roger
Latest episode

257 episodes

  • The Week with Roger

    This Week: Verizon’s Simplicity Plan and Another Attempt to Eliminate Device Subsidies

    06/22/2026 | 12 mins.
    Analysts Don Kellogg and Roger Entner evaluate the benefits of Verizon's new Simplicity Plan, discuss the evolving device upgrade landscape, and examine AT&T's announcement of its new CFO.

    00:00 Episode intro
    00:24 Overview of Verizon's new plan
    02:09 The rewards structure of the plan
    03:27 Additional features and junk fee elimination
    04:18 Device subsidies are being phased out
    07:40 Increasing customer value without device upgrades
    08:38 Verizon's new plan is a step in the right direction
    09:53 AT&T announces new CFO
    11:25 Episode wrap-up

    Tags: telecom, telecommunications, wireless, prepaid, postpaid, cellular phone, Don Kellogg, Roger Entner, Verizon, plans, Dan Schulman, rewards, T-Mobile, Ronan Dunne, Xfinity, internet, hotspots, devices, financing, Apple, upgrades, Samsung, net adds, Virgin Mobile, AT&T, Jennifer Biry, Pascal Desroches, John Stankey
  • The Week with Roger

    This Week: 300th Episode with Craig Moffett on Convergence and Fiber Economics

    06/15/2026 | 26 mins.
    Analysts Don Kellogg and Roger Entner celebrate the 300th episode of the show by welcoming telecom legend Craig Moffett, co-founder of Moffett Nathanson, to discuss all things convergence, including the current state of fiber buildouts, evolving bundling strategies, and what market cycles may be signaling for the future.

    00:00 Episode intro
    01:00 Convergence and the state of the fiber buildout
    04:52 Density and overbuilding
    06:15 Diminishing buildout returns
    09:45 Data center demand and labor questions
    11:16 Aerial vs. buried deployment cost concerns
    13:43 Is bundling actually profitable?
    18:05 Fiber growth at the expense of wireless
    20:51 Broadband price compression may signal a coming crisis
    23:29 What will future buyouts look like?
    25:38 Episode wrap-up

    Tags: telecom, telecommunications, wireless, prepaid, postpaid, cellular phone, Don Kellogg, Roger Entner, Craig Moffett, convergence, fiber, FWA, cable, Starlink, BEAD, Cox, Charter, rural, buildout, density, data centers, Verizon, AT&T, Fios, bundling, ILEC, T-Mobile, copper, VoIP, buyouts
  • The Week with Roger

    This Week: Verizon’s New Network Leader and the Growing AI Memory Crunch

    06/08/2026 | 7 mins.
    Analysts Don Kellogg and Roger Entner examine the newest leadership shakeup at Verizon, as well as explore the escalating computer memory crunch and its potential ramifications for the telecom industry.

    00:00 Episode intro
    00:37 The latest Verizon leadership changes
    02:37 International legal complications involved
    03:17 The timing of the transition
    03:46 Implications for the company
    04:52 The systemic memory crisis is intensifying
    06:47 Surging AI demand is driving profound changes
    07:31 Episode wrap-up

    Tags: telecom, telecommunications, wireless, prepaid, postpaid, cellular phone, Don Kellogg, Roger Entner, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, Abdu Mudesir, Joe Russo, Germany, Europe, network, NTIA, memory, shortages, RAM, supply chain, AI, routers, Apple, iPhone
  • The Week with Roger

    This Week: 5 Gig Cable, BEAD Shakeups, and the Starlink Opportunity

    06/01/2026 | 9 mins.
    Analysts Don Kellogg and Roger Entner examine the key domestic telecom developments of the week, including rural cable upgrades, recent BEAD turbulence, the buzz surrounding the Starlink IPO, and more.
    00:00 Episode intro
    00:25 Mediacom Next-Gen network upgrades
    02:07 Cable is steadily improving its reputation
    02:54 Speed and reliability are both crucial
    03:59 Several BEAD providers are stepping back
    05:03 Satellite may swoop in on the market
    05:49 New research on consumer choice dynamics
    07:29 Upcoming reports on Starlink's future
    08:59 Episode wrap-up
    Tags: telecom, telecommunications, wireless, prepaid, postpaid, cellular phone, Don Kellogg, Roger Entner, Mediacom, spectrum, DOCSIS 4.0, cable, fiber, Comcast, Charter, FWA, BEAD, rural, satellite, Starlink, Leo, New Street Research, IPO
  • The Week with Roger

    This Week: Modular Pricing, Network Strain, and California's Copper Standoff

    05/26/2026 | 13 mins.
    Analysts Don Kellogg and Roger Entner unveil insights from Fiber Connect 2026 on data centers and material shortages, and discuss AT&T's new Build-A-Plan rollout as well as their legal fight to sunset legacy copper networks in California.
    00:00 Episode intro
    00:25 Fiber Connect data center insights
    02:51 AI video is driving network requirements
    04:41 AT&T's new Build-A-Plan rollout and implications
    07:40 Will the plan expand in the future?
    08:27 AT&T sues California to sunset copper and DSL
    11:00 Satellite has become a reliable backup
    12:28 Regulators should embrace the future
    13:16 Episode wrap-up

    Tags: telecom, telecommunications, wireless, prepaid, postpaid, cellular phone, Don Kellogg, Roger Entner, Fiber Connect, AI, network, data centers, BEAD, fiber, data, video, DOCSIS 4.0, AT&T, Build-A-Plan, Mint, multi-line, convergence, DSL, California, copper, FCC, satellite, Starlink, T-Mobile, regulation
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About The Week with Roger
Each week, join Roger Entner and the Recon Analytics team for an analysts perspective on the world of telecom.
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