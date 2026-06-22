Analysts Don Kellogg and Roger Entner celebrate the 300th episode of the show by welcoming telecom legend Craig Moffett, co-founder of Moffett Nathanson, to discuss all things convergence, including the current state of fiber buildouts, evolving bundling strategies, and what market cycles may be signaling for the future.



00:00 Episode intro

01:00 Convergence and the state of the fiber buildout

04:52 Density and overbuilding

06:15 Diminishing buildout returns

09:45 Data center demand and labor questions

11:16 Aerial vs. buried deployment cost concerns

13:43 Is bundling actually profitable?

18:05 Fiber growth at the expense of wireless

20:51 Broadband price compression may signal a coming crisis

23:29 What will future buyouts look like?

25:38 Episode wrap-up



Tags: telecom, telecommunications, wireless, prepaid, postpaid, cellular phone, Don Kellogg, Roger Entner, Craig Moffett, convergence, fiber, FWA, cable, Starlink, BEAD, Cox, Charter, rural, buildout, density, data centers, Verizon, AT&T, Fios, bundling, ILEC, T-Mobile, copper, VoIP, buyouts