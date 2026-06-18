The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG

The agents fought off the last of their Tau ambushers. Solomon had a troubling sense of a desecration within the cave, and upon investigating, they discovered the bodies of Gue’vesa, Kroot, and a few Tau, all of which had been there since around the establishment of Fontus. Spartacus then arrived, and after explaining what had happened, all evidence pointed to the theory that the people who had gone missing during the warg hunts had, in fact, been killed by the Tau. The warg may not even exist. Spartacus declared that the Kroot contract with the Tau was now broken, and the agents revealed their true identities to him. They decided to reach out to the Tau who had seemed to dissent during the meeting with Aun’o Artemis, and rode off on some Kroot oxen back to Fontus.



Featuring players Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, Josh Halbot, and Tyler Hewitt, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.



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Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic

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