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The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG

Dumb-Dumbs & Dice
Comedy FictionFiction
The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG
Latest episode

309 episodes

  • The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG

    Agents of the Inquisition - 2.23 - The Hive of Silent Death

    06/18/2026 | 49 mins.
    The agents returned to the Kroot dome, Spartacus summoned Tau that might be sympathetic, and Stevius left to round up Gue’vesa leaders to discuss the current situation. Morgan showed the Tau Romeo’s recordings of the battle and the bodies they had found in the woods. The Tau were hesitant to accept duplicity within their ranks, but accepted that unintentional mistakes may have been made. The agents followed a line of questioning that had the Tau recognizing inconsistencies coming from the Ethereal’s office, but that same line brought up the earlier discussion about the Horus Heresy, which completely unmoored Solomon. Stevius returned with Gue’vesa leaders, and they now need to strategize about how to deal with an Ethereal that may be lying to his people.

    Featuring players Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, Josh Halbot, and Tyler Hewitt, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.

    Enjoying Agents of the Inquisition?
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    Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
    - Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials

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  • The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG

    Agents of the Inquisition - 2.22 - Unintentional Mistakes

    06/11/2026 | 51 mins.
    The agents fought off the last of their Tau ambushers. Solomon had a troubling sense of a desecration within the cave, and upon investigating, they discovered the bodies of Gue’vesa, Kroot, and a few Tau, all of which had been there since around the establishment of Fontus. Spartacus then arrived, and after explaining what had happened, all evidence pointed to the theory that the people who had gone missing during the warg hunts had, in fact, been killed by the Tau. The warg may not even exist. Spartacus declared that the Kroot contract with the Tau was now broken, and the agents revealed their true identities to him. They decided to reach out to the Tau who had seemed to dissent during the meeting with Aun’o Artemis, and rode off on some Kroot oxen back to Fontus.

    Featuring players Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, Josh Halbot, and Tyler Hewitt, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.

    Enjoying Agents of the Inquisition?
    - Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
    - Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
    - Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
    - Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)

    Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
    - Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG

    Agents of the Inquisition - 2.21 - A Troubling Desecration

    06/04/2026 | 51 mins.
    The agents found themselves isolated in the woods, ambushed by Tau in stealth battle suits. Solomon quickly discovered that the weapons that had been provided to them by the Tau had been sabotaged, Morgan tried to drag Stevius to safety but couldn’t entirely avoid him being hit, and Damien drew on the warp to alter the flow of time around some of their enemies to delay their attack. They focused their efforts on taking out the Tau who were still moving, and turned their attention to the two left at Damien’s mercy.

    Featuring players Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, Josh Halbot, and Tyler Hewitt, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.

    Enjoying Agents of the Inquisition?
    - Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
    - Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
    - Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
    - Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)

    Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
    - Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG

    Agents of the Inquisition - 2.20 - Ambushed

    05/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    The agents selected their weapons and boarded transport to the site of the Great Hunt, accompanied by Stevius, Romeo, and Whistler. They set down in a forest at some distance from the other teams and fanned out to search the area. As they approached a cave mouth in search of wargs in the area, they were suddenly set upon by gatling gun fire emanating from a stealth battle suit.

    Featuring players Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, Josh Halbot, and Tyler Hewitt, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.

    Enjoying Agents of the Inquisition?
    - Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
    - Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
    - Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
    - Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)

    Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
    - Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG

    Agents of the Inquisition - 2.19 - The Great Hunt

    05/21/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    In the final rounds of the contests for the right to join the Great Hunt, Stevius miraculously beat Excella Rhodes at regicide and cleared his debt with her, and Damien handily won his contest of warp manipulation. Back at the Kroot camp, the agents were welcomed more fully into the clan. Solomon shared the teachings from his bible with the Kroot and had Damien transcribe additions from the Kroot themselves. Morgan and Damien learned, through their own admissions to Alice and Spartacus, that the Kroot were aware of the internal conflicts within the Tau and maintained a sense of independence from them.

    Featuring players Del Borovic, Guy Bradford, Josh Halbot, and Tyler Hewitt, and Dungeon Master Ryan LaPlante.

    Enjoying Agents of the Inquisition?
    - Consider supporting the show for as little as $1 a month to get BTS fun, an ad-free feed, and even add your own character to the podcast! (https://dumbdumbdice.com/join)
    - Buy merch on our website (https://dumbdumbdice.com/)
    - Follow us on social media: @dumbdumbdice
    - Watch our video episodes on YouTube (https://youtube.com/@dumbdumbdice)

    Artwork by the brilliant Del Borovic
    - Website & Portfolio (https://delborovic.com/), @deltastic on socials

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG
The Valentyne Heresy: A Warhammer 40K RPG is a Dumb-Dumbs & Dice live-play podcast where professional voice actors and improvisers journey into the grim darkness of the 41st millenium - playing the Genesys adaptation of Warhammer 40K's "Dark Heresy" TTRPG! Join Inquisitor Lucius Valentyne, and hive-bred siblings Lyric and Alto, as this unlikely trio try to save the Emperor from a cabal of mysterious enemies! This series features our Game Master Tom McGee (@mcgeetd), and regular players Ryan LaPlante (@theryanlaplante), Tyler Hewitt (@Tyler_Hewitt) and Laura Elizabeth (@lauraehamstra)! Dive in now to find out why it's been downloaded more than 2.5M+ times!
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