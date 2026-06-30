A kidnapper. A cold case. A call to action.

In the Season 4 finale of The Fronczak Files, Jack and Tracey bring together everything currently known about the team’s new kidnapping suspect: Marcelle. We’ll walk you through every known location connected to her, explore maps of 1960s Chicago, and ask for your help in uncovering the truth.

Who was Marcelle? How did the actions of one woman in 1964 ripple through generations, forever changing the lives of countless people? And could the answer to this 62-year-old mystery still be out there? Join Jack and Tracey as they conclude Season 4 by reflecting on the lasting emotional toll this kidnapping inflicted on Paul, Dora, the Baty family, and everyone whose lives were forever changed. Then, as the investigation enters its next chapter, discover how you can help bring long-awaited answers to one of America’s most enduring child abduction mysteries.





In this episode, Jack and Tracey:

• Present everything currently known about Marcelle

• Explore the key locations connected to the investigation

• Discuss the lasting emotional impact of the kidnapping

• Explain how you can help provide answers in the search



💬 Share your reactions

🔔 Subscribe for upcoming Season 5 episodes

🎧 Listen on all major podcast platforms

📺 Watch full episodes on YouTube

⭐ Join as a Patreon member for extra bonus content



📲 Connect with us: thefronczakfiles.com | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads





Theme Music by Paul Jack Fronczak and Rick Holland

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.