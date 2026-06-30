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46 episodes
- A kidnapper. A cold case. A call to action.
In the Season 4 finale of The Fronczak Files, Jack and Tracey bring together everything currently known about the team’s new kidnapping suspect: Marcelle. We’ll walk you through every known location connected to her, explore maps of 1960s Chicago, and ask for your help in uncovering the truth.
Who was Marcelle? How did the actions of one woman in 1964 ripple through generations, forever changing the lives of countless people? And could the answer to this 62-year-old mystery still be out there? Join Jack and Tracey as they conclude Season 4 by reflecting on the lasting emotional toll this kidnapping inflicted on Paul, Dora, the Baty family, and everyone whose lives were forever changed. Then, as the investigation enters its next chapter, discover how you can help bring long-awaited answers to one of America’s most enduring child abduction mysteries.
In this episode, Jack and Tracey:
• Present everything currently known about Marcelle
• Explore the key locations connected to the investigation
• Discuss the lasting emotional impact of the kidnapping
• Explain how you can help provide answers in the search
💬 Share your reactions
🔔 Subscribe for upcoming Season 5 episodes
🎧 Listen on all major podcast platforms
📺 Watch full episodes on YouTube
⭐ Join as a Patreon member for extra bonus content
📲 Connect with us: thefronczakfiles.com | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads
Theme Music by Paul Jack Fronczak and Rick Holland
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A new suspect. A psychological profile. A search for the truth.
In this episode of The Fronczak Files, Jack and Tracey take a deep dive into the world of infant abductions, examining the behavioral patterns, motivations, and psychological profiles of those who steal children. Armed with official research and historical data, the investigation turns toward a new suspect: Marcelle.
Who typically abducts infants? What drives someone to take a child and raise them as their own? And how closely does Marcelle align with the profile developed by experts and law enforcement? Join Jack and Tracey as they journey back to 1964: a time when hospital nurseries were open, security was minimal, and newborns were frighteningly vulnerable. As the team compares documented abductor characteristics with known facts of the case, a clearer picture of the person behind one of America’s most infamous child kidnappings begins to emerge.
In this episode, Jack and Tracey:
• Examine official statistics and research on infant abductions
• Compare Marcelle’s known history to established psychological profiles
• Explore the security vulnerabilities at Michael Reese Hospital in 1964
💬 Share your reactions
🔔 Subscribe for new Season 4 episodes
🎧 Listen on all major podcast platforms
📺 Watch full episodes on YouTube
⭐ Join as a Patreon member for extra bonus content
📲 Connect with us: thefronczakfiles.com | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads
Theme Music by Paul Jack Fronczak and Rick Holland
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- A plea for help. A search for answers. A revelation that changes everything.
In this episode of The Fronczak Files, Jack and Tracey sit down with Doyle Batey, the younger brother of Billy Ray Baty. Through Doyle’s memories, a complicated portrait begins to emerge: one that fills in missing pieces surrounding the 1964 kidnapping of Paul Joseph Fronczak.
Who was Billy Ray Baty? What did Doyle reveal about Billy’s marriage to Alice Suane? And what startling information has led TFF to a new suspect? Join Jack and Tracey as the trail stretches from Blytheville, Arkansas to Chicago, and a long-buried connection begins to come into focus.
In this episode, Jack and Tracey:
• Share a never-before-seen interview with Doyle Batey
• Revisit Billy Ray Baty’s history in Arkansas and Chicago
• Introduce Marcelle, TFF’s new kidnapping suspect
💬 Share your reactions
🔔 Subscribe for new Season 4 episodes
🎧 Listen on all major podcast platforms
📺 Watch full episodes on YouTube
⭐ Join as a Patreon member for extra bonus content
📲 Connect with us: thefronczakfiles.com | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads
Theme Music by Paul Jack Fronczak and Rick Holland
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In this episode of The Fronczak Files, Jack and Tracey follow a clue hidden in plain sight: the surname Baty. What begins as a simple question…where did the name come from?…leads the investigation hundreds of miles from Chicago to Blytheville, Arkansas.
As they trace records, timelines, family connections, and forgotten histories, a network of people connected to the real Paul Fronczak kidnapping begins to emerge. Along the way, they uncover links between Arkansas and Chicago, examine the life of Billy Ray Baty, and explore whether a Chicago woman with deep roots in the city could have been far closer to the kidnapping than anyone realized.
Could a decades-old paper trail reveal new suspects? Why does Arkansas keep appearing in the investigation? And what happens when family histories, criminal connections, and eyewitness descriptions begin to overlap?
Join Jack and Tracey as they follow the paper trail into Arkansas and uncover one of the most intriguing leads in the search for answers.
🎙 In this episode, Jack and Tracey:
• Explore how the surname “Baty” became a critical clue in the investigation
• Trace connections between Chicago and Blytheville, Arkansas
• Examine the backgrounds of individuals potentially connected to the kidnapping
• Investigate whether long-overlooked records may point toward new suspects
💬 Share your reactions
🔔 Subscribe for new Season 4 episodes
🎧 Listen on all major podcast platforms
📺 Watch full episodes on YouTube
⭐ Join as a Patreon member for extra bonus content
📱 Connect with us: thefronczakfiles.com | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads
Theme Music by Paul Jack Fronczak and Rick Holland
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Corruption. Conspiracy. Lies.
In this episode of The Fronczak Files, Jack and Tracey take a deeper look at Marlin Johnson, the head of the FBI’s Chicago office and the principal investigator in the kidnapping of Paul Joseph Fronczak. But Johnson’s story stretches far beyond the walls of Michael Reese Hospital. His name was tied not only to one of Chicago’s most infamous kidnappings, but also to the Chicago Outfit, power criminals, and whispers of corruption inside law enforcement itself.
Why was the head of the FBI leading the Fronczak kidnapping investigation? Why did a famous mobster sue Marlin Johnson? And what was really happening inside Chicago’s FBI office during the 1960’s?
Join Jack and Tracey as they pull the curtain on one of Chicago’s most well-known law enforcement figures, and the shadow of corruption surrounding the case.
In this episode, Jack and Tracey:
• Examine Marlin Johnson’s role in the Paul Joseph Fronczak kidnapping
• Explore the FBI’s complicated relationship with the Chicago Outfit
• Question whether corruption may have shaped the course of the investigation
💬 Share your reactions
🔔 Subscribe for new Season 4 episodes
🎧 Listen on all major podcast platforms
📺 Watch full episodes on YouTube
⭐ Join as a Patreon member for extra bonus content
📲 Connect with us: thefronczakfiles.com | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook | Threads
Theme Music by Paul Jack Fronczak and Rick Holland
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Fronczak Files
Mysteries, DNA, and the Search for Who We Really Are.The Fronczak Files is a gripping podcast that delves deep into the investigation of the abduction of Paul Fronczak, the abandonment of Jack Rosenthal, and the disappearance of Jack’s twin sister Jill. This true crime podcast takes you on a rollercoaster ride through Paul’s experiences, searching for his family and uncovering new mysteries along the way. In April 1964, a woman disguised as a nurse walked into a Chicago hospital room and took a one-day-old infant from the arms of a young mother named Dora Fronczak. That day, Chicago police kicked off the biggest manhunt in the city's history in an effort to find the kidnapped "Baby Fronczak." Weeks passed without any sign of the kidnapper or the infant. Two years after the kidnapping, the case went cold… Co-hosted by Paul Jack Fronczak and Tracey Hastings, Season 1 pulls you into the decades-long search for answers, identity, and justice. No theories. No holding back. Just the raw, unfiltered truth - told straight from the source.www.thefronczakfiles.comInstagram: https://instagram.com/thefronczakfiles TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@thefronczakfiles Facebook: https://facebook.com/thefronczakfiles Threads: https://threads.net/@thefronczakfiles. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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