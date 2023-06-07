The Data Exchange with Ben Lorica

A series of informal conversations with thought leaders, researchers, practitioners, and writers on a wide range of topics in technology, science, and of course...
Delivering Safe and Effective LLM and NLP Applications
David Talby is the CTO and Founder of John Snow Labs, the company behind two popular open source projects: Spark NLP and LangTest. In this episode we focus on LangTest, an open-source Python library designed to help developers deliver safe and effective Natural Language Processing (NLP) models. [Note: After we recorded this episode, NLTest was renamed to LangTest.]
7/20/2023
37:56
Using Data and AI to Democratize Entity Resolution and Master Data Management
Jeff Jonas is Founder and CEO of Senzing, a startup focused on democratizing entity resolution – making this deceptively complicated task easy for programmers to use and deploy.
7/13/2023
50:39
An Open Source Data Framework for LLMs
Jerry Liu is CEO and co-founder of LlamaIndex, an open source project and startup that builds tools that enable teams to augment LLMs with their own private data.
7/6/2023
49:24
Redefining AI Infrastructure: Deploying and Developing with a Next-Generation Developer Platform
Tim Davis is the Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Modular, a startup focused on building tools to help simplify AI infrastructure.
6/29/2023
50:19
The Rise of Custom Foundation Models
Andrew Feldman is CEO and co-founder of Cerebras, a startup that has released the fastest AI accelerator, based on the largest processor. We discussed Cerebras-GPT, a family of language models that have set new benchmarks for accuracy and compute efficiency, with sizes ranging from 111 million to 13 billion parameters.
