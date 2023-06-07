The Data Exchange with Ben Lorica

A series of informal conversations with thought leaders, researchers, practitioners, and writers on a wide range of topics in technology, science, and of course...

A series of informal conversations with thought leaders, researchers, practitioners, and writers on a wide range of topics in technology, science, and of course...

Andrew Feldman is CEO and co-founder of Cerebras, a startup that has released the fastest AI accelerator, based on the largest processor. We discussed Cerebras-GPT, a family of language models that have set new benchmarks for accuracy and compute efficiency, with sizes ranging from 111 million to 13 billion parameters.Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter: https://gradientflow.substack.com/Subscribe: Apple • Spotify • Stitcher • Google • AntennaPod • Podcast Addict • Amazon • RSS.Detailed show notes can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

Tim Davis is the Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Modular, a startup focused on building tools to help simplify AI infrastructure.Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter: https://gradientflow.substack.com/Subscribe: Apple • Spotify • Stitcher • Google • AntennaPod • Podcast Addict • Amazon • RSS.Detailed show notes can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

Jerry Liu is CEO and co-founder of LlamaIndex, an open source project and startup that builds tools that enable teams to augment LLMs with their own private data. Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter: https://gradientflow.substack.com/Subscribe: Apple • Spotify • Stitcher • Google • AntennaPod • Podcast Addict • Amazon • RSS.Detailed show notes can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

Jeff Jonas is Founder and CEO of Senzing, a startup focused on democratizing entity resolution – making this deceptively complicated task easy for programmers to use and deploy.Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter: https://gradientflow.substack.com/Subscribe: Apple • Spotify • Stitcher • Google • AntennaPod • Podcast Addict • Amazon • RSS.Detailed show notes can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

David Talby is the CTO and Founder of John Snow Labs, the company behind two popular open source projects: Spark NLP and LangTest. In this episode we focus on LangTest, an open-source Python library designed to help developers deliver safe and effective Natural Language Processing (NLP) models. [Note: After we recorded this episode, NLTest was renamed to LangTest.]Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter: https://gradientflow.substack.com/Subscribe: Apple • Spotify • Stitcher • Google • AntennaPod • Podcast Addict • Amazon • RSS.Detailed show notes can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

About The Data Exchange with Ben Lorica

A series of informal conversations with thought leaders, researchers, practitioners, and writers on a wide range of topics in technology, science, and of course big data, data science, artificial intelligence, and related applications. Anchored by Ben Lorica (@BigData), the Data Exchange also features a roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of data, machine learning and AI. Detailed show notes for each episode can be found on https://thedataexchange.media/ The Data Exchange podcast is a production of Gradient Flow [https://gradientflow.com/].