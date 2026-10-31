The Data Exchange with Ben Lorica

In this episode, we talk with Joel Hron, CTO of Thomson Reuters, about the company’s decision to develop its own frontier AI model, Thomson, using open-weight models and decades of proprietary content and expertise. Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter 📩 https://gradientflow.substack.com/ Subscribe: Apple · Spotify · Overcast · Pocket Casts · AntennaPod · Podcast Addict · Amazon · RSS. Detailed show notes and transcript, can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

Why Build Your Own AI Model When Frontier Models Already Exist?

MIT FutureTech director Neil Thompson joins Ben Lorica to discuss how AI is reshaping work, the economy, and the future of automation. Drawing on recent research, Thompson explains why AI’s impact on most occupations may unfold gradually rather than arrive as a sudden shock, why adoption continues to lag behind technical capabilities, and why the fixed costs of implementation favor larger firms. Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter 📩 https://gradientflow.substack.com/ Subscribe: Apple · Spotify · Overcast · Pocket Casts · AntennaPod · Podcast Addict · Amazon · RSS. Detailed show notes and transcript, can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

AI Is Coming for Tasks Before It Comes for Jobs

Akshay Sharma, ML Engineer at Lyft, and Nick Ung, Staff Applied Scientist at Lyft, explain how their team is building a platform that lets domain experts create customer-facing AI agents while engineers provide the underlying tools, guardrails, and evaluation infrastructure. Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter 📩 https://gradientflow.substack.com/ Subscribe: Apple · Spotify · Overcast · Pocket Casts · AntennaPod · Podcast Addict · Amazon · RSS. Detailed show notes and transcript, can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

Ben Lorica speaks with Leo de Moura, creator of Lean, VP and Distinguished Scientist at AWS, and Chief Architect of the Lean Focused Research Organization, about how AI is making formal verification more accessible and potentially transforming software engineering. Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter 📩 https://gradientflow.substack.com/ Subscribe: Apple · Spotify · Overcast · Pocket Casts · AntennaPod · Podcast Addict · Amazon · RSS. Detailed show notes and transcript, can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

When AI Writes the Code, Who Proves It Works?

Ben Lorica and investor Evangelos Simoudis discuss the opportunities and risks revealed in Anthropic’s S-1, from explosive revenue growth and improving economics to mounting compute commitments, competition from open-weight models, and dependence on coding. They also examine SpaceX’s emerging neocloud business and whether access to cheap capital and growing demand can sustain it. Finally, they debate proposals for regulating frontier AI labs, including restrictions on AI self-improvement, independent testing, and mandatory disclosure of security incidents. Subscribe to the Gradient Flow Newsletter 📩 https://gradientflow.substack.com/ Subscribe: Apple · Spotify · Overcast · Pocket Casts · AntennaPod · Podcast Addict · Amazon · RSS. Detailed show notes and transcript, can be found on The Data Exchange web site.

The AI Boom Is Impressive. Can It Last?

The Powers That Be: Daily

About The Data Exchange with Ben Lorica

About The Data Exchange with Ben Lorica

About The Data Exchange with Ben Lorica