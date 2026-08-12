What happens when a once-insecure girl, who searched for identity in relationships and approval, has a real encounter with God? She starts a podcast -- and not just any podcast, but a space where healing meets humor and faith meets real life.

The Cozy Chat Podcast is a documented journey of becoming, inviting women across the country to lean into Christ, community, and cozy conversations. We don't have it all figured out -- but with faith, sisterhood, and a little bit of laughter, we're walking it out together.