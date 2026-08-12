Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsPersonal JournalsThe Cozy Chat Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Cozy Chat Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Cozy Chat Podcast

Aliyah's Corner
Personal JournalsSociety & Culture
The Cozy Chat Podcast
Latest episode

94 episodes

  • The Cozy Chat Podcast

    30. No Husband. No House. In Debt.

    08/12/2026 | 21 mins.
    I'm 30...let's dive in.
    EMAIL: Aliyahscorner101@gmail.com
    TIKTOK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠aliyahscorner_⁠⁠⁠⁠
  • The Cozy Chat Podcast

    Do you really want friends?

    07/22/2026 | 20 mins.
    There's a cost to community. Let's talk about it.
    EMAIL: Aliyahscorner101@gmail.com
    TIKTOK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠aliyahscorner_⁠⁠⁠⁠
  • The Cozy Chat Podcast

    Confessions of the Christian Girl

    07/16/2026 | 22 mins.
    It's been a minute. Let's chat about how God is cutting the ugly out of me.
    EMAIL: Aliyahscorner101@gmail.com
    TIKTOK: ⁠⁠⁠⁠aliyahscorner_⁠⁠⁠⁠
  • The Cozy Chat Podcast

    Abstinence: The Real Deal

    01/08/2026 | 26 mins.
    I'm tired of TikTok and Instagram making this real cute, warm, and fuzzy. Let's talk about the real deal. Who's ready to yap?
    YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠⁠aliyahscorner⁠⁠⁠
    TIKTOK: ⁠⁠⁠aliyahscorner_⁠⁠⁠
    INSTAGRAM: ⁠⁠⁠aliyahscorner
  • The Cozy Chat Podcast

    Protecting Your Brand

    12/24/2025 | 25 mins.
    Sister, imagine a world where less grants you way more. Let's yap!
    YOUTUBE: ⁠⁠aliyahscorner⁠⁠
    TIKTOK: ⁠⁠aliyahscorner_⁠⁠
    INSTAGRAM: ⁠⁠aliyahscorner
More Personal Journals podcasts
Trending Personal Journals podcasts
  • Podcast The Cozy Chat Podcast
    The Cozy Chat Podcast
    Personal Journals, Society & Culture
About The Cozy Chat Podcast
What happens when a once-insecure girl, who searched for identity in relationships and approval, has a real encounter with God? She starts a podcast -- and not just any podcast, but a space where healing meets humor and faith meets real life. The Cozy Chat Podcast is a documented journey of becoming, inviting women across the country to lean into Christ, community, and cozy conversations. We don't have it all figured out -- but with faith, sisterhood, and a little bit of laughter, we're walking it out together.
Podcast website
Personal JournalsSociety & Culture

Listen to The Cozy Chat Podcast, Brand Safe and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.14.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/14/2026 - 1:51:09 PM
A company fromMADSACK