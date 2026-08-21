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18 episodes
- In this episode, host Kate Mishkin visits a mikveh, or Jewish ritual bath, in Los Angeles. She examines the origins and evolution of mikveh immersion — and how, in some circles, the ritual is stretching itself to adapt.
Further reading and resources:
• What is a Mikveh? (My Jewish Learning)
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-mikveh/
• The Mikveh's Significance in Traditional Conversion (My Jewish Learning)
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/why-immerse-in-the-mikveh/
• Non-Traditional Uses for Mikveh (My Jewish Learning)
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/non-traditional-uses-for-mikveh/
• A Detailed Explanation of Niddah, or 'Family Purity' Laws (My Jewish Learning)
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-laws-of-niddah/
• Mayyim Hayyim Community Mikveh
https://www.mayyimhayyim.org/
• Mass Center for Jewish Journeys — Community Mikveh
https://aju.edu/maas-center/program/community-mikvah/
• ImmerseNYC
https://www.mmjccm.org/jewish-life/jewish-learning-living/immerse-nyc
• Adina Blaustein, Yoetzet Halakhah
https://www.instagram.com/tasteoftext/
• Dr. Jordana Topp, Yoetzet Halakhah
https://www.bethjacob.org/dr-jordana-topp.html
• Miriam Ezagui on TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@miriamezagui
Credits:
• Writer/producer: Kate Mishkin
•Story producer: Gabrielle Birkner
• Fact-checking: Rachel Scheinerman
• Sound design/mixing: Jonathan Shifflett of Studio Phonic
• Intersitial Music: Nan Schwartz
• Art direction: Grace Yagel
Outro music is "Swirls & Eddies," written and performed by Grace Corsi.
"Shofar, So Good!" is a podcast from My Jewish Learning, a division of 70 Faces Media. Ami Eden is the CEO of 70 Faces Media, and Rebecca Phillips is the publisher.
This podcast was originally developed in the Jewish Writers Institute Digital Storytellers Lab and produced with support from Maimonides Fund. Special thanks to Rebecca Friedman.
- In this episode of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin explores the origins, formula, and meanings behind Jewish blessings — and considers why the Talmud prescribes saying 100 blessings a day. She hears what happens when scientists try to measure whether saying Jewish blessings makes us happier and more grateful. The results: Not what the researchers expected.
Further reading and resources:
• "Jewish Prayer Has Become My Favorite Morning Ritual" by Avie Herman (Kveller)
https://www.kveller.com/jewish-prayer-has-become-my-favorite-morning-ritual/
• A guide to common Jewish blessings (My Jewish Learning)
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/blessings/
• "The Happiness Prayer: Ancient Jewish Wisdom for the Best Way to Live Today" by Rabbi Evan Moffic
https://amzn.to/4wi9jgQ
• Rabbi Meir on daily blessing obligations (Sefaria)
https://www.sefaria.org/Menachot.43b.15?lang=en
• Sinai & Synapses
https://www.sefaria.org/Menachot.43b.15?lang=en
• The Social Emotions Lab at Northeastern University
https://davedesteno.com/lab
Credits:
• Writer/producer: Kate Mishkin
• Story producer: Gabrielle Birkner
• Fact-checking: Rachel Scheinerman
• Sound design/mixing: Jonathan Shifflett of Studio Phonic
• Interstitial music: Written and performed by Nan Schwartz
• Outro music: "Swirls & Eddies," written and performed by Grace Corsi
• Art direction: Grace Yagel
Shofar, So Good! is a podcast from My Jewish Learning, a division of 70 Faces Media. Ami Eden is the CEO of 70 Faces Media, and Rebecca Phillips is the publisher.
This podcast was originally developed in the Jewish Writers Institute Digital Storytellers Lab and produced with support from Maimonides Fund. Special thanks to Rebecca Friedman.
- In Season 2 of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin teams up with My Jewish Learning to explore Jewish rituals and practices — where they came from, how they evolved and why they endure. The first episode drops August 13, 2026, right in time for Elul. See you then.
- In this episode of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin explores the origins, formula, and meanings behind Jewish blessings — and considers why the Talmud prescribes saying 100 blessings a day. She hears what happens when scientists try to measure whether saying Jewish blessings makes us happier and more grateful. The results: Not what the researchers expected.
Further reading and resources:
"Jewish Prayer Has Become My Favorite Morning Ritual" by Avie Herman (Kveller)
A guide to common Jewish blessings (My Jewish Learning)
"The Happiness Prayer": Ancient Jewish Wisdom for the Best Way to Live Today" by Rabbi Evan Moffic
Rabbi Meir on daily blessing obligations (Sefaria)
The Social Emotions Lab at Northeastern University
Sinai & Synapses
Credits:
Writer/producer: Kate Mishkin
Story producer: Gabrielle Birkner
Fact-checking: Rachel Scheinerman
Sound design/mixing: Jonathan Shiflett of Studio Phonic
Interstitial music: Written and performed by Nan Schwartz
Outro music: "Swirls & Eddies," written and performed by Grace Corsi
Art direction: Grace Yagel
Shofar, So Good! is a podcast from My Jewish Learning, a division of 70 Faces Media. Ami Eden is the CEO of 70 Faces Media, and Rebecca Phillips is the publisher.
This podcast was originally developed in the Jewish Writers Institute Digital Storytellers Lab and produced with support from Maimonides Fund. Special thanks to Rebecca Friedman.
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About Shofar, So Good!
In Season 2 of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin teams up with My Jewish Learning to explore Jewish rituals and practices — where they came from, how they evolved and why they endure.Podcast website
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