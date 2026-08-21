In this episode of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin explores the origins, formula, and meanings behind Jewish blessings — and considers why the Talmud prescribes saying 100 blessings a day. She hears what happens when scientists try to measure whether saying Jewish blessings makes us happier and more grateful. The results: Not what the researchers expected.

Further reading and resources:

• "Jewish Prayer Has Become My Favorite Morning Ritual" by Avie Herman (Kveller)

https://www.kveller.com/jewish-prayer-has-become-my-favorite-morning-ritual/



• A guide to common Jewish blessings (My Jewish Learning)

https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/blessings/



• "The Happiness Prayer: Ancient Jewish Wisdom for the Best Way to Live Today" by Rabbi Evan Moffic

https://amzn.to/4wi9jgQ



• Rabbi Meir on daily blessing obligations (Sefaria)

https://www.sefaria.org/Menachot.43b.15?lang=en



• Sinai & Synapses

https://www.sefaria.org/Menachot.43b.15?lang=en



• The Social Emotions Lab at Northeastern University

https://davedesteno.com/lab

Credits:

• Writer/producer: Kate Mishkin



• Story producer: Gabrielle Birkner



• Fact-checking: Rachel Scheinerman



• Sound design/mixing: Jonathan Shifflett of Studio Phonic



• Interstitial music: Written and performed by Nan Schwartz



• Outro music: "Swirls & Eddies," written and performed by Grace Corsi



• Art direction: Grace Yagel

Shofar, So Good! is a podcast from My Jewish Learning, a division of 70 Faces Media. Ami Eden is the CEO of 70 Faces Media, and Rebecca Phillips is the publisher.

This podcast was originally developed in the Jewish Writers Institute Digital Storytellers Lab and produced with support from Maimonides Fund. Special thanks to Rebecca Friedman.