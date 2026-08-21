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Shofar, So Good!

Kate Mishkin
DocumentaryJudaism
Shofar, So Good!
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • Shofar, So Good!

    EPISODE 2: Living Waters

    08/20/2026 | 30 mins.
    In this episode, host Kate Mishkin visits a mikveh, or Jewish ritual bath, in Los Angeles. She examines the origins and evolution of mikveh immersion —  and how, in some circles, the ritual is stretching itself to adapt. 
    Further reading and resources: 
    • What is a Mikveh? (My Jewish Learning)
    https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-mikveh/
    • The Mikveh's Significance in Traditional Conversion (My Jewish Learning)
    https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/why-immerse-in-the-mikveh/
    • Non-Traditional Uses for Mikveh (My Jewish Learning)
    https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/non-traditional-uses-for-mikveh/
    • A Detailed Explanation of Niddah, or 'Family Purity' Laws (My Jewish Learning)
    https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-laws-of-niddah/
    • Mayyim Hayyim Community Mikveh
    https://www.mayyimhayyim.org/
    • Mass Center for Jewish Journeys — Community Mikveh
    https://aju.edu/maas-center/program/community-mikvah/
    • ImmerseNYC
    https://www.mmjccm.org/jewish-life/jewish-learning-living/immerse-nyc
    • Adina Blaustein, Yoetzet Halakhah
    https://www.instagram.com/tasteoftext/
    • Dr. Jordana Topp, Yoetzet Halakhah
    https://www.bethjacob.org/dr-jordana-topp.html


    • Miriam Ezagui on TikTok
    https://www.tiktok.com/@miriamezagui


    Credits:
    • Writer/producer: Kate Mishkin
     
    •Story producer: Gabrielle Birkner
     
    • Fact-checking: Rachel Scheinerman
     
    • Sound design/mixing: Jonathan Shifflett of Studio Phonic
     
    • Intersitial Music: Nan Schwartz

    • Art direction: Grace Yagel
     
    Outro music is "Swirls & Eddies," written and performed by Grace Corsi.
     
    "Shofar, So Good!" is a podcast from My Jewish Learning, a division of 70 Faces Media. Ami Eden is the CEO of 70 Faces Media, and Rebecca Phillips is the publisher.
     
    This podcast was originally developed in the Jewish Writers Institute Digital Storytellers Lab and produced with support from Maimonides Fund. Special thanks to Rebecca Friedman.
  • Shofar, So Good!

    EPISODE 1: 100 Blessings

    08/13/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin explores the origins, formula, and meanings behind Jewish blessings — and considers why the Talmud prescribes saying 100 blessings a day. She hears what happens when scientists try to measure whether saying Jewish blessings makes us happier and more grateful. The results: Not what the researchers expected.
    Further reading and resources:
    • "Jewish Prayer Has Become My Favorite Morning Ritual" by Avie Herman (Kveller)
     https://www.kveller.com/jewish-prayer-has-become-my-favorite-morning-ritual/

    • A guide to common Jewish blessings (My Jewish Learning)
    https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/blessings/

    • "The Happiness Prayer: Ancient Jewish Wisdom for the Best Way to Live Today" by Rabbi Evan Moffic
    https://amzn.to/4wi9jgQ 

    • Rabbi Meir on daily blessing obligations (Sefaria)
    https://www.sefaria.org/Menachot.43b.15?lang=en

    • Sinai & Synapses
    https://www.sefaria.org/Menachot.43b.15?lang=en

    • The Social Emotions Lab at Northeastern University
    https://davedesteno.com/lab
    Credits:
    • Writer/producer: Kate Mishkin

    • Story producer: Gabrielle Birkner

    • Fact-checking: Rachel Scheinerman

    • Sound design/mixing: Jonathan Shifflett of Studio Phonic

    • Interstitial music: Written and performed by Nan Schwartz

    • Outro music: "Swirls & Eddies," written and performed by Grace Corsi

    • Art direction: Grace Yagel
    Shofar, So Good! is a podcast from My Jewish Learning, a division of 70 Faces Media. Ami Eden is the CEO of 70 Faces Media, and Rebecca Phillips is the publisher. 
    This podcast was originally developed in the Jewish Writers Institute Digital Storytellers Lab and produced with support from Maimonides Fund. Special thanks to Rebecca Friedman.
  • Shofar, So Good!

    Introducing Shofar, So Good! — Season 2

    08/11/2026 | 1 mins.
    In Season 2 of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin teams up with My Jewish Learning to explore Jewish rituals and practices — where they came from, how they evolved and why they endure. The first episode drops August 13, 2026, right in time for Elul. See you then.
  • Shofar, So Good!

    Introducing: "Shofar, So Good!" Season 2

    08/10/2026 | 1 mins.
    In this season, we examine what it means to do Judaism. Season 2 launches Thursday, August 13.
  • Shofar, So Good!

    EPISODE 1: 100 Blessings

    08/07/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin explores the origins, formula, and meanings behind Jewish blessings — and considers why the Talmud prescribes saying 100 blessings a day. She hears what happens when scientists try to measure whether saying Jewish blessings makes us happier and more grateful. The results: Not what the researchers expected.
    Further reading and resources: 
    "Jewish Prayer Has Become My Favorite Morning Ritual" by Avie Herman (Kveller)

    A guide to common Jewish blessings (My Jewish Learning)

    "The Happiness Prayer": Ancient Jewish Wisdom for the Best Way to Live Today" by Rabbi Evan Moffic

    Rabbi Meir on daily blessing obligations (Sefaria)

    The Social Emotions Lab at Northeastern University

    Sinai & Synapses


    Credits:
    Writer/producer: Kate Mishkin
    Story producer: Gabrielle Birkner
    Fact-checking: Rachel Scheinerman
    Sound design/mixing: Jonathan Shiflett of Studio Phonic
    Interstitial music: Written and performed by Nan Schwartz
    Outro music: "Swirls & Eddies," written and performed by Grace Corsi
    Art direction: Grace Yagel
    Shofar, So Good! is a podcast from My Jewish Learning, a division of 70 Faces Media. Ami Eden is the CEO of 70 Faces Media, and Rebecca Phillips is the publisher. 
    This podcast was originally developed in the Jewish Writers Institute Digital Storytellers Lab and produced with support from Maimonides Fund. Special thanks to Rebecca Friedman.
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About Shofar, So Good!
In Season 2 of Shofar, So Good! host Kate Mishkin teams up with My Jewish Learning to explore Jewish rituals and practices — where they came from, how they evolved and why they endure.
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DocumentaryJudaismReligion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture

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