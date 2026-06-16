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playing god?

Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics
PhilosophyScience
playing god?
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • playing god?

    A Shot at Weight Loss: Should I Take It?

    06/16/2026 | 26 mins.
    Rebecca Morrison is healthy by many measures. But like millions of people today, she finds herself wondering whether or not she should be taking a GLP-1 drug. What's the right thing to do? This episode explores how this new class of weight loss drugs is reshaping our healthcare choices, and the landscape in which we make them.

    You can read more about Rebecca Morrison’s story in her novel, The Blue Dress, released March 2026. 

    This episode features:
    Rebecca K. Morrison: Writer.
    Mara Gordon, MD: Primary Care Physician at Cooper University Hospital and Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University.
    Alexandra Brewis, PhD: Regents Professor and President's Professor at the School of Human Evolution and Social Change at Arizona State University.
    Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH: Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

    “playing god?” is a podcast by the iDeas Lab at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. 

    To read a transcript of this episode, visit the iDeas Lab website at https://bioethics.jhu.edu/pgs2e5.

    The Johns Hopkins University Sesquicentennial is proud to support this podcast. JHU celebrates 150 years of pioneering education and research—advancing knowledge to meet the challenges of every generation. Learn more at 150.jhu.edu.
  • playing god?

    How Far Would You Go to Have a Healthy Baby?

    06/09/2026 | 29 mins.
    After losing their son Noahto to mitochondrial disease, Kristelle and Evan Shulman are determined that his death will not be in vain, holding fast to their dream of having healthy, biologically-related children. This search leads them abroad in pursuit of an emerging reproductive technology, one filled with scientific promise, but also ethical questions, financial strain, and profound uncertainty. This episode explores how families and physicians make decisions when novel approaches can reduce risk, but never eliminate it. (Part 2 of 2.)
    This episode features:
    Kristelle and Evan Shulman: Parents navigating mitochondrial disease and reproductive decisionmaking.
    Marni Falk, MD: Attending physician and Executive Director of the Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Professor in the Division of Human Genetics, Department of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.
    Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH: Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

    “playing god?” is a podcast by the iDeas Lab at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. 

    To read a transcript of this episode, visit the iDeas Lab website at https://bioethics.jhu.edu/pgs2e4.

    The Johns Hopkins University Sesquicentennial is proud to support this podcast. JHU celebrates 150 years of pioneering education and research—advancing knowledge to meet the challenges of every generation. Learn more at 150.jhu.edu.
  • playing god?

    Losing Noah

    06/02/2026 | 25 mins.
    When Kristelle and Evan Shulman lose their young son Noah to a rare mitochondrial disease, they are told they may never be able to have a healthy biologically related child. Then they discover mitochondrial replacement technology, or MRT, a controversial procedure that could prevent the disease from being passed on to future generations. This episode explores how families, clinicians, and policymakers grapple with the ethics of novel reproductive technologies that offer extraordinary hope amid profound uncertainty. (Part 1 of 2.)
    This episode features:
    Kristelle and Evan Shulman: Parents navigating mitochondrial disease and reproductive decision-making.
    Marni Falk, MD: Attending physician and Executive Director of the Mitochondrial Medicine Frontier Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Professor in the Division of Human Genetics, Department of Pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.
    Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH: Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

    “playing god?” is a podcast by the iDeas Lab at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. 

    To read a transcript of this episode, visit the iDeas Lab website at https://bioethics.jhu.edu/pgs2e3.

    The Johns Hopkins University Sesquicentennial is proud to support this podcast. JHU celebrates 150 years of pioneering education and research—advancing knowledge to meet the challenges of every generation. Learn more at 150.jhu.edu.
  • playing god?

    To Infinity and Beyond—At What Cost?

    05/26/2026 | 25 mins.
    Humanity is actively working towards a mission to Mars. When astronauts like Bernard Harris leave Earth, they accept risk as part of the mission. But a journey to Mars would push that risk into entirely new territory—where help is unreachable, uncertainty is unavoidable, and coming home may not be an option. This episode explores how space agencies, astronauts, and all of us need to grapple with how much risk is ethically acceptable for individuals to take on in pursuit of societal benefit, and who gets to decide. 
    This episode features:
    Bernard A. Harris Jr., MD: former NASA astronaut.
    James D. Polk, DO: Chief Health and Medical Officer of NASA.
    Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH: Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

    “playing god?” is a podcast by the iDeas Lab at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. 

    To read a transcript of this episode, visit the iDeas Lab website at https://bioethics.jhu.edu/pgs2e2.

    The Johns Hopkins University Sesquicentennial is proud to support this podcast. JHU celebrates 150 years of pioneering education and research—advancing knowledge to meet the challenges of every generation. Learn more at 150.jhu.edu.
  • playing god?

    I Need You To Help Me Die

    05/19/2026 | 29 mins.
    When journalist Esmé Deprez receives a text from her father, Ron Deprez, asking for help to die, she enters one of the most ethically fraught spaces in modern medicine: Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD). This episode explores what it means to assist a loved one’s death under MAiD law—and how personal compassion collides with professional and societal ethics.

    This episode features:
    Esmé E. Deprez: Writer and investigative journalist. 
    Jeffrey Kahn, PhD, MPH: Andreas C. Dracopoulos Director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.
    Jennifer Eitingon, MD: Medical Director of Monument Health Hospice and Inpatient Palliative Care Attending Physician.

    You can see photos and read more about Esmé and Ron Deprez’s story in her 2021 essay, “Death With Dignity: How I Helped My Dad Die.” 

    “playing god?” is a podcast by the iDeas Lab at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. 

    To read a transcript of this episode, visit the iDeas Lab website at https://bioethics.jhu.edu/pgs2e1 

    The Johns Hopkins University Sesquicentennial is proud to support this podcast. JHU celebrates 150 years of pioneering education and research—advancing knowledge to meet the challenges of every generation. Learn more at 150.jhu.edu.
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About playing god?
Life-and-death decisions. Difficult tradeoffs. playing god? explores ethical dilemmas in health and medicine through the first-person stories of people who have lived them. Recognized with three 2024 Signal Awards. Brought to you by the Dracopoulos-Bloomberg iDeas Lab at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.
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