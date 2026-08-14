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Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

J.R. Smith x Stephen Malbon x DBPodcasts
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Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon
Latest episode

105 episodes

  • Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

    Why Women Are Changing Golf Forever | Fore All’s Jen Clyde & Megan Heaton

    08/13/2026 | 25 mins.
    Golf is changing and Fore All is helping lead the movement.

    Fore All CEO & Co-Founder Jen Clyde and Marketing Director Megan Heaton join the Par 3 Podcast during Masters Week to talk about breaking down the barriers keeping women from golf, building a lifestyle brand around the game, and why the future of golf is bigger than what happens on the course.

    From Jen being left out of business conversations because she didn't golf, to building a brand centered around style, confidence, community, and accessibility, this conversation explores why more women are picking up clubs — and why golf culture may only be getting started.

    Fore All describes its broader mission around style, inclusivity, education, and community, with the company growing from early women's golf events into a full lifestyle brand.

    CHAPTERS

    00:00 – Welcome to the Par 3 Podcast

    00:38 – Meet Megan Heaton & Jen Clyde

    01:42 – How Jen discovered golf through business

    02:48 – The REAL story behind Fore All

    03:34 – Megan's journey into golf

    04:29 – How Megan joined Fore All

    06:07 – How Fore All started & where it's going

    08:27 – The future of women's golf

    08:55 – Bringing golf to Coachella & the Barbie collaboration

    10:19 – Rhythms

    11:42 – Why every woman should consider trying golf

    12:07 – Golf, family & uninterrupted connection

    12:27 – How golf creates business opportunities

    14:06 – Why golf forces you to slow down

    15:14 – How beginners can get into golf

    16:32 – Affordable ways to learn the game

    17:15 – You DON'T need expensive clubs

    17:33 – Start at the range, Topgolf or a simulator

    18:08 – Learning golf etiquette

    19:07 – What Masters Week means to Fore All

    20:31 – Experiencing Augusta & golf culture

    20:52 – Why golf brands need community

    22:16 – Fore All's message to the golf world

    22:46 – “Double Bogeys Are Hot”

    23:43 – Thank you to the golf community

    24:20 – Where to follow Jen, Megan & Fore All

    25:04 – Outro

    SUBSCRIBE for a new episode every week:
    https://www.youtube.com/@par3podcast?sub_confirmation=1

    PAR 3 PODCAST - Golf & Adulting with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

    Par 3 Podcast is the golf podcast where the game meets the culture. Two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith and Malbon Golf co-founder Stephen Malbon sit down with PGA Tour and LPGA pros, NBA and NFL athletes, musicians, skaters and creators for unfiltered conversations about golf, gear, fashion, the mental game, and the obsession that hooks all of us.

    Merch: https://www.par3podcast.com/

    Malbon Golf: https://www.malbongolf.com/

    Instagram: @par3podcast | @teamswish | @stephenmalbon

    Produced by DBPodcasts - https://www.DBPodcasts.com

    Associate Produced by Zill Media

    Ⓒ Golf & Adulting LLC c/o Par 3 Podcast - J.R. Smith, Stephen Malbon, DBPodcasts

    #Par3Podcast #GolfPodcast #Golf #JRSmith #MalbonGolf #GolfIsLife

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

    Josh Donaldson & Aaron Hicks Reveal What Golf Taught Them After MLB | Par 3 Podcast

    08/06/2026 | 20 mins.
    Josh Donaldson & Aaron Hicks Reveal What Golf Taught Them After MLB | Par 3 Podcast

    What happens when two former MLB stars trade the baseball diamond for tournament golf?

    In this episode of the Part 3 Podcast, Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks share how golf has become their new competitive obsession, why tournament pressure feels different than playing in the majors, and the biggest lessons they've learned since retiring from baseball.

    They also break down the mental similarities between baseball and golf, tell hilarious stories from celebrity tournaments, discuss watching Jason Day battle through a rough ball-striking round at Pebble Beach, and reveal their ultimate golf bucket-list destinations.

    Whether you're a golfer, baseball fan, or just love hearing elite athletes talk competition, this episode is packed with insight and laughs.

    00:00 Welcome to the Part Three Podcast
    00:37 Introducing Josh Donaldson & Aaron Hicks
    01:00 Why celebrity golf tournaments are so much fun
    02:38 How both players improved their golf games
    05:05 Playing golf together with no handicaps 😂
    05:53 Baseball vs. golf: The biggest mental differences
    08:33 Watching Jason Day grind through a bad ball-striking round
    12:10 Balancing golf, family, and retirement from MLB
    14:42 Why tournament golf makes you a better player
    16:56 Discovering your "golf DNA" under pressure
    18:36 Dream golf destinations: Ireland, Augusta & Cypress Point
    20:17 Outro

    Produced by DBPodcasts & Zill Media.
    Golf & Adulting, LLC approved Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

    The Future of Golf Is Here - Junior Champions Take Over Augusta | Par 3 Podcast

    07/31/2026 | 44 mins.
    Meet the next generation of golf stars in this special Par 3 Podcast episode filmed during Masters Week in Augusta.

    Stephen Malbon sits down with elite junior golfers Nora, Elena, Roy, and Riviera Lindholm to talk about competing at Augusta National, winning major junior tournaments, handling pressure, staying focused, and chasing their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour.

    From Drive, Chip & Putt victories to record-breaking performances and incredible stories of dedication, these young athletes prove the future of golf is in great hands.

    Timestamps:
    00:00 – Introduction
    00:43 – Meet Nora and Elena
    01:49 – Elena’s Drive, Chip & Putt experience
    02:25 – Preparing to compete at Augusta
    04:36 – Advice for junior golfers and parents
    06:08 – Their proudest golf memories
    07:36 – Five-year goals and the ANWA
    08:31 – Dream college golf programs
    09:22 – Skills they would take from a pro golfer
    10:12 – Experiencing Masters Week
    11:04 – What they love most about golf
    12:06 – Dream Augusta foursomes
    13:15 – Masters winner predictions
    14:09 – Handling pressure and staying focused
    15:17 – Favorite clubs and secret weapons
    16:30 – Their LPGA Tour dreams
    18:19 – Playing in front of large crowds
    19:26 – Dream sponsors and golf apparel
    20:57 – What clubs they play
    22:15 – Golfers who inspire their games
    23:27 – Rhythms
    24:35 – Meet Drive, Chip & Putt champion Roy
    25:22 – Roy’s winning performance at Augusta
    27:30 – How Roy started playing golf
    28:08 – Roy’s favorite golfer and future goals
    29:26 – Dream golf courses and favorite clubs
    30:14 – Rhythms
    31:30 – Meet junior world champion Riviera Lindholm
    33:12 – Shooting 20-under at Pinehurst
    34:52 – Preparing for Augusta in Canada
    36:10 – Riviera’s favorite career victory
    36:44 – Meeting her idol, Charley Hull
    37:32 – Riviera’s upcoming tournaments
    38:27 – Her dream of turning professional
    39:50 – Staying calm under pressure
    40:16 – How golf changed her life
    41:10 – Life and hobbies outside golf
    42:01 – The walk-off hole-in-one
    42:52 – Riviera predicts her future
    44:06 – Closing

    Produced by DBPodcasts x Zill Media Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
    for information about our collection and use of personal data for
    advertising.
  • Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

    Brice Butler Gets REAL About Golf Fashion with Stephen, Anthony Kim & What It Takes to Go Pro While Playing in The Pro, J.R.’s New Oakley Line

    06/18/2026 | 51 mins.
    Former NFL wide receiver Brice Butler joins the Part 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon from The Pro in Palm Springs to talk golf, competition, fashion, fitness, and what separates great golfers from elite golfers.

    The crew dives into Anthony Kim's insane comeback grind, Remington's development as a young golfer, Brice's 18-month swing transformation, the rise of baggy golf fashion, Puma/Cobra's future, and why most golfers never put in the work required to truly improve.

    This episode is packed with golf stories, athlete mentality, behind-the-scenes apparel talk, and plenty of laughs.

    ⛳ Subscribe for more conversations with athletes, creators, and golf personalities.

    Timestamps:

    00:00 – Brice Butler returns to the Part Three Podcast

    00:35 – Is Brice still the slowest golfer on the internet?

    02:20 – Playing in the Pro Cup & team golf strategy

    03:02 – Weight loss, fitness, and improving your golf swing

    05:45 – How Remington is learning elite golf course management

    08:22 – Anthony Kim's 100-day practice grind explained

    09:57 – What it really takes to become a tour-level golfer

    12:09 – Brice's 18-month swing transformation plan

    14:32 – The 3 phases of golf improvement most players miss

    17:12 – NFL mindset vs. golf mindset

    18:35 – What Brice does when his swing disappears mid-round

    21:29 – Why athletes overthink golf technique

    22:01 – Desert golf vs. playing back home

    23:39 – How Brice signed with Puma & Cobra Golf

    25:48 – Why Brice isn't your typical golf influencer

    27:05 – The satisfaction of designing your own apparel

    29:32 – Seeing strangers wear something you created

    30:54 – The influence of style in modern golf culture

    32:15 – Why tour players are ditching traditional golf fashion

    35:30 – Has Steve changed golf style forever?

    37:32 – Trendy vs. timeless fashion

    39:34 – How skateboarding influenced today's golf apparel

    42:10 – Building a golf brand through athletes & ambassadors

    44:35 – Charley Hull vs. Minjee Lee: Different approaches to greatness

    45:55 – Turning athletes into brand characters and superheroes

    48:21 – The future of Cobra Golf & 3D-printed irons

    49:52 – What's next for Brice, Puma & Cobra Golf

    50:26 – Final thoughts and signing off from Palm Springs

     

    Produced by DBPodcasts & Zill Media

    Ⓒ 2023 Golf & Adulting LLC c/o Par 3 Podcast - J.R. Smith, Stephen Malbon, DBPodcasts

    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ8PBbrxj5qrnGDuA4eIE8Q

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

    A$AP Illz, Alonzo Mourning, Willy Wilcox & More Talk Golf Addiction, Success, & Culture

    05/28/2026 | 31 mins.
    Stephen Malbon hosts another legendary episode of the Part Three Podcast live from Miami Shores Golf Club featuring A$AP Illz, Sle, Mike Phillips, Keenan Towns, Erica Smith, Young Kerby, Wave God, Willie, Luke Gardner, and more. The crew talks about A$AP Mob’s first-ever golf experience, growing up in Harlem without access to golf, mental health, entrepreneurship, music industry stories, luxury golf culture, and why golf feels like the ultimate escape from reality. Mike Phillips shares stories from performing with Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and the NFL, while Keenan Towns talks about business, branding, and Black Viking Brewery. Erica Smith discusses joining the KLPGA in Korea, and the team also reveals exciting updates surrounding Tom Kim and Malbon Golf. This episode blends golf, music, fashion, culture, and community all in true Malbon fashion. 

    Timestamps: 

    0:00 – Intro at Miami Shores Golf Club 

    0:44 – ASAP Illz & Sle’s first time on a golf course 

    1:22 – Golf culture, luxury vibes & therapy talk 

    3:19 – Growing up in Harlem without access to golf 

    5:18 – Why golf feels like “escapism” 

    6:22 – Getting addicted to golf instantly 

    7:22 – Building a $22M community center in Overtown 9:57 – Malbon’s impact on urban golf culture 

    11:53 – Keenan Towns & Mike Phillips join the pod 

    14:29 – Stephen Malbon’s early startup grind story 

    16:52 – Rhythms app sponsorship segment 

    17:56 – Black Viking Brewery discussion 

    18:37 – Mike Phillips on music, sports & golf culture 

    20:28 – Young Kirby & Wave God join the show 

    21:32 – Shaving the beard for a Malbon campaign 

    22:25 – Hole-in-one stories & golf memories 

    23:39 – Music career & touring conversation 

    24:29 – Malbon signing Tom Kim (“Sunj”) 

    25:40 – Golf handicaps & betting talk 

    27:25 – Erica Smith & Malbon Yacht Club shoot 

    29:36 – Erica Smith preparing for the KLPGA in Korea 

    30:25 – Outro 

    Produced by DBPodcasts & Zill Media 

    Ⓒ 2023 Golf & Adulting LLC c/o Par 3 Podcast - J.R. Smith, Stephen Malbon, DBPodcasts 

    Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ8PBbrxj5qrnGDuA4eIE8Q

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon
This is a Podcast for Golf Addicts of All Levels. Hosted by Two-Time NBA Champion & NCAA Golfer J.R. Smith and Malbon Golf Co-Founder Stephen Malbon & Sometimes Joined By Our Famous Friends. Par 3 Podcast is all about Golf & Adulting. New Audio & Video Episodes Air Weekly on All Podcast Platforms & YouTube. Made Possible by DBPodcasts For Business Inquiries Contact: Listen@Par3Podcast.com
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