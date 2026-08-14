Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

Golf is changing and Fore All is helping lead the movement.



Fore All CEO & Co-Founder Jen Clyde and Marketing Director Megan Heaton join the Par 3 Podcast during Masters Week to talk about breaking down the barriers keeping women from golf, building a lifestyle brand around the game, and why the future of golf is bigger than what happens on the course.



From Jen being left out of business conversations because she didn't golf, to building a brand centered around style, confidence, community, and accessibility, this conversation explores why more women are picking up clubs — and why golf culture may only be getting started.



Fore All describes its broader mission around style, inclusivity, education, and community, with the company growing from early women's golf events into a full lifestyle brand.



CHAPTERS



00:00 – Welcome to the Par 3 Podcast



00:38 – Meet Megan Heaton & Jen Clyde



01:42 – How Jen discovered golf through business



02:48 – The REAL story behind Fore All



03:34 – Megan's journey into golf



04:29 – How Megan joined Fore All



06:07 – How Fore All started & where it's going



08:27 – The future of women's golf



08:55 – Bringing golf to Coachella & the Barbie collaboration



10:19 – Rhythms



11:42 – Why every woman should consider trying golf



12:07 – Golf, family & uninterrupted connection



12:27 – How golf creates business opportunities



14:06 – Why golf forces you to slow down



15:14 – How beginners can get into golf



16:32 – Affordable ways to learn the game



17:15 – You DON'T need expensive clubs



17:33 – Start at the range, Topgolf or a simulator



18:08 – Learning golf etiquette



19:07 – What Masters Week means to Fore All



20:31 – Experiencing Augusta & golf culture



20:52 – Why golf brands need community



22:16 – Fore All's message to the golf world



22:46 – “Double Bogeys Are Hot”



23:43 – Thank you to the golf community



24:20 – Where to follow Jen, Megan & Fore All



25:04 – Outro



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PAR 3 PODCAST - Golf & Adulting with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon



Par 3 Podcast is the golf podcast where the game meets the culture. Two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith and Malbon Golf co-founder Stephen Malbon sit down with PGA Tour and LPGA pros, NBA and NFL athletes, musicians, skaters and creators for unfiltered conversations about golf, gear, fashion, the mental game, and the obsession that hooks all of us.



Merch: https://www.par3podcast.com/



Malbon Golf: https://www.malbongolf.com/



Instagram: @par3podcast | @teamswish | @stephenmalbon



Produced by DBPodcasts - https://www.DBPodcasts.com



Associate Produced by Zill Media



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