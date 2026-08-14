Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon

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105 episodes
- Golf is changing and Fore All is helping lead the movement.
Fore All CEO & Co-Founder Jen Clyde and Marketing Director Megan Heaton join the Par 3 Podcast during Masters Week to talk about breaking down the barriers keeping women from golf, building a lifestyle brand around the game, and why the future of golf is bigger than what happens on the course.
From Jen being left out of business conversations because she didn't golf, to building a brand centered around style, confidence, community, and accessibility, this conversation explores why more women are picking up clubs — and why golf culture may only be getting started.
Fore All describes its broader mission around style, inclusivity, education, and community, with the company growing from early women's golf events into a full lifestyle brand.
CHAPTERS
00:00 – Welcome to the Par 3 Podcast
00:38 – Meet Megan Heaton & Jen Clyde
01:42 – How Jen discovered golf through business
02:48 – The REAL story behind Fore All
03:34 – Megan's journey into golf
04:29 – How Megan joined Fore All
06:07 – How Fore All started & where it's going
08:27 – The future of women's golf
08:55 – Bringing golf to Coachella & the Barbie collaboration
10:19 – Rhythms
11:42 – Why every woman should consider trying golf
12:07 – Golf, family & uninterrupted connection
12:27 – How golf creates business opportunities
14:06 – Why golf forces you to slow down
15:14 – How beginners can get into golf
16:32 – Affordable ways to learn the game
17:15 – You DON'T need expensive clubs
17:33 – Start at the range, Topgolf or a simulator
18:08 – Learning golf etiquette
19:07 – What Masters Week means to Fore All
20:31 – Experiencing Augusta & golf culture
20:52 – Why golf brands need community
22:16 – Fore All's message to the golf world
22:46 – “Double Bogeys Are Hot”
23:43 – Thank you to the golf community
24:20 – Where to follow Jen, Megan & Fore All
25:04 – Outro
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PAR 3 PODCAST - Golf & Adulting with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon
Par 3 Podcast is the golf podcast where the game meets the culture. Two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith and Malbon Golf co-founder Stephen Malbon sit down with PGA Tour and LPGA pros, NBA and NFL athletes, musicians, skaters and creators for unfiltered conversations about golf, gear, fashion, the mental game, and the obsession that hooks all of us.
Merch: https://www.par3podcast.com/
Malbon Golf: https://www.malbongolf.com/
Instagram: @par3podcast | @teamswish | @stephenmalbon
Produced by DBPodcasts - https://www.DBPodcasts.com
Associate Produced by Zill Media
Ⓒ Golf & Adulting LLC c/o Par 3 Podcast - J.R. Smith, Stephen Malbon, DBPodcasts
#Par3Podcast #GolfPodcast #Golf #JRSmith #MalbonGolf #GolfIsLife
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Josh Donaldson & Aaron Hicks Reveal What Golf Taught Them After MLB | Par 3 Podcast08/06/2026 | 20 mins.Josh Donaldson & Aaron Hicks Reveal What Golf Taught Them After MLB | Par 3 Podcast
What happens when two former MLB stars trade the baseball diamond for tournament golf?
In this episode of the Part 3 Podcast, Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks share how golf has become their new competitive obsession, why tournament pressure feels different than playing in the majors, and the biggest lessons they've learned since retiring from baseball.
They also break down the mental similarities between baseball and golf, tell hilarious stories from celebrity tournaments, discuss watching Jason Day battle through a rough ball-striking round at Pebble Beach, and reveal their ultimate golf bucket-list destinations.
Whether you're a golfer, baseball fan, or just love hearing elite athletes talk competition, this episode is packed with insight and laughs.
00:00 Welcome to the Part Three Podcast
00:37 Introducing Josh Donaldson & Aaron Hicks
01:00 Why celebrity golf tournaments are so much fun
02:38 How both players improved their golf games
05:05 Playing golf together with no handicaps 😂
05:53 Baseball vs. golf: The biggest mental differences
08:33 Watching Jason Day grind through a bad ball-striking round
12:10 Balancing golf, family, and retirement from MLB
14:42 Why tournament golf makes you a better player
16:56 Discovering your "golf DNA" under pressure
18:36 Dream golf destinations: Ireland, Augusta & Cypress Point
20:17 Outro
Produced by DBPodcasts & Zill Media.
Golf & Adulting, LLC approved Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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The Future of Golf Is Here - Junior Champions Take Over Augusta | Par 3 Podcast07/31/2026 | 44 mins.Meet the next generation of golf stars in this special Par 3 Podcast episode filmed during Masters Week in Augusta.
Stephen Malbon sits down with elite junior golfers Nora, Elena, Roy, and Riviera Lindholm to talk about competing at Augusta National, winning major junior tournaments, handling pressure, staying focused, and chasing their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour.
From Drive, Chip & Putt victories to record-breaking performances and incredible stories of dedication, these young athletes prove the future of golf is in great hands.
Timestamps:
00:00 – Introduction
00:43 – Meet Nora and Elena
01:49 – Elena’s Drive, Chip & Putt experience
02:25 – Preparing to compete at Augusta
04:36 – Advice for junior golfers and parents
06:08 – Their proudest golf memories
07:36 – Five-year goals and the ANWA
08:31 – Dream college golf programs
09:22 – Skills they would take from a pro golfer
10:12 – Experiencing Masters Week
11:04 – What they love most about golf
12:06 – Dream Augusta foursomes
13:15 – Masters winner predictions
14:09 – Handling pressure and staying focused
15:17 – Favorite clubs and secret weapons
16:30 – Their LPGA Tour dreams
18:19 – Playing in front of large crowds
19:26 – Dream sponsors and golf apparel
20:57 – What clubs they play
22:15 – Golfers who inspire their games
23:27 – Rhythms
24:35 – Meet Drive, Chip & Putt champion Roy
25:22 – Roy’s winning performance at Augusta
27:30 – How Roy started playing golf
28:08 – Roy’s favorite golfer and future goals
29:26 – Dream golf courses and favorite clubs
30:14 – Rhythms
31:30 – Meet junior world champion Riviera Lindholm
33:12 – Shooting 20-under at Pinehurst
34:52 – Preparing for Augusta in Canada
36:10 – Riviera’s favorite career victory
36:44 – Meeting her idol, Charley Hull
37:32 – Riviera’s upcoming tournaments
38:27 – Her dream of turning professional
39:50 – Staying calm under pressure
40:16 – How golf changed her life
41:10 – Life and hobbies outside golf
42:01 – The walk-off hole-in-one
42:52 – Riviera predicts her future
44:06 – Closing
Produced by DBPodcasts x Zill Media Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com
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Brice Butler Gets REAL About Golf Fashion with Stephen, Anthony Kim & What It Takes to Go Pro While Playing in The Pro, J.R.’s New Oakley Line06/18/2026 | 51 mins.Former NFL wide receiver Brice Butler joins the Part 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon from The Pro in Palm Springs to talk golf, competition, fashion, fitness, and what separates great golfers from elite golfers.
The crew dives into Anthony Kim's insane comeback grind, Remington's development as a young golfer, Brice's 18-month swing transformation, the rise of baggy golf fashion, Puma/Cobra's future, and why most golfers never put in the work required to truly improve.
This episode is packed with golf stories, athlete mentality, behind-the-scenes apparel talk, and plenty of laughs.
⛳ Subscribe for more conversations with athletes, creators, and golf personalities.
Timestamps:
00:00 – Brice Butler returns to the Part Three Podcast
00:35 – Is Brice still the slowest golfer on the internet?
02:20 – Playing in the Pro Cup & team golf strategy
03:02 – Weight loss, fitness, and improving your golf swing
05:45 – How Remington is learning elite golf course management
08:22 – Anthony Kim's 100-day practice grind explained
09:57 – What it really takes to become a tour-level golfer
12:09 – Brice's 18-month swing transformation plan
14:32 – The 3 phases of golf improvement most players miss
17:12 – NFL mindset vs. golf mindset
18:35 – What Brice does when his swing disappears mid-round
21:29 – Why athletes overthink golf technique
22:01 – Desert golf vs. playing back home
23:39 – How Brice signed with Puma & Cobra Golf
25:48 – Why Brice isn't your typical golf influencer
27:05 – The satisfaction of designing your own apparel
29:32 – Seeing strangers wear something you created
30:54 – The influence of style in modern golf culture
32:15 – Why tour players are ditching traditional golf fashion
35:30 – Has Steve changed golf style forever?
37:32 – Trendy vs. timeless fashion
39:34 – How skateboarding influenced today's golf apparel
42:10 – Building a golf brand through athletes & ambassadors
44:35 – Charley Hull vs. Minjee Lee: Different approaches to greatness
45:55 – Turning athletes into brand characters and superheroes
48:21 – The future of Cobra Golf & 3D-printed irons
49:52 – What's next for Brice, Puma & Cobra Golf
50:26 – Final thoughts and signing off from Palm Springs
Produced by DBPodcasts & Zill Media
Ⓒ 2023 Golf & Adulting LLC c/o Par 3 Podcast - J.R. Smith, Stephen Malbon, DBPodcasts
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ8PBbrxj5qrnGDuA4eIE8Q
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A$AP Illz, Alonzo Mourning, Willy Wilcox & More Talk Golf Addiction, Success, & Culture05/28/2026 | 31 mins.Stephen Malbon hosts another legendary episode of the Part Three Podcast live from Miami Shores Golf Club featuring A$AP Illz, Sle, Mike Phillips, Keenan Towns, Erica Smith, Young Kerby, Wave God, Willie, Luke Gardner, and more. The crew talks about A$AP Mob’s first-ever golf experience, growing up in Harlem without access to golf, mental health, entrepreneurship, music industry stories, luxury golf culture, and why golf feels like the ultimate escape from reality. Mike Phillips shares stories from performing with Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and the NFL, while Keenan Towns talks about business, branding, and Black Viking Brewery. Erica Smith discusses joining the KLPGA in Korea, and the team also reveals exciting updates surrounding Tom Kim and Malbon Golf. This episode blends golf, music, fashion, culture, and community all in true Malbon fashion.
Timestamps:
0:00 – Intro at Miami Shores Golf Club
0:44 – ASAP Illz & Sle’s first time on a golf course
1:22 – Golf culture, luxury vibes & therapy talk
3:19 – Growing up in Harlem without access to golf
5:18 – Why golf feels like “escapism”
6:22 – Getting addicted to golf instantly
7:22 – Building a $22M community center in Overtown 9:57 – Malbon’s impact on urban golf culture
11:53 – Keenan Towns & Mike Phillips join the pod
14:29 – Stephen Malbon’s early startup grind story
16:52 – Rhythms app sponsorship segment
17:56 – Black Viking Brewery discussion
18:37 – Mike Phillips on music, sports & golf culture
20:28 – Young Kirby & Wave God join the show
21:32 – Shaving the beard for a Malbon campaign
22:25 – Hole-in-one stories & golf memories
23:39 – Music career & touring conversation
24:29 – Malbon signing Tom Kim (“Sunj”)
25:40 – Golf handicaps & betting talk
27:25 – Erica Smith & Malbon Yacht Club shoot
29:36 – Erica Smith preparing for the KLPGA in Korea
30:25 – Outro
Produced by DBPodcasts & Zill Media
Ⓒ 2023 Golf & Adulting LLC c/o Par 3 Podcast - J.R. Smith, Stephen Malbon, DBPodcasts
Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ8PBbrxj5qrnGDuA4eIE8Q
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith & Stephen Malbon
This is a Podcast for Golf Addicts of All Levels. Hosted by Two-Time NBA Champion & NCAA Golfer J.R. Smith and Malbon Golf Co-Founder Stephen Malbon & Sometimes Joined By Our Famous Friends. Par 3 Podcast is all about Golf & Adulting. New Audio & Video Episodes Air Weekly on All Podcast Platforms & YouTube. Made Possible by DBPodcasts For Business Inquiries Contact: Listen@Par3Podcast.comPodcast website
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