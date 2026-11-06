NTSB News Talk – Aviation Accidents, Safety Investigations & Pilot Lessons

An Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 crashes after overrunning Runway 30 at Miami International Airport—and ADS-B data contains an important clue about how the approach became unstable. In this episode, we analyze the September 6 crash of Prime Air Flight 7598, operated by 21 Air with Boeing 767 N1997A. The flight from San Juan initially followed an almost perfect three-degree approach toward Miami. But approximately five miles from the runway, the aircraft unexpectedly leveled near 1,600 feet. The ADS-B data shows that 1,600 feet had been entered as the selected altitude much earlier in the descent. That raises the possibility of an automation surprise, although another possibility is that the crew leveled inadvertently after disconnecting the autopilot to hand-fly. The crew then attempted to recover using a descent approaching twice the normal glide angle. The 767 crossed the displaced threshold around 175 knots, apparently touched down near 160 knots, and was still traveling about 110 knots when it left the runway. We also examine a fatal PC-12 spatial-disorientation accident, new evidence of helicopter wake turbulence in a Cessna 150 collision, and a troubling student-pilot night CFIT accident involving a CFI cross-country endorsement. FAA No Go Over the Counter Medications List

New information from the NTSB is filling in the final seconds of the Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 crash in Miami. The agency’s summary of the cockpit voice recorder shows repeated concerns about excessive speed, followed by touchdown and then, 16 seconds later, a call for a go-around. The brakes were released at a ground speed of 120 knots and go-around thrust was applied before the attempt was abandoned. Recorded data showed no indication that the speed brakes or thrust reversers were deployed. Max Trescott also revisits his ADS-B analysis of Flight 7598 and explains why he believes an automation surprise involving the Boeing 767’s vertical modes may have contributed to the airplane becoming high and fast. Then Max and Rob Mark examine the fatal KNBC AS350B2 helicopter crash in Los Angeles, including ADS-B evidence and reports of a possible low-rotor-RPM warning. Other accidents include N734ZK, a Cessna 172N crash at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, N9485P, a fatal Piper Comanche accident at a short Alaska runway, N93R, a Lockheed 12A that took off with full flaps, a fuel-exhaustion accident involving N413AW, a Pipistrel Alpha, and N188PC, a Pilatus PC-12 loss of control in IMC. The episode closes with a story from the NASA ASRS Callback newsletter about a Cirrus pilot’s successful recovery from a dangerous distraction in instrument conditions.

Episode 40 examines a wide range of recent accidents before focusing on a troubling pattern: pilots flying with impairing OTC medications or drugs in their systems. Max Trescott and Rob Mark begin with a fatal nighttime crash of C-GPTX, a Cessna 172 in Saskatchewan and the runway overrun of Eclipse 500 N816KD at Auburn, California. They also discuss Beech Travel Air N529RB, which was flown in repeated low-level circles about 100 feet above the Pacific before crashing into the ocean, raising the possibility of an intentional act. Preliminary reports include Piper Seneca N212ML, lost near the Bahamas in convective weather; C-IFBY, a Para-Ski VX powered parachute carrying three people even though its U.S. operation did not qualify under Part 103; and Lake Amphibian N6185V, which apparently ran out of fuel just miles from Ithaca. Final reports include a fatal VFR-into-IMC accident involving N9626K, a Piper PA-28 and the crash of Ameriflight Beech C99 N130GP after a partial engine-power loss. The episode closes with four fatal-accident reports involving the active ingredients in Benadryl and Zyrtec, or cyclobenzaprine, cannabis, or morphine. The takeaway is simple: “over the counter” does not mean “safe to fly,” and pilots need to understand the FAA’s medication waiting-period guidance. Max also explains why medication effects can undermine a pilot’s own self-assessment.

A Boeing 767 lands more than 3,700 feet down a Miami runway and overruns the pavement, killing five people on the ground. A Cirrus SR22 crashes during a second go-around, killing all five aboard. And a Cessna 421 loses both engines after being fueled with Jet A instead of avgas. In Episode 41 of NTSB News Talk, aviation safety experts Max Trescott and Rob Mark examine the critical decisions behind these accidents and the lessons pilots can take away. The newly released Miami Boeing 767 preliminary report raises serious questions about tailwinds, unstable approaches, airspeed warnings, and a go-around attempted far too late. A new NTSB final report on a fatal Cirrus SR22 crash at Kill Devil Hills reveals striking flight-data evidence of excessive pitch and an aerodynamic stall. The hosts also discuss Diamond DA40 crashed in mountainous terrain near Eldorado Springs, Colorado, a deadly Piper JetProp icing encounter over Wisconsin, a Gulfstream air ambulance crash following reported electrical problems, a Beech Bonanza fuel-starvation accident involving a congressman, a fatal nighttime Piper crash, and a midair collision between gliders. From fuel management and emergency procedures to stall prevention and go-around proficiency, this episode highlights a fundamental truth: even experienced pilots cannot afford to skip the basics.

On November 1, 2026, Learjet 60 N722BD crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people aboard. The jet was flying from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when its crew reported light clear icing, moderate turbulence, and precipitation at FL350. After requesting FL370, the pilots reported an emergency descent and an overspeed condition. Flight-tracking data showed descent rates exceeding 32,000 feet per minute. Max Trescott examines the known facts, final ATC transmissions, rapidly developing thunderstorms, and what investigators still need to determine. What caused the jet's catastrophic descent? No cause has been established. Rob Mark examines a Dassault Falcon 50, N200SG, that overran a Las Vegas runway after a rejected takeoff. Max analyzes a fatal Piper PA-28-235, N8777W, crash in Colorado mountain weather, while Rob covers the experimental PA-18 replica N43LK takeoff accident in Minnesota. The hosts also examine the Catalina Island EC135 N313RX medical helicopter crash, a snow-contaminated Daher TBM 700 N885CA takeoff, and a Piper PA-28-235 N8535N carburetor-icing accident. Finally, an Australian Cessna 210N, VH-RDH, spin crash raises a difficult question: Why didn't other pilots report dangerous, prohibited maneuvers before three people died?

About NTSB News Talk – Aviation Accidents, Safety Investigations & Pilot Lessons

About NTSB News Talk – Aviation Accidents, Safety Investigations & Pilot Lessons

About NTSB News Talk – Aviation Accidents, Safety Investigations & Pilot Lessons