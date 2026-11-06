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Captain Steeeve and Kennedy Steve are back for another episode of the Captain & Kennedy Air Show, starting with the latest aviation news and some major stories developing across the industry.



They break down the recent FlyDubai incident and the attempted hijacking in the cockpit, then take a look at the newest NTSB report surrounding the Miami Prime Air cargo incident. From there, they get into a bigger conversation about what happens when ATC or pilots fail, how those situations are investigated, and where responsibility can fall when things go wrong.



Later in the episode, Dan Millican from Taking Off joins the show for an incredible conversation about aviation media, recent events, and the community that has grown around aviation content. Dan also shares his own journey from working in media to becoming a pilot, how those two worlds have come together, and what he has learned along the way.



It’s a full episode of aviation news, industry discussion, media, flying, and the people behind the stories shaping the aviation community right now.



Comment and let us know what topics we should include and SUBSCRIBE!



For business inquiries email us at: captainsteeeve@wearebv.com

If you have a question for Ask The Captain email us at: dj@541co.com



#aviationgeek #TheAirShow #CaptainSteeeve #KennedySteve #AviationPodcast



Disclaimer: Captain Steeeve is not a spokesperson for any airline or aviation authority. The opinions expressed in this video are solely his own and are based on his experience as a professional pilot. This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as an official statement from any airline, regulatory agency, or aviation organization.

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