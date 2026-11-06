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15 episodes
- Captain Steeeve and Kennedy Steve break down Sunday’s Learjet crash in Florida, including one of the biggest questions surrounding the accident: did part of the tail separate before impact, and what would that mean?
They also address the conversation surrounding the female co-pilot, why people are getting it wrong, and why hearing someone on the radio doesn’t tell you who was flying the airplane. With the investigation still developing, they discuss the difference between asking questions and jumping to conclusions.
Then, they turn to United Airlines adding new routes and share their thoughts on the airline’s expanding network.
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For business inquiries: captainsteeeve@wearebv.com
For Ask the Captain questions: dj@541co.com
Disclaimer: Captain Steeeve is not a spokesperson for any airline or aviation authority. The opinions expressed are his own, based on his professional experience. This discussion is for informational and educational purposes. The accident remains under investigation; discussion of possible factors does not establish a probable cause.
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What REALLY Happens Behind the Scenes at an Airport? | The Captain & Kennedy Air Show10/14/2026 | 1h 7 mins.Captain Steeeve is joined by special guest host Peter Scheibner, longtime friend of Captain Steeeve and Executive Producer of the Captain Steeeve channels, for a packed episode of the Captain and Kennedy Air Show.
They kick things off with some personal stories, including the time Steve was in the air and missed the birth of his son, before jumping into some of the biggest aviation stories in the news — including the recent hijacking attempt, the Prime Air incident, and more.
Then Captain Steeeve sits down with Mike Espinosa, a guy who has seen just about every side of airport operations. From what passengers see out front to everything happening behind the scenes, Mike shares the stories, realities, and dirty details of how an airport really works — and what most people never get to see.
Comment and let us know what topics we should include and SUBSCRIBE!
For business inquiries email us at: captainsteeeve@wearebv.com
If you have a question for Ask The Captain email us at: dj@541co.com
#aviationgeek #TheAirShow #CaptainSteeeve #KennedySteve #AviationPodcast
Disclaimer: Captain Steeeve is not a spokesperson for any airline or aviation authority. The opinions expressed in this video are solely his own and are based on his experience as a professional pilot. This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as an official statement from any airline, regulatory agency, or aviation organization.
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The Mental Health Problem Pilots Don’t Talk About | The Captain & Kennedy Air Show10/07/2026 | 47 mins.Captain Steeeve and Kennedy Steve sit down with Dr. Charlie Curreri to talk about pilot mental health, what’s changing across the industry, and some of the new conversations, policies, and support systems being put in place for pilots.
Dr. Curreri is a retired airline captain and Air Force F-16 veteran who later became a licensed counselor and helped lead major pilot mental health initiatives, including the FAA’s 2024 Pilot Mental Health ARC.
C4amh.com
IPAAC.com
Comment and let us know what topics we should include and SUBSCRIBE!
For business inquiries email us at: captainsteeeve@wearebv.com
If you have a question for Ask The Captain email us at: dj@541co.com
#aviationgeek #TheAirShow #CaptainSteeeve #KennedySteve #AviationPodcast
Disclaimer: Captain Steeeve is not a spokesperson for any airline or aviation authority. The opinions expressed in this video are solely his own and are based on his experience as a professional pilot. This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as an official statement from any airline, regulatory agency, or aviation organization.
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FlyDubai Hijack Attempt, Prime Air Update & Taking Off's Dan Millican | The Captain & Kennedy Air Show10/05/2026 | 1h 2 mins.If you want to upgrade your online security go to:
https://NordVPN.com/captainandkennedy
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Captain Steeeve and Kennedy Steve are back for another episode of the Captain & Kennedy Air Show, starting with the latest aviation news and some major stories developing across the industry.
They break down the recent FlyDubai incident and the attempted hijacking in the cockpit, then take a look at the newest NTSB report surrounding the Miami Prime Air cargo incident. From there, they get into a bigger conversation about what happens when ATC or pilots fail, how those situations are investigated, and where responsibility can fall when things go wrong.
Later in the episode, Dan Millican from Taking Off joins the show for an incredible conversation about aviation media, recent events, and the community that has grown around aviation content. Dan also shares his own journey from working in media to becoming a pilot, how those two worlds have come together, and what he has learned along the way.
It’s a full episode of aviation news, industry discussion, media, flying, and the people behind the stories shaping the aviation community right now.
Comment and let us know what topics we should include and SUBSCRIBE!
For business inquiries email us at: captainsteeeve@wearebv.com
If you have a question for Ask The Captain email us at: dj@541co.com
#aviationgeek #TheAirShow #CaptainSteeeve #KennedySteve #AviationPodcast
Disclaimer: Captain Steeeve is not a spokesperson for any airline or aviation authority. The opinions expressed in this video are solely his own and are based on his experience as a professional pilot. This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as an official statement from any airline, regulatory agency, or aviation organization.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you want to upgrade your online security go to:NordVPN.com/captainandkennedyfor the special NordVPN offer!
Captain Steeeve and Kennedy Steve are joined by special guest Garybpilot to break down the Miami cargo crash, what went wrong, and the decisions that led up to the accident.
They also dive into the conversation surrounding raising the airline pilot and the ATC tower retirement age, answer aviation questions, and share their thoughts on some of the biggest topics happening in aviation right now.
It’s another packed episode of aviation stories, pilot insight, and plenty of Captain & Kennedy conversation.
Comment and let us know what topics we should include and SUBSCRIBE!
For business inquiries email us at: captainsteeeve@wearebv.com
If you have a question for Ask The Captain email us at: dj@541co.com
#aviationgeek #TheAirShow #CaptainSteeeve #KennedySteve #AviationPodcast
Disclaimer: Captain Steeeve is not a spokesperson for any airline or aviation authority. The opinions expressed in this video are solely his own and are based on his experience as a professional pilot. This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as an official statement from any airline, regulatory agency, or aviation organization.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Captain & Kennedy Air Show
Captain Steeeve, Retired Airline Captain, and Steve Kennedy, Retired Air Traffic Controller, talk through the aviation world, aimed at aviators and the passengers in the back of an airplane. Answering questions on current day events and interviewing guests with a range from other airline media influencers to state senators.Podcast website
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