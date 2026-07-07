In December 2020, the iconic Arecibo Observatory collapsed, and with it, humanity lost one of its sharpest eyes on the cosmos. But the mission to protect our planet didn't stop there.
In this episode, we dive into the high-stakes world of planetary defense. Explore how a global network of "watchers"—from NASA’s automated systems to the James Webb Space Telescope—scans the darkness for near-Earth objects that could threaten our existence. We’ll break down the real-life drama of tracking asteroid 2024 YR4, the complex science of orbital mechanics, and the chilling question that keeps astronomers awake at night: What happens when we find a "planet killer" headed our way, and are we ready to nudge it off course? Join us as we look at the thin line between a close call and a cosmic catastrophe.