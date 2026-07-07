For most of human history, stars were just points of light. Today, we know of over 6,000 planets orbiting those stars—but what do they actually look like? In this episode, we explore the incredible forensic science of exoplanet discovery.

We dive into the physics of "direct imaging," where astronomers attempt to catch just a few photons of light from a planet while being blinded by the glare of its host star. Learn about the "red edge"—a telltale signal of vegetation—and how the "glint" of distant oceans could reveal liquid water millions of miles away. Join us as we journey from unresolved dots of light to the next generation of telescopes that will show us the physical stage upon which alien life might be acting.