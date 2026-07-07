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Mysteries of the Universe

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AstronomyScience
Mysteries of the Universe
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • Mysteries of the Universe

    Alien Plants: Hunt for Photosynthesis on Exoplanets

    07/07/2026 | 26 mins.
    For most of human history, stars were just points of light. Today, we know of over 6,000 planets orbiting those stars—but what do they actually look like? In this episode, we explore the incredible forensic science of exoplanet discovery.
    We dive into the physics of "direct imaging," where astronomers attempt to catch just a few photons of light from a planet while being blinded by the glare of its host star. Learn about the "red edge"—a telltale signal of vegetation—and how the "glint" of distant oceans could reveal liquid water millions of miles away. Join us as we journey from unresolved dots of light to the next generation of telescopes that will show us the physical stage upon which alien life might be acting.
  • Mysteries of the Universe

    There Is Something Strange At The Edge of The Solar System

    06/29/2026 | 33 mins.
    Beyond the orbit of Neptune lies a frozen graveyard of ice and silence—or so we thought. In this episode, we journey into the outer reaches of our solar system to explore the anomalies that are forcing astronomers to rewrite the laws of physics.
    Discover the mystery of Quaoar, a dwarf planet with a ring that exists where gravity says it shouldn't, defying the classical Roche limit. We also investigate the tantalizing hunt for "Planet Nine" and a radical theory: What if the invisible force tugging on distant icy worlds isn't a planet at all, but a grapefruit-sized black hole left over from the Big Bang? Join us as we explore the "Gravity of the Void" and the invisible architects shaping the edges of our neighborhood in space.
  • Mysteries of the Universe

    How Well Can We Protect Earth From Asteroids

    06/22/2026 | 32 mins.
    In December 2020, the iconic Arecibo Observatory collapsed, and with it, humanity lost one of its sharpest eyes on the cosmos. But the mission to protect our planet didn't stop there.
    In this episode, we dive into the high-stakes world of planetary defense. Explore how a global network of "watchers"—from NASA’s automated systems to the James Webb Space Telescope—scans the darkness for near-Earth objects that could threaten our existence. We’ll break down the real-life drama of tracking asteroid 2024 YR4, the complex science of orbital mechanics, and the chilling question that keeps astronomers awake at night: What happens when we find a "planet killer" headed our way, and are we ready to nudge it off course? Join us as we look at the thin line between a close call and a cosmic catastrophe.
  • Mysteries of the Universe

    Inside China's New Massive Space Station

    06/15/2026 | 32 mins.
    On a clear night, you might see a spark of light sliding across the sky—not a star, but a hundred-ton outpost of metal and oxygen. This is Tiangong, the "Heavenly Palace," and it represents a new era of space exploration.
    In this episode, we step through the hatch of China’s first long-term orbital home. We explore how a decade of international exclusion pushed a nation to master every link in the space-faring chain—from heavy-lift rockets to autonomous docking software—entirely on its own. Discover the "indigenous loop" of national capability that created a three-bedroom apartment in the void, and learn how this parallel reality in orbit is setting the stage for the next great leap to the Moon and Mars. Join us for a tour of the machines that breathe and the vision that built a palace in the silence of space.
  • Mysteries of the Universe

    Mystery of Milky Way G-Objects

    06/08/2026 | 19 mins.
    For decades, we thought the center of the Milky Way was a binary world—populated either by robust, bright-blue "S-stars" or by delicate clouds of hydrogen and helium gas. But a discovery by UCLA astronomers has revealed a third, far more mysterious class of inhabitants: the G-objects. These "crimson ghosts" are rewriting our understanding of how stars live and die in the most extreme environment in the galaxy.
    The center of our galaxy is a "stellar megalopolis" where the density of stars is one billion times higher than in our own solar neighborhood. In this crowded, chaotic space, G-objects may not be flukes, but a common end-product of life in the gravity-well of a supermassive black hole.
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About Mysteries of the Universe
Journey into the most mind-boggling mysteries of the cosmos Uncover the blinding power of quasars, brighter than a trillion suns, that outshine entire galaxies. Explore the coldest reaches of the universe, where temperatures plummet to near absolute zero, defying the very essence of life. Each episode takes you deeper into the unknown, unraveling secrets that challenge the boundaries of science and ignite the imagination. Are you ready to explore the impossible?
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