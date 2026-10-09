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342 episodes
MY EXPERT OPINION EP #27: PHAIDRA KNIGHT TONIGHT AT MSG, RUGBY LEGEND TURNED MMA FIGHTER AT 52 +MORE09/28/2026 | 38 mins.In this full episode of BRAND NEW My Expert Opinion Ep. #27, legendary American rugby player, coach, lawyer, MMA fighter and trailblazer in women’s sports Phaidra Knight sits with Math Hoffa for an unforgettable conversation about her historic career, fighting spirit, overcoming adversity and refusing to let age define what she can accomplish. Phaidra discusses becoming the first African-American woman inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame, her 20 years of playing a sport she describes as being like “a minor car accident” every weekend, the physical toll of rugby, and the journey that eventually led her into professional MMA.
Phaidra opens up about discovering rugby while attending law school, transitioning from basketball into a completely new sport, and what it meant to receive the call that she would be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. She explains why she believes people are capable of far more than they imagine and shares the influence of her grandfather, Papa Dorsy, who taught her from a young age that she could do anything. At 52, Phaidra discusses competing against fighters half her age, the mental and physical challenges of menopause and weight cutting, and the adversity she faced before and during her MMA fights. She also recalls turning around a fight that initially looked like it was slipping away and explains why she believes her actions speak louder than trash talk.
Math Hoffa and Phaidra also get into her approach to recovery, longevity and biohacking, including sleep, hydration, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, PEMF, acupuncture and PRP. Phaidra explains why she constantly researches new ways to improve her performance, why she considers herself a “guinea pig” when experimenting with recovery methods, and how she works to maintain a biological age lower than her chronological age. She also shares the incredible story of fighting three full rounds with two broken knuckles without even knowing they were broken, her mindset after losses, her relationship with former opponents, and why she continues climbing new mountains. From Rugby Hall of Famer to MMA fighter, Phaidra Knight's story is about resilience, curiosity, discipline, women in sports, longevity and refusing to accept the limitations other people place on you.
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MY EXPERT OPINION EP #26: DAZ DILLINGER & KURUPT TALK DEATH ROW, TUPAC, FOXY BROWN, WEST COAST +MORE09/28/2026 | 1h 47 mins.In this past clip from My Expert Opinion Ep. #26, legendary West Coast icons Daz Dillinger and Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound sit down with Math Hoffa, Dutchie Man & Uncle Seth for an unfiltered conversation about Death Row Records, Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Biggie, the East Coast vs. West Coast era, and the history that helped shape hip-hop. Daz and Kurupt break down the making of “New York, New York,” how Biggie ended up on the record, the controversy surrounding the song and video, Funk Flex, Tupac’s reaction, the Source Awards, and what it was really like representing the West Coast during one of hip-hop’s most intense periods.
The conversation goes even deeper into the Death Row era, working with Dr. Dre, Tupac’s recording process, “Hail Mary,” “Hit ’Em Up,” producing music, the evolution from analog recording to digital production, and the lessons Daz learned about contracts, royalties and music ownership. Daz also discusses his 35-year copyright reversion and getting his music and royalties back in 2028, while the episode explores Tupac’s legacy, the media’s role in the East Coast-West Coast narrative, surviving the music business, and the next generation of hip-hop.
#DazDillinger #Kurupt #ThaDoggPound #MathHoffa #MyExpertOpinion #DeathRowRecords #Tupac #2Pac #DrDre #Biggie #SnoopDogg #EastCoastWestCoast #HipHop #WestCoastHipHop #DoggPound #SourceAwards #HipHopHistory #TupacShakur
**THE VIEWS, OPINION, AND COMMENTS EXPRESSED ON "MY EXPERT OPINION SHOW" BY ANY GUEST BEING INTERVIEWED ARE THOSE OF THE GUEST AND DO NOT REFLECT OR REPRESENT THE VIEWS AND OPINIONS HELD BY MATH HOFFA OR ANY CO-HOST ON "MY EXPERT OPINION SHOW"**
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In this brand new episode of My Expert Opinion EP #25, Detroit rapper and podcaster Dawgface Calderon sits down with Math Hoffa, Dutchie Man, and Seth for his 10th appearance on the show, opening with his theory on why Wack 100 may be operating as a federal informant. Dawgface breaks down specific incidents involving Loose Cannon, Big U, and open-source reporting, explaining how podcast interviews and YouTube content can end up cited in federal indictments. The conversation shifts into a deep dive on ghostwriting throughout hip-hop history, with Dawgface pointing to Big Daddy Kane's "Vapor," the long-running DMC-versus-Run writing-credit debate, and the modern controversy around Drake's "For All The Dogs" writing credits that fueled the Kendrick Lamar feud.The group also touches on the current state of DJ culture, the commercialization of hip-hop and the rise of artists like Sexy Red, and Dawgface's own journey from 17 years in prison to becoming one of Detroit's most prominent podcast voices. He reflects candidly on loyalty in the content-creation space, his history defending 42 Dugg and Peezy against character attacks, and what he's learned about credibility, integrity, and staying power in the YouTube streets over the past decade.
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About My Expert Opinion
Math Hoffa is a New York based MC, podcast host, battle rapper, actor, entertainer, and entrepreneur from Brooklyn, NY. Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion is THE BEST NEW HIPHOP PODCAST!! Creating a setting to express his opinion of music culture and getting the opinions of other celebrity vet’s in the game while sharing stories, good laughs and insights that are entertaining to the viewers. Make sure to to head over to YouTube.com/MathHoffaTV and subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss out on ALL NEW content on the way!Podcast website
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