In this full episode of BRAND NEW My Expert Opinion Ep. #27, legendary American rugby player, coach, lawyer, MMA fighter and trailblazer in women’s sports Phaidra Knight sits with Math Hoffa for an unforgettable conversation about her historic career, fighting spirit, overcoming adversity and refusing to let age define what she can accomplish. Phaidra discusses becoming the first African-American woman inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame, her 20 years of playing a sport she describes as being like “a minor car accident” every weekend, the physical toll of rugby, and the journey that eventually led her into professional MMA.



Phaidra opens up about discovering rugby while attending law school, transitioning from basketball into a completely new sport, and what it meant to receive the call that she would be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame. She explains why she believes people are capable of far more than they imagine and shares the influence of her grandfather, Papa Dorsy, who taught her from a young age that she could do anything. At 52, Phaidra discusses competing against fighters half her age, the mental and physical challenges of menopause and weight cutting, and the adversity she faced before and during her MMA fights. She also recalls turning around a fight that initially looked like it was slipping away and explains why she believes her actions speak louder than trash talk.



Math Hoffa and Phaidra also get into her approach to recovery, longevity and biohacking, including sleep, hydration, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, PEMF, acupuncture and PRP. Phaidra explains why she constantly researches new ways to improve her performance, why she considers herself a “guinea pig” when experimenting with recovery methods, and how she works to maintain a biological age lower than her chronological age. She also shares the incredible story of fighting three full rounds with two broken knuckles without even knowing they were broken, her mindset after losses, her relationship with former opponents, and why she continues climbing new mountains. From Rugby Hall of Famer to MMA fighter, Phaidra Knight's story is about resilience, curiosity, discipline, women in sports, longevity and refusing to accept the limitations other people place on you.

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