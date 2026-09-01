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Miss Indepodcast

Miss Indepodcast
Entertainment NewsMusic
Miss Indepodcast
Latest episode

299 episodes

  • Miss Indepodcast

    The Kelly Clarkson Show Series Finale

    09/01/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    We had the honor of being featured on the final episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! This week, we're giving you an inside look on our time at the show including some behind the scenes moments and things that didn't make it to air!   
    Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/MissIndepodcast

    Buy merch from our new merch store

    Follow us!
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    Find more at missindepodcast.com
  • Miss Indepodcast

    Year in Review: 2019

    08/25/2026 | 50 mins.
    This week, we're going back to review one of the busiest years in Kelly Clarkson's career: 2019. Kelly was all over the media landscape from movies to television to concert stages and more. We'll recap all the highs and a couple emergency room lows and much more! Plus, we're joined by our friend Monee to help us remember all that was the year 2019 in Kelly history!
    Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/MissIndepodcast

    Buy merch from our new merch store

    Follow us!
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    Find more at missindepodcast.com
  • Miss Indepodcast

    Studio Sessions Final Weekend Recap

    08/18/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    We're all together for the final weekend of Kelly Clarkson's Studio Sessions Las Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace! You'll hear our thoughts on the show, some thoughts about what's next, and the difficulties we faced just getting to Vegas! 
    Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/MissIndepodcast

    Buy merch from our new merch store

    Follow us!
    Facebook | Twitter/X | Instagram

    Find more at missindepodcast.com
  • Miss Indepodcast

    Track 04

    08/11/2026 | 53 mins.
    This week, we talk about the fourth track from every Kelly Clarkson album and share our favorites!
    Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/MissIndepodcast

    Buy merch from our new merch store

    Follow us!
    Facebook | Twitter/X | Instagram

    Find more at missindepodcast.com
  • Miss Indepodcast

    Her Songs, Our Stories (Part 3)

    08/04/2026 | 45 mins.
    We’re bringing back our series Her Songs, Our Stories, inspired by Songs & Stories from The Kelly Clarkson Show. Tune in to hear fans share stories about why they find Kelly's songs to be meaningful and inspiring.
    Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/MissIndepodcast

    Buy merch from our new merch store

    Follow us!
    Facebook | Twitter/X | Instagram

    Find more at missindepodcast.com
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About Miss Indepodcast
The first podcast dedicated to singer, songwriter, and television personality Kelly Clarkson!
Podcast website
Entertainment NewsMusicMusic CommentaryNews

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