This week, we're going back to review one of the busiest years in Kelly Clarkson's career: 2019. Kelly was all over the media landscape from movies to television to concert stages and more. We'll recap all the highs and a couple emergency room lows and much more! Plus, we're joined by our friend Monee to help us remember all that was the year 2019 in Kelly history!

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