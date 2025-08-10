Mind Snacks - Self Help for Kids & Parents

Ever feel like everything has to be just right? Like your drawing has to be perfect or your room has to be exactly the way you want it? In this episode, we talk about how trying to be perfect all the time can actually make life harder—and way less fun. You’ll hear a story, learn why mistakes are awesome, and find out why being yourself (flaws and all!) is the real superpower.Mind Snacks Website: www.mindsnackskids.com Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AF5LCGG4XRSBAOC4ZYCSG337MAUA
--------
7:37
--------
7:37
Be YOURSELF!
One of the greatest gifts we can give our kids is the confidence to be their true selves—not who the world thinks they should be, but who they already are. In this episode, we’ll talk about how to help your child embrace their quirks, their strengths, and even their struggles, so they can grow up grounded, brave, and full of self-love. Because when kids know it’s okay to be themselves, they shine.Mind Snacks Website: www.mindsnackskids.com Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AF5LCGG4XRSBAOC4ZYCSG337MAUA
--------
4:47
--------
4:47
Back to School Jitters
Feeling nervous with your new grade and new class? You’re not alone! Whether you’re headed to school or learning from home, this episode is here to calm those butterflies and remind you—you’ve got this.Mind Snacks Website: www.mindsnackskids.com Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AF5LCGG4XRSBAOC4ZYCSG337MAUA
--------
7:24
--------
7:24
The Power of Your Breath
Did you know your breath is like a superpower? In this episode, we’ll teach kids how to use mindful breathing to calm their minds, feel stronger in tough moments, and take care of their bodies. A quick, soothing listen to help your family pause and reset—anytime, anywhere.Mind Snacks Website: www.mindsnackskids.com Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AF5LCGG4XRSBAOC4ZYCSG337MAUA
--------
6:20
--------
6:20
Loneliness
Today we’re talking about something that touches all of us at some point—loneliness. It’s a feeling that can sneak up on our kids too, even when they’re surrounded by people. In this episode, we’ll unpack what loneliness really is, why it’s a normal part of life, and how we can help our kids recognize it and work through it in healthy ways. I’ll share some gentle conversation starters and small practices you can use to help your child feel more connected—to others, and to themselves.Mind Snacks Website: www.mindsnackskids.com Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AF5LCGG4XRSBAOC4ZYCSG337MAUA
Mind Snacks will be your new favorite way for your family to slow down and snack on what really matters. Topics like values, mindset, emotional intelligence, spirituality and more... packaged into bite-sized life lessons and stories. Parents can use Mind Snacks as a tool to spark conversation, make connections, build strong relationships and kind hearts — together. Perfect for car rides, quiet moments, or whenever you want to sprinkle a little yummy into their world! Thank you for being here!Mind Snacks is here to inspire and encourage. Please seek professional help if needed.