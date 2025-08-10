Mind Snacks - Self Help for Kids & Parents

Perfectionism & Control

Ever feel like everything has to be just right? Like your drawing has to be perfect or your room has to be exactly the way you want it? In this episode, we talk about how trying to be perfect all the time can actually make life harder—and way less fun. You'll hear a story, learn why mistakes are awesome, and find out why being yourself (flaws and all!) is the real superpower.