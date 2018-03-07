Ali & Ashley talk through a typical day on set, acting in another language, and the perils of seafood.
To Barcelona, With Love premieres June 7 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
34:56
Ep. 1: Where It All Began
In this first episode, Ali & Ashley reveal how they met, walk through the origins of To Barcelona, With Love, and tell some stories about the not-so-glamorous world of international travel.
To Barcelona, With Love premieres June 7 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
28:25
Coming soon: Mi Amor, with Ali Sweeney + Ashley Williams
Stay tuned for a new podcast going behind the scenes with Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams as they travel across the world to make two ROMCOM TV movies together.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Join Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams for unfiltered, laugh-out-loud conversations as they travel across the world to make two ROMCOM TV movies together. From on-set stories to off-screen antics, these leading ladies spill the behind-the-scenes tea on making movies, friendship and all the fun along the way.