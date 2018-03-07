Powered by RND
Society & Culture
Mi Amor, with Ali Sweeney + Ashley Williams
Mi Amor, with Ali Sweeney + Ashley Williams
Barcelona Productions
  Ep. 2: Quiet on Set
    Ali & Ashley talk through a typical day on set, acting in another language, and the perils of seafood. To Barcelona, With Love premieres June 7 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.
    34:56
  Ep. 1: Where It All Began
    In this first episode, Ali & Ashley reveal how they met, walk through the origins of To Barcelona, With Love, and tell some stories about the not-so-glamorous world of international travel. To Barcelona, With Love premieres June 7 at 8/7c on the Hallmark Channel.
    28:25
  Coming soon: Mi Amor, with Ali Sweeney + Ashley Williams
    Stay tuned for a new podcast going behind the scenes with Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams as they travel across the world to make two ROMCOM TV movies together.
    0:06

About Mi Amor, with Ali Sweeney + Ashley Williams

Join Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams for unfiltered, laugh-out-loud conversations as they travel across the world to make two ROMCOM TV movies together. From on-set stories to off-screen antics, these leading ladies spill the behind-the-scenes tea on making movies, friendship and all the fun along the way.
