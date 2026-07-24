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Locked On 76ers - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers
Locked On Podcast Network, Keith Pompey, Kayla Santiago
Latest episode
1946 episodes
LEBRON JAMES IS COMING TO THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS!!! - Philadelphia 76ers Podcast07/24/2026 | 31 mins.Keith and Marc react to the BREAKING NEWS that LeBron James is coming to the Philadelphia 76ers on a 2yr $8mil deal!
The Show talks about LeBron's HUGE impact and making the 76ers a TITLE CONTENDER!
Segment 1: LEBRON JAMES IS A 76ER!
Segment 2: IMPACT
Segment 3: LeBron Legacy!
Photo Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
SHAMS: LeBron James "NOT WAITING FOR ANOTHER DOMINO TO FALL" - Philadelphia 76ers Podcast07/24/2026 | 31 mins.Keith and Marc discuss the latest from Shams Charania that LeBron James is NOT waiting for a team to get Kyrie or AD in order to lure him.
The show also talks about the Sixers being ranked 13th in YAHOO sports' NBA Power Rankings.
Segment 1: LeBron Latest
Segment 2: Power Rankings
Segment 3: Nick Williams
(Also, missed tease, Marc saw the Odyssey and thought it was AWESOME!)
Photo Credit Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
REPORT: LeBron James DRAGGING IT OUT for Anthony Davis & Kyrie Irving? - Philadelphia 76ers Podcast07/23/2026 | 29 mins.Keith and Marc discussed the latest LeBron James report that he’s waiting on a team to trade for Kyrie and or Anthony Davis.
The show also talks about Joel Embiid as well as the Sixers backup centers and Jaylen Brown’s off-season schedule.
Photo Credits:
Kyrie - Credit Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Davis - Credit Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
James - Credit Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn
Segment one: Kevin O’Connor’s report that sites sources as to why LeBron James is waiting to make a decision.
Segment two: Joel Embiid and the Sixers backup centers
Segment three: Jaylen Brown’s off-season schedule
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
HEAT UNDER FIRE! Did Miami SPOIL LeBron James DECISION for Sixers/NBA? - Philadelphia 76ers Podcast07/22/2026 | 30 mins.Keith and Marc talk about the Miami Heat “accidentally “ posting a LeBron James introductory press conference link to their YouTube channel.
The show also talks about the 76ers ceiling right now with LeBron James’ decision still pending.
Photo Credits:
Pat - Credit Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Lebron -Credit Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Segment one: The Heat’s slip up?
Segment two: Sixers ceiling without LeBron
Segment three: miss out on Matisse?
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COM to play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
DRAYMOND GREEN on LeBron James dragging it out, just the LATEST "Take" - Philadelphia 76ers Podcast07/21/2026 | 23 mins.Keith and Marc try to figure out the best way to recognize when the "Decision" WILL ACTUALLY be made!
The show also examines Draymond Green's take that Adam Silver's public comments about LeBron taking his time won't help expedite the process.
Segment 1: Understanding what's real about LeBron reports
Segment 2: Green on Silver
Segment 3: Embiid's silence
Photo Credits:
Embiid - Credit Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Draymond - Credit Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
LeBron - Credit Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonpodcasts.com/everydayerclub
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On 76ers - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers
Locked on 76ers podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Philadelphia 76ers and all around the NBA. Hosts Keith Pompey (of the Philadelphia Enquirer), and John Mitchell have covered the Sixers for years on the beat and now daily on air to provide their insider info. Locked on 76ers will take you beyond the scoreboard for the biggest stories from within the Sixers locker room and all over the NBA. Locked On 76ers podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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