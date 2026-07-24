Locked On 76ers - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers

Keith and Marc discussed the latest LeBron James report that he’s waiting on a team to trade for Kyrie and or Anthony Davis.







The show also talks about Joel Embiid as well as the Sixers backup centers and Jaylen Brown’s off-season schedule.







Photo Credits:



Kyrie - Credit Jerome Miron-Imagn Images



Davis - Credit Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images



James - Credit Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn







Segment one: Kevin O’Connor’s report that sites sources as to why LeBron James is waiting to make a decision.







Segment two: Joel Embiid and the Sixers backup centers







Segment three: Jaylen Brown’s off-season schedule







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