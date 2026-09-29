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Lanterns (HBO MAX)

DVR Podcast Network
After ShowsTV & Film
Lanterns (HBO MAX)
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Lanterns (HBO MAX)

    Lanterns S1E7 "The Jordan Boys' Legacy"

    09/29/2026 | 58 mins.
    Andy and Axel are once again joined by their good friend Mike from One Mike to discuss Lanterns S1E7 "The Jordan Boys' Legacy"

    Check out Mike at ONE MIKE

    Join our Weekly NFL Picks Pool and listen to our NFL show Around The Couch!

    To hear our Exclusive Season 3 coverage of House of the Dragon and ALL of our current shows early and ad free, get tons of exclusive pods and an archive of all our pods, become either a FREE or PAID member at: Patreon.com/DVR

    We would love to hear from you! Email us at DVRPodcast@gmail.com
    Join our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DailyDVR
    Watch The Star City Murders on Tubi for FREE!
    Thanks to Dave for the music: https://invisibletoengines.bandcamp.com/releases
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Lanterns (HBO MAX)

    Lanterns S1E6 "Bad Optics"

    09/21/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    Andy and Axel return to talk about Lanterns S1E6 "Bad Optics"
    Join our Weekly NFL Picks Pool and listen to our NFL show Around The Couch!
    To hear our Exclusive Season 3 coverage of House of the Dragon and ALL of our current shows early and ad free, get tons of exclusive pods and an archive of all our pods, become either a FREE or PAID member at: Patreon.com/DVR
    We would love to hear from you! Email us at DVRPodcast@gmail.com
    Join our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DailyDVR
    Watch The Star City Murders on Tubi for FREE!
    Thanks to Dave for the music: https://invisibletoengines.bandcamp.com/releases
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Lanterns (HBO MAX)

    Lanterns S1E5 "Lights Out"

    09/18/2026 | 52 mins.
    Andy and Axel are jo9njed by their good friend Mike from One Mike to discuss Lanterns S1E5 "Lights Out"

    Check out Mike at ONE MIKE

    Join our Weekly NFL Picks Pool and listen to our NFL show Around The Couch!

    To hear our Exclusive Season 3 coverage of House of the Dragon and ALL of our current shows early and ad free, get tons of exclusive pods and an archive of all our pods, become either a FREE or PAID member at: Patreon.com/DVR

    We would love to hear from you! Email us at DVRPodcast@gmail.com
    Join our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DailyDVR
    Watch The Star City Murders on Tubi for FREE!
    Thanks to Dave for the music: https://invisibletoengines.bandcamp.com/releases
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Lanterns (HBO MAX)

    Lanterns S1E4 "The Weenie"

    09/08/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Andy and Axel find their weenies and discuss Lanterns S1E4 "The Weenie"

    Join our Weekly NFL Picks Pool and listen to our NFL show Around The Couch!

    To hear our Exclusive Season 3 coverage of House of the Dragon and ALL of our current shows early and ad free, get tons of exclusive pods and an archive of all our pods, become either a FREE or PAID member at: Patreon.com/DVR

    We would love to hear from you! Email us at DVRPodcast@gmail.com
    Join our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DailyDVR
    Watch The Star City Murders on Tubi for FREE!
    Thanks to Dave for the music: https://invisibletoengines.bandcamp.com/releases
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Lanterns (HBO MAX)

    Lanterns S1E3 "OutKast" with Amye Archer

    09/01/2026 | 1h 42 mins.
    Andy and Axel are joined by Amye Archer of little Miss Recap and Murder She Watched to discuss this complex and awesome episode of Lanterns!

    Check out Amye at Little Miss Recap or watch Amye win the StorySlam!

    Join our Weekly NFL Picks Pool and listen to our NFL show Around The Couch!

    To hear our Exclusive Season 3 coverage of House of the Dragon and ALL of our current shows early and ad free, get tons of exclusive pods and an archive of all our pods, become either a FREE or PAID member at: Patreon.com/DVR

    We would love to hear from you! Email us at DVRPodcast@gmail.com
    Join our Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DailyDVR
    Watch The Star City Murders on Tubi for FREE!
    Thanks to Dave for the music: https://invisibletoengines.bandcamp.com/releases
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Lanterns (HBO MAX)
From the team that brought you True Detective, it's Andy and Axel of The DVR Podcast Network back at it, dissecting the mysteries of HBO MAX's Lanterns! Join us at Patreon.com/DVR Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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