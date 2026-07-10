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Welcome to Lakers Collective — a twice-weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane, and Pete Zayas of Laker Film Room Podcast. We go live twice a week with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves, trade rumors, roster building, and playoff paths.
Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here:
Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha
Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane
Pete Zayas: https://x.com/LFRPod
Lakers Collective: https://x.com/LakersHMA
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