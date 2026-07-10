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Welcome to the Lakers Collective — a weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha (host of Buha’s Block) and Trevor Lane (host at Lakers Nation & The NBA Front Office Show).



Give us a listen on your favorite podcasting platform:



Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/lakers-collective/id1848208861 Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/39pI4yRiaDlfaqy6UbhLRR?si=c452a5d2b5ae4476



We go live every Thursday at 10:00 AM PT with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves and playoff paths.



Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every Thursday, and make sure to follow the whole squad here:



Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha



Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane



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