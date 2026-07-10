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Lakers Collective

The Creator Collective, HMA
BasketballSports
Lakers Collective
Latest episode

70 episodes

  • Lakers Collective

    Lakers Q&A: Looney Signing, Kuminga to LA? & What’s Next

    07/10/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
    Sign up for PrizePicks with CODE: HMA and get $50 in lineups instantly when you play your first $5+ lineup! https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/LAKERSCOLLECTIVE 

    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/COLLECTIVE10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount 

    #nba #lakers #lalakers #lebronjames 

    Welcome to Lakers Collective — a twice-weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane, and Pete Zayas of Laker Film Room Podcast. We go live twice a week with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves, trade rumors, roster building, and playoff paths. 

    Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here: 

    Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha

    Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane

    Pete Zayas: https://x.com/LFRPod 

    Lakers Collective: https://x.com/LakersHMA

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Lakers Collective

    What's Next for the Lakers?

    07/07/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Sign up for PrizePicks with CODE: HMA and get $50 in lineups instantly when you play your first $5+ lineup! https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/LAKERSCOLLECTIVE 

    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/COLLECTIVE10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount 

    #nba #lakers #lalakers #lebronjames 

    Welcome to Lakers Collective — a twice-weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane, and Pete Zayas of Laker Film Room Podcast. We go live twice a week with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves, trade rumors, roster building, and playoff paths. 

    Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here: 

    Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha

    Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane

    Pete Zayas: https://x.com/LFRPod 

    Lakers Collective: https://x.com/LakersHMA

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Lakers Collective

    Where Do Lakers Stand After Free Agency? Kessler Trade, Sexton, Grimes & More

    07/03/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Sign up for PrizePicks with CODE: HMA and get $50 in lineups instantly when you play your first $5+ lineup! https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/LAKERSCOLLECTIVE 

    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/COLLECTIVE10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount 

    #nba #lakers #lalakers #lebronjames 

    Welcome to Lakers Collective — a twice-weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane, and Pete Zayas of Laker Film Room Podcast. We go live twice a week with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves, trade rumors, roster building, and playoff paths. 

    Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here: 

    Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha

    Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane

    Pete Zayas: https://x.com/LFRPod 

    Lakers Collective: https://x.com/LakersHMA

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Lakers Collective

    BREAKING: LeBron James Tells Lakers He’s Ready to Move On

    06/30/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Sign up for PrizePicks with CODE: HMA and get $50 in lineups instantly when you play your first $5+ lineup! https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/LAKERSCOLLECTIVE 

    Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/COLLECTIVE10 Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount 

    #nba #lakers #lalakers #lebronjames 

    Welcome to Lakers Collective — a twice-weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane, and Pete Zayas of Laker Film Room Podcast. We go live twice a week with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves, trade rumors, roster building, and playoff paths. 

    Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here: 

    Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha 

    Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane 

    Pete Zayas: https://x.com/LFRPod 

    Lakers Collective: https://x.com/LakersHMA

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Lakers Collective

    Lakers Free Agency Preview: Roster Needs, Targets & Offseason Expectations

    06/27/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Sign up for PrizePicks with CODE: HMA and get $50 in lineups instantly when you play your first $5+ lineup!https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/LAKERSCOLLECTIVE

    Use code lakerspod50off at https://factormeals.com/lakerspod50off to get 50% off your first box + free breakfast for a year. New subscribers only. Varies by plan. Includes 1 free breakfast item per box for 1 year while subscription is active. 

     

    Welcome to the Lakers Collective — a weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha (host of Buha’s Block) and Trevor Lane (host at Lakers Nation & The NBA Front Office Show).

    Give us a listen on your favorite podcasting platform:

    Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/lakers-collective/id1848208861 Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/39pI4yRiaDlfaqy6UbhLRR?si=c452a5d2b5ae4476 

    We go live every Thursday at 10:00 AM PT with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves and playoff paths.

     Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every Thursday, and make sure to follow the whole squad here: 

    Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha

    Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Lakers Collective
Welcome to Lakers Collective — a twice-weekly Los Angeles Lakers roundtable featuring NBA reporter Jovan Buha, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane, and Pete Zayas of Laker Film Room Podcast. We go live twice a week with sharp analysis, smart X’s-and-O’s talk, and honest conversations about all things Lakers — from game breakdowns and player development to cap moves, trade rumors, roster building, and playoff paths. Subscribe to Lakers Collective for new episodes every week, and make sure to follow the whole squad here: Jovan Buha: https://x.com/jovanbuha Trevor Lane: https://x.com/Trevor_Lane Pete Zayas: https://x.com/LFRPod Lakers Collective: https://x.com/LakersHMA Business - sports@hma.co
Podcast website
BasketballSports

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