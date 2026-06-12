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Special International Flight Attendant Day LIVE episode as we celebrate the skies and the people who make them feel like home. Joshua, Michelle, and Darion kick things off with updates from our latest interviews.

We also unpack recent industry news, and open the floor to our live audience. Whether you’re a flight attendant sharing your journey or a traveler with questions, we want to hear from you. From pet peeves to favorite destinations, no two perspectives are the same at 35,000 feet.

Before we go live, we lay down a few ground rules: keep it respectful, keep it quick, and don’t call out any airline. This is a space for open conversation, storytelling, and community.

So sit back, relax, and ride the jumpseat with us for a celebration of aviation, connection, and perspective.

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