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Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast

Joshua, Michelle, & Darion
AviationBusiness
Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast

    International Flight Attendant Day (May 31, 2026) LIVE

    06/05/2026 | 51 mins.
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    Special International Flight Attendant Day LIVE episode as we celebrate the skies and the people who make them feel like home. Joshua, Michelle, and Darion kick things off with updates from our latest interviews.
    We also unpack recent industry news, and open the floor to our live audience. Whether you’re a flight attendant sharing your journey or a traveler with questions, we want to hear from you. From pet peeves to favorite destinations, no two perspectives are the same at 35,000 feet.
    Before we go live, we lay down a few ground rules: keep it respectful, keep it quick, and don’t call out any airline. This is a space for open conversation, storytelling, and community.
    So sit back, relax, and ride the jumpseat with us for a celebration of aviation, connection, and perspective.
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  • Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast

    Probation Station: The New Hire Survival Guide

    04/15/2026 | 36 mins.
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    The wings are pinned, the uniform is crisp, and the training high is real—but now what? In Episode 5, the Jumpseat Chronicles crew gets real about the "probation life" and what it actually takes to survive your first year in the sky. We’re sharing the unwritten rules of the galley, the secret to making your per diem last, and how to earn the respect of the "senior mamas and papas" without losing your sanity. This isn't just about keeping your job; it’s about thriving in the chaos and finding your rhythm in a lifestyle that never sleeps. Grab your "go-bag" and tune in—we’re showing you how to turn your probation into a promotion.
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  • Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast

    Destination: Hired. Your Flight Attendant Blueprint

    04/01/2026 | 1h
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    Have you ever looked at the crew walking through the terminal and thought, "That’s going to be me one day"? Well, it’s time to stop dreaming and start packing. In this episode of Jumpseat Chronicles, Joshua, Michelle, and Darion are handing you the ultimate "boarding pass" to your new career. We’re pulling back the curtain on the high-stakes world of airline recruiting—from crafting a resume that screams "Safety Professional" to mastering the STAR method like a seasoned pro. Whether you’re nervous about the group interview or wondering if "I love to travel" is still a valid answer (spoiler: it’s not!), we’ve got the insider tips to help you land the job. Your journey to 35,000 feet starts right here. Clear for takeoff? Let's get you hired.

    Support the show
  • Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast

    Destination: Hired. Your Flight Attendant Blueprint

    04/01/2026 | 1h
    Send us Fan Mail
    Have you ever looked at the crew walking through the terminal and thought, "That’s going to be me one day"? Well, it’s time to stop dreaming and start packing. In this episode of Jumpseat Chronicles, Joshua, Michelle, and Darion are handing you the ultimate "boarding pass" to your new career. We’re pulling back the curtain on the high-stakes world of airline recruiting—from crafting a resume that screams "Safety Professional" to mastering the STAR method like a seasoned pro. Whether you’re nervous about the group interview or wondering if "I love to travel" is still a valid answer (spoiler: it’s not!), we’ve got the insider tips to help you land the job. Your journey to 35,000 feet starts right here. Clear for takeoff? Let's get you hired.
    Support the show
  • Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast

    The Turbulence and Tailwinds of being a Flight Attendant (Pros vs Woes) Part 2

    03/01/2026 | 48 mins.
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    Fasten your seatbelts—this one’s gonna be a little bumpy. In this episode, we break down the turbulence and tailwinds of being a flight attendant, from unforgettable perks and life-changing moments to the behind-the-scenes struggles nobody warns you about. The pros? Iconic. The woes? Very real. Buckle up for honesty at cruising altitude. Two part episode!

    Support the show
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About Jumpseat Chronicles Podcast
Three seasoned flight attendants sharing real stories, industry tea, and advice from life at 35,000 feet. Put up your tray tables and take a ride with us. ✈️🎙️
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