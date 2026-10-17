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67 episodes
61. What Do Cornell 7, Sydney Sweeney & Lindsay Clancy Have in Common? With Psychologist Ilia Poznak10/17/2026 | 58 mins.They've become symbols.
Symbols we use to debate gender, morality, mental health, victimhood, accountability and who we believe is good or evil.
In Episode 61 of the Inner Self-Confidence Podcast, I'm joined by registered psychologist and certified executive coach Ilia Poznak for a conversation about something I think we're rapidly losing: our ability to sit in the grey
I recently connected with Ilia on Instagram after being drawn to his willingness to talk about subjects many people shy away from — questioning popular narratives, exploring uncomfortable perspectives and bringing nuance back into conversations that increasingly demand we pick a side.
We get into moral typecasting and why our brains want heroes and villains. We talk about virtue signalling, social media, group identity, moral judgement and what happens when a human being becomes a symbol for an entire social issue.
We also explore the growing divide between men and women.
Are women being taught that men are dangerous while men are being taught that women hate or manipulate them?
Can we believe and support victims without turning allegations into internet entertainment?
Can we talk about mental illness without removing accountability?
Can we condemn someone's behaviour without completely dehumanising them?
Can empathy and accountability exist at the same time?
And perhaps the question underneath this entire conversation:
Are we becoming so determined to prove that we're on the “right” side that we're losing our ability to see each other's humanity?
This conversation isn't about telling you what to think.
It's about asking whether we're still willing to think for ourselves.
🎙️ IN THIS EPISODE:
• Moral typecasting and our need for heroes and villains
• The psychology of “good vs. evil”
• Virtue signalling and online morality
• Why nuance feels increasingly difficult online
• Social media, algorithms and groupthink
• The growing divide between men and women
• Empathy vs. accountability
• Why understanding behaviour isn't the same as excusing it
• What happens when people become symbols instead of human beings
• How to stay curious when something challenges what you believe
CONNECT WITH ILIA POZNAK
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/ilia.the.psych/
Website / 1UP Coaching:
https://1upcoach.com/about
CONNECT WITH KATIE
Website:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/katiedelimon/
🔥 My memoir — Trust the Flames:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/trust-the-flames
🧠 Download FREE Nervous System Toolkit:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/toolkit
✨ Nervous System Reboot
https://www.katiedelimon.com/nervous-system-reboot
60.Break The Cycle Before It Breaks You, with Author & Coach, Priscilla Gutiérrez10/10/2026 | 39 mins.I sit down with Priscilla — author, activist, coach and self-described cycle breaker — for a raw and honest conversation about childhood trauma, domestic violence, the systems surrounding survivors, and what it actually takes to break a cycle before it breaks you.
Priscilla survived childhood sexual abuse by her grandfather and later found herself in a domestic violence relationship. She went on to study law, but ultimately chose not to practise after questioning the very systems that are supposed to protect vulnerable people.
We also have an important conversation about modern psychology and therapy. Priscilla shares her own experiences of seeking professional support and, at times, feeling unsupported and further traumatised by the people and systems she turned to for help.
We talk about survival mode, shame, self-trust, finding your voice, recognising the less obvious signs of abuse, and the difference between surviving your past and actually creating a life beyond it.
And perhaps most importantly: Are generational cycles broken in one huge courageous moment — or through thousands of tiny choices we make differently every single day?
Because being a cycle breaker isn't about pretending the past didn't happen.
It's deciding: it ends with me.
IN THIS EPISODE:
• Childhood sexual trauma and its impact into adulthood
• Domestic violence and the red flags we often don't recognise
• Why survivors can blame themselves
• When therapy causes more harm instead of healing
• The limitations of our legal and mental-health systems
• Rebuilding self-trust after trauma
• Finding your voice after years of silence
• Breaking generational patterns
• Turning pain into purpose
CONNECT WITH PRISCILLA
Instagram: @cyclebreakercoach
https://www.instagram.com/cyclebreakercoach/
Website + Resources:
https://bio.site/cyclebreakercoach
HER BOOK: Break the Cycle Before it Breaks You:Unlock the Mindset That Sets You Free
CONNECT WITH KATIE
Website:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/
Instagram: @katiedelimon
https://instagram.com/katiedelimon
🔥 Order my memoir, Trust the Flames: My Wild Ride from Mindlessness to Mindfulness:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/trust-the-flames
🧠 Download my FREE Nervous System Toolkit:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/toolkit
✨ Nervous System Reboot — my self-paced course to help you understand and regulate your nervous system:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/nervous-system-reboot
- Do you constantly feel like there are never enough hours in the day?
What if you don’t actually have a time problem… but an alignment problem?
In this episode, I’m sharing my Time Mastery framework and challenging the idea that becoming more productive is the answer.
We all get the same 1,440 minutes each day—but where are yours actually going? And more importantly, are they going toward the life you say you want?
We’ll explore your values, vision and time, why everything feels urgent when you’re unclear on what matters, how distractions and context-switching steal your attention, and the Zones Framework for protecting both focused work and genuine rest. Time Mastery Time Mastery
Because Time Mastery isn’t about doing more. It’s about aligning your time with what you say matters most—and protecting that alignment fiercely. Time Mastery
🌐 katiedelimon.com
📲 Instagram @katiedelimon
58. Widowed. 17 Weeks Pregnant. With Triplets, with Ashleigh Conwell, Founder of Yellow Falcon09/29/2026 | 46 mins.At 29 years old and 17 weeks pregnant with triplets, Ashleigh Conwell’s life changed in an instant when her husband suddenly died.
In this incredibly honest conversation, Ashleigh shares what grief really looks like—the shock, the nervous system response, the pressure to be “strong,” and the mountain of practical decisions and paperwork that still have to happen when your world has fallen apart.
We talk about what people get wrong about grief, what actually helps, why workplaces need to do better, and how you learn to build a life alongside a loss you never chose.
Ashleigh is now the founder of Yellow Falcon — grief support, made practical, helping bereaved people, their supporters and workplaces navigate life after loss.
💛 CONNECT WITH ASHLEIGH
🌐 Yellow Falcon: https://www.yellowfalcon.com.au
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ashleigh.conwell/
🔥 CONNECT WITH KATIE
🌐 Website: https://www.katiedelimon.com
📸 Instagram: https://instagram.com/katiedelimon
📖 Trust the Flames: My Wild Ride from Mindlessness to Mindfulness:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/trust-the-flames
🧠 FREE Nervous System Toolkit:
https://www.katiedelimon.com/toolkit
- What happens when you spend thousands of dollars to live in the middle of a desert, covered in dust, with no proper shower… and somehow call it one of the most magical experiences of your life? 😂
Welcome to Burning Man!
I met my husband Kenny there in 2015, experienced some of the wildest synchronicities of my life, and discovered a community unlike anything I've ever experienced.
But Burning Man is SO much more than a "festival."
In this episode, I'm sharing what Burning Man actually is, why I keep going back, the 10 Principles that make it so extraordinary, and six life lessons I've brought home from the desert.
🔥 The 10 Principles of Burning Man:
Radical Inclusion
Gifting
Decommodification
Radical Self-Reliance
Radical Self-Expression
Communal Effort
Civic Responsibility
Leaving No Trace
Participation
Immediacy
From a place with no judgement to the freedom of being off the grid...Burning Man has taught me that life isn't meant to be watched from the sidelines. It's meant to be LIVED. Have fun and play!!
📚 WANT MORE OF MY STORY?
In Chapter 19 of my memoir, Trust the Flames: My Wild Ride from Mindlessness to Mindfulness, I share more about my Burning Man journey and how I met my husband, Kenny.
📖 Get your copy of Trust the Flames
🌐 Visit my website for coaching, nervous system resources, and more!
📲Follow me on INSTAGRAM
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About Inner Self-Confidence
Hosted by Katie Delimon, Author, Coach & Yoga Teacher, this podcast is for women who overthink, self-doubt, people-please, or freeze when it’s time to speak up. Each episode explores how to build real inner self-confidence through nervous system regulation, boundaries, and self-trust — especially under stress. Expect practical tools, honest conversations, and simple strategies to build capacity, clarity, and consistency, so you can show up calm, clear, and confident. ✨ Confidence isn’t about being louder — it’s about feeling safe in your body.Podcast website
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