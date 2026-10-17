They've become symbols.

Symbols we use to debate gender, morality, mental health, victimhood, accountability and who we believe is good or evil.

In Episode 61 of the Inner Self-Confidence Podcast, I'm joined by registered psychologist and certified executive coach Ilia Poznak for a conversation about something I think we're rapidly losing: our ability to sit in the grey



I recently connected with Ilia on Instagram after being drawn to his willingness to talk about subjects many people shy away from — questioning popular narratives, exploring uncomfortable perspectives and bringing nuance back into conversations that increasingly demand we pick a side.

We get into moral typecasting and why our brains want heroes and villains. We talk about virtue signalling, social media, group identity, moral judgement and what happens when a human being becomes a symbol for an entire social issue.

We also explore the growing divide between men and women.

Are women being taught that men are dangerous while men are being taught that women hate or manipulate them?

Can we believe and support victims without turning allegations into internet entertainment?

Can we talk about mental illness without removing accountability?

Can we condemn someone's behaviour without completely dehumanising them?

Can empathy and accountability exist at the same time?

And perhaps the question underneath this entire conversation:

Are we becoming so determined to prove that we're on the “right” side that we're losing our ability to see each other's humanity?

This conversation isn't about telling you what to think.

It's about asking whether we're still willing to think for ourselves.

🎙️ IN THIS EPISODE:

• Moral typecasting and our need for heroes and villains

• The psychology of “good vs. evil”

• Virtue signalling and online morality

• Why nuance feels increasingly difficult online

• Social media, algorithms and groupthink

• The growing divide between men and women

• Empathy vs. accountability

• Why understanding behaviour isn't the same as excusing it

• What happens when people become symbols instead of human beings

• How to stay curious when something challenges what you believe

CONNECT WITH ILIA POZNAK

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/ilia.the.psych/

Website / 1UP Coaching:

https://1upcoach.com/about

CONNECT WITH KATIE

Website:

https://www.katiedelimon.com/

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/katiedelimon/

🔥 My memoir — Trust the Flames:

https://www.katiedelimon.com/trust-the-flames

🧠 Download FREE Nervous System Toolkit:

https://www.katiedelimon.com/toolkit

✨ Nervous System Reboot

https://www.katiedelimon.com/nervous-system-reboot