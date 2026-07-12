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Forgive Me!

Rogue Dialogue
Comedy FictionFiction
Forgive Me!
Latest episode

77 episodes

  • Forgive Me!

    Forgive Havoc! Live at KGB Bar (TWO THOUSAND AND LATE Crossover)

    07/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    Father Ben meets a woman named Harper who is experiencing some Havoc in her life.

    Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions (roguedialogue.com) and Atypical Artists (https://www.atypicalartists.co)

    Written by Lauren Shippen with Story Editing from Bob Raymonda

    Cast:

    Lauren Shippen as Haper and Havoc

    Casey Callaghan as Fr. Ben

    Josh Rubino as Fr. Klem

    Dialogue editing and mixing by Adam Raymonda.

    Two Thousand and Late theme music by Brian Grugle

    Crossover theme arranged by Adam Raymonda

    Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com)

    Follow @ForgiveMeShow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

    Find a transcript of the episode here.

    For early access to episodes and bonus content, become a patron at patreon.com/roguedialogue

    In a small town in upstate New York, Harper lives a completely mundane existence. After years trying to get an artistic career off the ground, she’s retreated to her tiny hometown, working minimum wage jobs and trying to ignore her chronic pain. All her days are exactly the same–wake up, have a cup of instant coffee, go to work, go home, have a microwave meal, watch TV, go to sleep. With the exception of her girlfriend–the one bright spot in Harper’s life–existence is tedious and never-ending.

    TWO THOUSAND AND LATE is the story of Havoc, a demon from hell, sent to bring along the apocalypse. Only, when they arrive, they find that the end of the world isn’t as straightforward as they thought. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still sow a little chaos–Harper, the human they were assigned to, is incredibly ordinary but has more rock bottom to find.

    In an altogether different small town in Upstate New York, Forgive Me! tells the story of Father Ben, a young try-hard Catholic priest has been reassigned to St. Patrick's Catholic Parish under mysterious circumstances. Each episode follows Ben into the confessional with another eccentric parishioner from around town, exploring the intertwined lives of this new community and the funny, sad, and sometimes painful experiences that come out of the Catholic experience.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Forgive Me!

    Small Forgiveness (Small Victories Crossover!)

    06/07/2026 | 27 mins.
    A slightly older, slightly wiser Marisol pays a visit to St. Patrick's.

    Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions with WGC Productions

    Written by Jade Madison Scott.

    Cast:


    Mo McKynzie as Marisol


    Casey Callaghan as Fr. Ben 

    Dialogue editing by Bob Raymonda

    Sound design and score by Adam Raymonda

    Small Victories original theme by Sterlyn Termine

    GRAPHIC DESIGN:


    Small Victories logo by Julia Patrick 


    Forgive Me Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com)

    Follow @ForgiveMeShow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

    Learn more about Small Victories here.

    Find a transcript of the episode here.

    Sign up for Bobby’s Snacks here.

    For early access to episodes and bonus content, become a patron at patreon.com/roguedialogue

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Forgive Me!

    Live Show Announcement! & Presenting: Two Thousand and Late

    05/13/2026 | 29 mins.
    We’re excited to introduce you to TWO THOUSAND AND LATE, a dark comedy series from Lauren Shippen & Atypical Artists of The Bright Sessions Fame. 

    In a small town in upstate New York, Harper lives a completely mundane existence. After years of trying to get an artistic career off the ground, she’s retreated to her tiny hometown, working minimum wage jobs and trying to ignore her chronic pain. All her days are exactly the same–wake up, have a cup of instant coffee, go to work, go home, have a microwave meal, watch TV, go to sleep. With the exception of her girlfriend–the one bright spot in Harper’s life–existence is tedious and never-ending. 

    And then, on her thirty-sixth birthday, a demon possesses Harper. So. Not so mundane after all. 

    TWO THOUSAND AND LATE is the story of a demon from hell sent to bring along the apocalypse. Only, when they arrive, they find that the end of the world isn’t as straightforward as they thought. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still sow a little chaos–the human they were assigned to is incredibly ordinary, but has more rock bottom to find. 

    We’ll be producing FORGIVE HAVOC: A TWO THOUSAND & LATE x FORGIVE ME! Crossover LIVE at KGB Bar on Friday, June 12 in New York City during the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. Learn more about the series and find tickets to the performance below.

    TWO THOUSAND & LATE

    FORGIVE HAVOC TICKETS

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Forgive Me!

    Presenting: Metra: A Climate Revolution with Songs

    05/03/2026 | 22 mins.
    Hey Pals, We’ve been pretty hard at work behind the scenes producing season 4 of Forgive Me!, but while we don’t have a premiere date to officially announce quite yet, we’re excited to introduce you to another podcast we love: Metra, a Climate Revolution with Songs by married couple team Emily & Ned Hartford. 

    Metra E1 - Let the Story Begin

    Meet the Tree Nymph Chorus. Don't worry, they'll guide you through the story. 

    We begin at the end, in 2045--facing down a line of armed security forces at the edge of the Bubbles. And then, we jump back to 2015 and a remote Greek island. An ancient tree nymph recruits the central player in her climate revolution. They begin a dangerous journey.

    Songs:

    "Welcome From the Nymphs"

    "Back to the Past"

    "Cori, Come Near"

    "Cascade"

    Written by Emily and Ned Hartford

    Music and Lyrics by Ned Hartford

    Dialogue Directed by Emily Hartford

    Produced by MythMakers Media

    Featuring: Jeannette Bayardelle, Cherrye J. Davis, Fred Inkley, Corinna Schulenburg, Alia Munsch, Cristina Obando Sanchez, Sierra Rein, Luke Wyngarden, William Peden, Matthew Trumbull, Corey Allen, and Stephanie Willing.

    Sound Editing and Design; Instrumentation Arranged and Performed; Vocals Arranged; and all Audio Produced, Engineered, and Mixed by Ned Hartford

    Follow the show:

    https://pod.link/1843713183

    IG and Bluesky:  ⁨@metrathemusical⁩  

    metrathemusical.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Forgive Me!

    Presenting: UN-TITLED

    11/30/2025 | 31 mins.
    Hi Friends! This week, we’re excited to introduce you to UN-TITLED, an Arthurian Medieval sitcom on the Fable & Folly Network.

    Episode 1, MIDDLE-AGED:

    UN-TITLED follows Faylin, a middle-aged squire, having a midlife crisis in the Middle Ages. In short, he’s too olde for this shit. Old with an e. The show follows the anti-hero scheming to get promoted to a knighthood, all while fending off an annoying wunderkind on the rise - the future King Arthur.

    Learn more about the show here.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Forgive Me!
Forgive Me! tells the story of Father Ben, a try-hard young Catholic priest who was recently reassigned from Binghamton to St. Patrick’s, a new parish in the fictional Texarkana, NY, under mysterious circumstances. Each episode follows Ben into the confessional with another eccentric parishioner from around town, exploring the intertwined lives of this new community and the funny, sad, and sometimes painful experiences that come out of the Catholic experience.
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