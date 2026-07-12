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77 episodes
- Father Ben meets a woman named Harper who is experiencing some Havoc in her life.
Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions (roguedialogue.com) and Atypical Artists (https://www.atypicalartists.co)
Written by Lauren Shippen with Story Editing from Bob Raymonda
Cast:
Lauren Shippen as Haper and Havoc
Casey Callaghan as Fr. Ben
Josh Rubino as Fr. Klem
Dialogue editing and mixing by Adam Raymonda.
Two Thousand and Late theme music by Brian Grugle
Crossover theme arranged by Adam Raymonda
Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com)
Follow @ForgiveMeShow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram
Find a transcript of the episode here.
For early access to episodes and bonus content, become a patron at patreon.com/roguedialogue
In a small town in upstate New York, Harper lives a completely mundane existence. After years trying to get an artistic career off the ground, she’s retreated to her tiny hometown, working minimum wage jobs and trying to ignore her chronic pain. All her days are exactly the same–wake up, have a cup of instant coffee, go to work, go home, have a microwave meal, watch TV, go to sleep. With the exception of her girlfriend–the one bright spot in Harper’s life–existence is tedious and never-ending.
TWO THOUSAND AND LATE is the story of Havoc, a demon from hell, sent to bring along the apocalypse. Only, when they arrive, they find that the end of the world isn’t as straightforward as they thought. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still sow a little chaos–Harper, the human they were assigned to, is incredibly ordinary but has more rock bottom to find.
In an altogether different small town in Upstate New York, Forgive Me! tells the story of Father Ben, a young try-hard Catholic priest has been reassigned to St. Patrick's Catholic Parish under mysterious circumstances. Each episode follows Ben into the confessional with another eccentric parishioner from around town, exploring the intertwined lives of this new community and the funny, sad, and sometimes painful experiences that come out of the Catholic experience.
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- A slightly older, slightly wiser Marisol pays a visit to St. Patrick's.
Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions with WGC Productions
Written by Jade Madison Scott.
Cast:
Mo McKynzie as Marisol
Casey Callaghan as Fr. Ben
Dialogue editing by Bob Raymonda
Sound design and score by Adam Raymonda
Small Victories original theme by Sterlyn Termine
GRAPHIC DESIGN:
Small Victories logo by Julia Patrick
Forgive Me Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com)
Follow @ForgiveMeShow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram
Learn more about Small Victories here.
Find a transcript of the episode here.
Sign up for Bobby’s Snacks here.
For early access to episodes and bonus content, become a patron at patreon.com/roguedialogue
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- We’re excited to introduce you to TWO THOUSAND AND LATE, a dark comedy series from Lauren Shippen & Atypical Artists of The Bright Sessions Fame.
In a small town in upstate New York, Harper lives a completely mundane existence. After years of trying to get an artistic career off the ground, she’s retreated to her tiny hometown, working minimum wage jobs and trying to ignore her chronic pain. All her days are exactly the same–wake up, have a cup of instant coffee, go to work, go home, have a microwave meal, watch TV, go to sleep. With the exception of her girlfriend–the one bright spot in Harper’s life–existence is tedious and never-ending.
And then, on her thirty-sixth birthday, a demon possesses Harper. So. Not so mundane after all.
TWO THOUSAND AND LATE is the story of a demon from hell sent to bring along the apocalypse. Only, when they arrive, they find that the end of the world isn’t as straightforward as they thought. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still sow a little chaos–the human they were assigned to is incredibly ordinary, but has more rock bottom to find.
We’ll be producing FORGIVE HAVOC: A TWO THOUSAND & LATE x FORGIVE ME! Crossover LIVE at KGB Bar on Friday, June 12 in New York City during the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. Learn more about the series and find tickets to the performance below.
TWO THOUSAND & LATE
FORGIVE HAVOC TICKETS
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- Hey Pals, We’ve been pretty hard at work behind the scenes producing season 4 of Forgive Me!, but while we don’t have a premiere date to officially announce quite yet, we’re excited to introduce you to another podcast we love: Metra, a Climate Revolution with Songs by married couple team Emily & Ned Hartford.
Metra E1 - Let the Story Begin
Meet the Tree Nymph Chorus. Don't worry, they'll guide you through the story.
We begin at the end, in 2045--facing down a line of armed security forces at the edge of the Bubbles. And then, we jump back to 2015 and a remote Greek island. An ancient tree nymph recruits the central player in her climate revolution. They begin a dangerous journey.
Songs:
"Welcome From the Nymphs"
"Back to the Past"
"Cori, Come Near"
"Cascade"
Written by Emily and Ned Hartford
Music and Lyrics by Ned Hartford
Dialogue Directed by Emily Hartford
Produced by MythMakers Media
Featuring: Jeannette Bayardelle, Cherrye J. Davis, Fred Inkley, Corinna Schulenburg, Alia Munsch, Cristina Obando Sanchez, Sierra Rein, Luke Wyngarden, William Peden, Matthew Trumbull, Corey Allen, and Stephanie Willing.
Sound Editing and Design; Instrumentation Arranged and Performed; Vocals Arranged; and all Audio Produced, Engineered, and Mixed by Ned Hartford
Follow the show:
https://pod.link/1843713183
IG and Bluesky: @metrathemusical
metrathemusical.com
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- Hi Friends! This week, we’re excited to introduce you to UN-TITLED, an Arthurian Medieval sitcom on the Fable & Folly Network.
Episode 1, MIDDLE-AGED:
UN-TITLED follows Faylin, a middle-aged squire, having a midlife crisis in the Middle Ages. In short, he’s too olde for this shit. Old with an e. The show follows the anti-hero scheming to get promoted to a knighthood, all while fending off an annoying wunderkind on the rise - the future King Arthur.
Learn more about the show here.
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About Forgive Me!
Forgive Me! tells the story of Father Ben, a try-hard young Catholic priest who was recently reassigned from Binghamton to St. Patrick’s, a new parish in the fictional Texarkana, NY, under mysterious circumstances. Each episode follows Ben into the confessional with another eccentric parishioner from around town, exploring the intertwined lives of this new community and the funny, sad, and sometimes painful experiences that come out of the Catholic experience.Podcast website
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