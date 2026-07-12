Father Ben meets a woman named Harper who is experiencing some Havoc in her life.



Produced by Rogue Dialogue Productions (roguedialogue.com) and Atypical Artists (https://www.atypicalartists.co)



Written by Lauren Shippen with Story Editing from Bob Raymonda



Cast:



Lauren Shippen as Haper and Havoc



Casey Callaghan as Fr. Ben



Josh Rubino as Fr. Klem



Dialogue editing and mixing by Adam Raymonda.



Two Thousand and Late theme music by Brian Grugle



Crossover theme arranged by Adam Raymonda



Logo by Sam Twardy (www.samtwardy.com)



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Find a transcript of the episode here.



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In a small town in upstate New York, Harper lives a completely mundane existence. After years trying to get an artistic career off the ground, she’s retreated to her tiny hometown, working minimum wage jobs and trying to ignore her chronic pain. All her days are exactly the same–wake up, have a cup of instant coffee, go to work, go home, have a microwave meal, watch TV, go to sleep. With the exception of her girlfriend–the one bright spot in Harper’s life–existence is tedious and never-ending.



TWO THOUSAND AND LATE is the story of Havoc, a demon from hell, sent to bring along the apocalypse. Only, when they arrive, they find that the end of the world isn’t as straightforward as they thought. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still sow a little chaos–Harper, the human they were assigned to, is incredibly ordinary but has more rock bottom to find.



In an altogether different small town in Upstate New York, Forgive Me! tells the story of Father Ben, a young try-hard Catholic priest has been reassigned to St. Patrick's Catholic Parish under mysterious circumstances. Each episode follows Ben into the confessional with another eccentric parishioner from around town, exploring the intertwined lives of this new community and the funny, sad, and sometimes painful experiences that come out of the Catholic experience.

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