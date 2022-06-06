Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ephemeral
iHeartPodcasts
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary
  • Vampira
    The original, spooky, late-night TV host and one of the most influential characters in horror media, Vampira was the alter ego of Maila Nurmi, whose personal life was just as interesting offscreen. We talk with Maila's niece Sandra Niemi, author of the new biography "Glamour Ghoul."See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    10/24/2022
    1:00:13
  • Video Stores III: Vidiots
    We revisit our series on video stores by showcasing the iconic, LA-based Vidiots, one of the only female-owned and operated video stores in the country. Vidiots closed in 2017, but are planning a major re-opening in Eagle Rock later this year. Featuring Maggie Mackay, Executive Director of Vidiots Foundation.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    9/19/2022
    37:57
  • Movie Theaters
    Nothing beats seeing a good movie on the big screen. But in the age of online streaming, how do theaters survive and continue to stay relevant? Featuring Jules McLean, Director of Operations for the New Beverly Cinema.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/8/2022
    46:59
  • Sideshow
    The history of the American Sideshow with guests Robin Miniter and Taylor Hagerdorn, the team behind the podcast Grim and Mild Presents: Sideshow. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/11/2022
    24:44
  • Loyalty Freak Music
    Longtime Ephemeral listeners may recognize the music of chameleon artist Rrrrrose Azerty, although it can be a little tricky. They use twenty different aliases, produce music in every genre, and have released over 200 albums in the last decade. And almost all of it has been given away for free. Further listening at LoyaltyFreakMusic.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/6/2022
    40:07

About Ephemeral

The best source on our cultural identity is not the official, historical record — ask any anthropologist, it’s the town dump. Ephemera — those things that were just barely saved, and in some cases not saved at all — emanate with secrets we can only glimpse and mysteries we can never completely answer. The stories may be unfamiliar, but the themes are universal; this is a looking glass, a window into our own fragile, material existence that begs the question, “How will I be remembered?”
