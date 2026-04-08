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Ephemeral

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Ephemeral
Latest episode

59 episodes

  • Ephemeral

    Ephemeral Podcasts

    12/31/2023 | 1h 8 mins.
    In our series finale, we ask some of our favorite creators about the ephemeral nature of podcasting itself. 
    Featuring podcasters Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant (Stuff You Should Know), Holly Frey and Tracy V. Wilson (Stuff You Missed In History Class), Robert Lamb and Joe McCormick (Stuff To Blow Your Mind), Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown (Stuff They Don't Want You To Know), and Anney Reese and Lauren Vogelbaum (Savor).
     
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ephemeral

    UMAN

    12/25/2023 | 16 mins.
    Listening to the rerelease of the 1992 album Chaleur Humaine by the band UMAN. Featuring artists Danielle and Didier Jean and record label proprietor Matt Werth of RVNG and Freedom to Spend. 
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ephemeral

    Vampira

    10/24/2022 | 1h
    The original, spooky, late-night TV host and one of the most influential characters in horror media, Vampira was the alter ego of Maila Nurmi, whose personal life was just as interesting offscreen. We talk with Maila's niece Sandra Niemi, author of the new biography "Glamour Ghoul."
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ephemeral

    Video Stores III: Vidiots

    09/19/2022 | 37 mins.
    We revisit our series on video stores by showcasing the iconic, LA-based Vidiots, one of the only female-owned and operated video stores in the country. Vidiots closed in 2017, but are planning a major re-opening in Eagle Rock later this year. Featuring Maggie Mackay, Executive Director of Vidiots Foundation.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Ephemeral

    Movie Theaters

    08/08/2022 | 46 mins.
    Nothing beats seeing a good movie on the big screen. But in the age of online streaming, how do theaters survive and continue to stay relevant? Featuring Jules McLean, Director of Operations for the New Beverly Cinema.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Ephemeral
The best source on our cultural identity is not the official, historical record — ask any anthropologist, it’s the town dump. Ephemera — those things that were just barely saved, and in some cases not saved at all — emanate with secrets we can only glimpse and mysteries we can never completely answer. The stories may be unfamiliar, but the themes are universal; this is a looking glass, a window into our own fragile, material existence that begs the question, “How will I be remembered?”
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