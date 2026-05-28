In this episode of Pursuit of the Paranormal, we sit down with Beardo Gets Scared — one of the UK’s most well-known paranormal debunkers… and a believer.



From childhood ghost encounters to exposing fake paranormal videos, Beardo shares the truth behind the investigation world — and why debunking is essential to uncovering what might actually be real.



⚡ We dive into:

- The ghost experience that started it all

- The infamous Ouija board incident that changed everything

- Why most paranormal content online is fake

- The problem with ghost hunting equipment (K2 meters, spirit boxes & more)

- Real experiences Beardo still can’t explain

- The fine line between debunking and believing



Is the paranormal real… or are we being fooled?



🎧 Listen now and decide for yourself.



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👻 Follow Beardo Gets Scared:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BeardoGetsScared



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🎙️ Follow Pursuit of the Paranormal:

🔗 Podcast: www.linktree.com/pursuitoftheparanormal



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