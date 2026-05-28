Ghosts at The Lodge with Saz & Gibbsy - Real Paranormal
05/28/2026 | 1h 27 mins.
Join Ash and Greg as they sit down with Saz and Gibbsy from Real Paranormal to talk all things paranormal, particularly the chilling experiences they’ve encountered while running 'The Lodge' in Northern England. From ghost hunts and unexplained activity to behind-the-scenes stories and what really happens at this intriguing venue. Check out Real Paranormal at https://www.realparanormal.co.uk to experience it for yourself!
Stan Romanek Explained: Boo Video, Abductions, Evidence, and the Full Story
05/15/2026 | 10 mins.
Tonight on Pursuit of the Paranormal, we dive deep into one of the most controversial UFO cases in modern history — the story of Stan Romanek. From terrifying alien abduction claims and mysterious implants to the infamous “Boo Video” that shocked the internet, Romanek became known as “the world’s most documented extraterrestrial contactee.” But was he really experiencing contact with something beyond this world… or was it all an elaborate fabrication? We break down: The chilling alien window footage UFO sightings and abduction claims Missing time experiences Hybrid child allegations Government conspiracy theories The evidence believers swear by The debunkers who tore it apart And the criminal case that changed everything
Was Stan Romanek a victim of genuine unexplained phenomena… or one of the biggest controversies in UFO history?
www.pursuitoftheparanormal.co.uk
Prison Paranormal: The Ones Who Never Leave and the Bad Luck Doll - An interview with Abigail Hyslop
05/08/2026 | 1h 20 mins.
What happens to the energy of a place built on violence, fear, isolation… and death?
In this chilling episode of the Pursuit Of The Paranormal Podcast, we dive deep into the terrifying world of haunted prisons and the paranormal phenomena reported behind locked doors and iron bars. Inspired by Abigail Hyslop’s book Prison Paranormal: The Ones Who Never Leave, we explore real-life accounts of ghostly inmates, shadow figures stalking abandoned wings, unexplained screams echoing through empty corridors, and prison staff left questioning what they witnessed.
From notorious executions and inmate suicides to riots, suffering, and psychological torment, prisons may hold some of the darkest residual energy imaginable. But are these hauntings genuine paranormal encounters… or manifestations of trauma trapped within the walls?
In this episode of Pursuit of the Paranormal, we sit down with Beardo Gets Scared — one of the UK’s most well-known paranormal debunkers… and a believer.
From childhood ghost encounters to exposing fake paranormal videos, Beardo shares the truth behind the investigation world — and why debunking is essential to uncovering what might actually be real.
⚡ We dive into: - The ghost experience that started it all - The infamous Ouija board incident that changed everything - Why most paranormal content online is fake - The problem with ghost hunting equipment (K2 meters, spirit boxes & more) - Real experiences Beardo still can’t explain - The fine line between debunking and believing
Exploring the haunted world of Layton Dalrymple - Crime And Paranormal
04/22/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
In this episode we talk to Layton Dalrymple, founder of Crime and Paranormal. We talk all things paranormal, from his origin story, to how he an Ash have previously met, without knowing it. Make sure you follow Crime and Paranormal here - Facebook: crime & paranormal Instagram: crime_and_paran0rmal TikTok: crimeandparan0rmal YouTube: crimeandparanormal Personal Instagram: laytondalrymple20 Facebook: Layton Dally
Make sure you check out - www.pursuitoftheparanormal.co.uk
Join Ash and Greg each week on Pursuit of the Paranormal, a UK-based paranormal podcast exploring the strange, unexplained, and unknown.
From paranormal investigations and ghost encounters to UAP/UFO sightings, cryptids, poltergeists, and government-covered mysteries, Ash and Greg dive into lesser-known cases that challenge what we think we know about reality.
Each episode features:
The latest paranormal, UFO, and UAP news
Deep dives into historical and forgotten cases
Discussions on cryptids, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena
Guest interviews with investigators, researchers, experiencers, and experts from the paranormal world
Whether you’re fascinated by ghost stories, true paranormal encounters, alien sightings, cryptozoology, or the science and psychology behind the unexplained, Pursuit of the Paranormal delivers thoughtful discussion, credible research, and open-minded exploration.
If you’re searching for a paranormal podcast, UFO podcast, UAP podcast, or a show that explores the mysteries of the unknown, this is the podcast for you.