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Dark Topic

Jack Luna
DocumentaryScience
Dark Topic
Latest episode

166 episodes

  • Dark Topic

    160 • The Code Blue Queen

    06/24/2026 | 57 mins.
    For those on DT + this is one you've heard a year or so ago. I release the older ones when I need them. It’s a busy time.
    From the ever growing archive of DT +. For exclusive content join DT + on the Apple podcast app, or… 
    Patreon ~ patreon.com/darktopic
    DT + on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7kbG9WiVSLz81QoXw3yVHt?si=xnD_wClDTcS4D37k62PiNQ
    Nurses, I think, generally have a pretty good reputation. Though, if you’ve ever been in a hospital, for an extended period, you’ll know that not all nurses are created equal. Some are less than optimal. Some are clearly in the wrong field. Left field, is from where the dour disposition, the callous care, seems to come from. Call it burn out. Call it desensitized. Or just call it what it is: sadists in scrubs. Sick of the sick. Tired of the retired. Looking for any opportunity to stick it to their patients - some with a needle. 
    Welcome to dark topic I’m your host Jack Luna. This is a true crime happening.. The Code Blue Queen. 

    Our Sponsors:
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    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dark-topic2753/donations

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  • Dark Topic

    159 • The Park Maniac

    06/15/2026 | 31 mins.
    In the late 90’s an insatiable, freckle-faced serial killer terrorized São Paulo Brazil. Now Francisco de Assis Pereira is preparing to be released.
    For exclusive content join DT + on the Apple podcast app, or… 
    Patreon ~ patreon.com/darktopic
    DT + on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7kbG9WiVSLz81QoXw3yVHt?si=xnD_wClDTcS4D37k62PiNQ

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code DARKTOPIC for a great deal: https://mood.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/darktopic for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dark-topic2753/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dark Topic

    158 • The Winnetka 1-2

    06/02/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    For exclusives patreon.com/darktopic
    Blood Note - David Biro
    Laurie Grows - Laurie Dann

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code DARKTOPIC for a great deal: https://mood.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/darktopic for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dark-topic2753/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dark Topic

    157 • The Tattoo Man

    05/20/2026 | 36 mins.
    Dark Topic + on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7kbG9WiVSLz81QoXw3yVHt
    Peter John Peters has gone by many names. In the late eighties London, Ontario, locals knew him as the Tattoo Man. After his sadistic 1990 crime spree he should have become something more permanent. A dead man.
    But this is Canada. So now, in his mid-sixties, he’s already back out there… under his new name. John Ross Cody. 
    ///
    For exclusive content join DT + on the Apple podcast app, or… 
    Patreon ~ patreon.com/darktopic
    DT + on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7kbG9WiVSLz81QoXw3yVHt?si=xnD_wClDTcS4D37k62PiNQ
    Sources:
    News Article
    Man who killed two gets day parole on Island - Victoria Times Colonist
    Crime Stories
    https://youtu.be/sMnfjdnkz78?si=amJ5tD2IIDIiY1M9

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code DARKTOPIC for a great deal: https://mood.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/darktopic for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dark-topic2753/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
  • Dark Topic

    156 • Dugan

    04/28/2026 | 36 mins.
    The life and crimes of serial killer Brian James Dugan. 
    For exclusive content join DT + on the Apple podcast app, or… 
    Patreon ~ patreon.com/darktopic
    DT + on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7kbG9WiVSLz81QoXw3yVHt?si=xnD_wClDTcS4D37k62PiNQ

    Our Sponsors:
    * Check out Mood and use my code DARKTOPIC for a great deal: https://mood.com
    * Check out Quince and use my code quince.com/darktopic for a great deal: https://www.quince.com

    Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/dark-topic2753/donations

    Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

    Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Dark Topic
Host Jack Luna covers the worlds darkest stories, while holding you close in an itchy blanket. 
Podcast website
DocumentaryScienceSocial SciencesSociety & CultureTrue Crime

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