For those on DT + this is one you've heard a year or so ago. I release the older ones when I need them. It’s a busy time.

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Nurses, I think, generally have a pretty good reputation. Though, if you’ve ever been in a hospital, for an extended period, you’ll know that not all nurses are created equal. Some are less than optimal. Some are clearly in the wrong field. Left field, is from where the dour disposition, the callous care, seems to come from. Call it burn out. Call it desensitized. Or just call it what it is: sadists in scrubs. Sick of the sick. Tired of the retired. Looking for any opportunity to stick it to their patients - some with a needle.

Welcome to dark topic I’m your host Jack Luna. This is a true crime happening.. The Code Blue Queen.



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