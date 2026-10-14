What happens when corporate censorship colludes to silence political speech on stage? This week on Critical Condition, Shay and Aubrey look past the headline memes of Ed Sheeran to dissect the high-stakes industry fallout surrounding Macklemore’s "Free Palestine" speech on the Loop Tour. We unpack how NFL stadium billionaire Robert Kraft and live-entertainment monopolies like Live Nation exert a corporate chokehold on touring artists, weaponizing venue access using tactics first perfected against Colin Kaepernick during the Black Lives Matter movement. From the backstage mutiny of Sheeran’s opening acts to Jack Antonoff’s direct defiance at the Greek Theatre, we examine the historical parallels of state-sanctioned violence, the mechanics of racialized capitalism, and why corporate censorship threatens free speech for everyone. They gray area is where the truth lives.



Special thanks to Dr. Bram Wispelwey, Director of Health 4 Palestine, faculty at Harvard Medical School, and director of the Palestine Program at Harvard’s FXB Center for Health & Human Rights for contributing research and insight to this episode, and Malack for the insight she provided to this episode!



The American Prospect article: https://prospect.org/2026/09/19/macklemore-ed-sheeran-palestine-israel-nfl-live-nation/



Sponsor Critical Condition: ⁠⁠ https://public.liveread.io/media-kit/critical

Host and Writer: Shay Omi @isittherightword on ⁠TikTok⁠ and ⁠Instagram⁠

Co-Host and Producer: Aubrey Little via ⁠⁠⁠The Paragon Collective⁠

Editor: Dwight James III

Intro Song: Chris Little



#CriticalCondition⁠ ⁠#EdSheeran ⁠#Macklemore⁠ ⁠#RobertKraft⁠ ⁠#JackAntonoff ⁠#PopCulture

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