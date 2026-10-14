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1112 episodes
- Seven men were gunned down inside a Chicago garage on February 14, 1929. Investigators suspected organized crime, but the murders were never successfully prosecuted. Revisit the evidence and competing theories behind one of America’s most infamous unsolved gangland crimes.
- A routine airport baggage inspection in Alabama uncovered something security officers never expected: five stolen Civil War cannonballs hidden inside a grandmother’s suitcase. But the woman reportedly had no idea she was carrying the historic military artifacts, and investigators soon turned their attention toward an unlikely young suspect. How did the cannonballs end up in her luggage, where had they come from, and who was responsible for taking them? In this episode of Crime Watch Daily, we explore a bizarre case involving stolen history, airport security, and a family trip that took an extraordinary turn.
- In 1980s New York City, something as routine as pouring concrete on a major building site could mean dealing with far more than contractors and unions — federal prosecutors alleged organized crime families were manipulating the construction industry through what became known as the Concrete Club. This episode walks through how the scheme actually functioned, from restricted competition to inflated costs to payments designed to keep lucrative projects running smoothly for the right people. We look at how this case became a textbook example of organized crime generating money without ever touching an obviously illegal business front. Behind the cranes, contracts, and concrete trucks was a hidden economy built on influence, intimidation, and control.
- On October 7, 2026, federal prosecutors announced charges against cybersecurity expert Zohar Pinhasi, accusing him of secretly paying ransomware criminals while promising customers that his company could recover their data without paying hackers. Investigators allege that his company collected more than $19 million from desperate clients while sending over $8 million to the very criminals responsible for their attacks. This episode examines an extraordinary alleged scheme in which businesses seeking protection from cybercrime may have been victimized a second time.
- Police say a man shoplifted unopened Pokémon card packs from a Walmart and drove off in an SUV with Tennessee temporary tags. When officers tried to stop him, he allegedly ran. Officers say they found the packs hidden in his…
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