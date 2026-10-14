In 1980s New York City, something as routine as pouring concrete on a major building site could mean dealing with far more than contractors and unions — federal prosecutors alleged organized crime families were manipulating the construction industry through what became known as the Concrete Club. This episode walks through how the scheme actually functioned, from restricted competition to inflated costs to payments designed to keep lucrative projects running smoothly for the right people. We look at how this case became a textbook example of organized crime generating money without ever touching an obviously illegal business front. Behind the cranes, contracts, and concrete trucks was a hidden economy built on influence, intimidation, and control.