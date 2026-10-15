🎧 Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast

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30 episodes
- Some Major League players were more afraid of talking to their dads after a bad game than facing the media.
Former MLB All-Star Shane Greene saw it firsthand. And he has a lot to say about what baseball parents need to understand.
Shane spent 10 seasons in the big leagues with teams including the Yankees, Tigers, and Braves. But his journey was anything but typical. He didn't pitch a single varsity inning as a sophomore, received just one college offer, underwent Tommy John surgery, and took the JUCO route before being drafted in the 15th round. He eventually became an MLB All-Star in 2019.
In this episode, we cover:
Why your son's performance at 12U tells you very little about where he'll end up
How Shane handled sitting on the varsity bench for an entire season and what his dad did differently
Why some Major Leaguers were still afraid of disappointing their fathers
How too much mechanical instruction can hurt a player's ability to compete
Why Shane believes the mental side of baseball is being overlooked
What playing Cosmic Baseball and Banana Ball taught him about competition and having fun
Shane also shares what helped him through injuries, setbacks, and the pressure of professional baseball, along with his advice for parents who are worried their sons are falling behind.
If you're a baseball parent trying to figure out what actually matters for your son's development, this is a conversation worth hearing.
🎙️ Host: Bobby Minor
⚾ Guest: Shane Greene, 2019 MLB All-Star
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#ChasingBaseballDreams #BaseballParents #ShaneGreene
Episode #29 Savannah Bananas' Coach RAC | Should You Miss Church for Travel Baseball?10/14/2026 | 39 mins.Your son's team plays tournaments on Sundays. Your family wants to be in church. And you're worried that missing games could cost him playing time or put him behind.
How do you handle that?
Savannah Bananas star RobertAnthony Cruz, better known as Coach RAC, joins Bobby Minor on the Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast for a conversation about faith, family, and the decisions baseball parents face.
Coach RAC shares his journey from UC Riverside to the Washington Nationals, the heartbreak of being released from professional baseball, and how his faith helped him find purpose beyond the game.
We also talk about Sandlot Revival, the faith-based movement that grew from a Savannah Bananas team Bible study into worship nights in more than 20 cities.
In this episode we cover:
Whether missing Sunday tournament games really puts your son behind
How Christian parents can handle the conflict between church and travel baseball
What conversations parents should have with coaches before committing to a team
Practical ways families can maintain their faith and church community during a busy baseball season
How parents sometimes make their sons feel like their love depends on baseball performance
What Coach RAC learned about identity and faith after being released by the Washington Nationals
How Sandlot Revival started and the impact it's having across the country
Why Coach RAC believes developing your son's character matters more than his baseball career
Coach RAC also shares his personal testimony, what fatherhood has taught him, and why his biggest accomplishments on the baseball field don't compare to what matters most in his life.
Whether you're a Christian family struggling with Sunday tournaments or a parent trying to keep baseball in perspective, this conversation will give you plenty to think about before your next season.
🎙️ Host: Bobby Minor
⚾ Guest: Coach RAC (@coach.rac)
🎧 Podcast: Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast
🔔 Subscribe for more conversations with players, coaches, and baseball people who can help you think through the decisions you're making for your son.
#ChasingBaseballDreams #CoachRAC #SavannahBananas #TravelBaseball #FaithAndBaseball
Episode #28 90% Development, 10% Games? | Team Moms' Will Armijo on Travel Baseball10/14/2026 | 45 mins.Six games in three days. That's the kind of schedule that makes Will Armijo question what we're doing in youth baseball.
Will believes youth baseball should be 90% focused on development and only 10% on playing games. That's a pretty strong opinion coming from someone who runs a baseball academy.
Will is a former Division II pitcher at Grand Canyon University who went through Tommy John surgery and some serious setbacks during his playing career. Today, he's the CEO and co-founder of Legendary Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona, which was featured on the Paramount+ reality series Team Moms: Baseball.
In this episode we cover:
Why Will believes young players are playing too many games and spending too little time developing
The D1 obsession and why a bigger-name college isn't always the better opportunity
What parents misunderstand about 13U and 14U rankings and predicting college baseball potential
Reclassifying young players and whether an extra year actually helps
The injury concerns that come with heavy tournament schedules and inadequate recovery
How parents can measure whether the money they're spending is actually helping their son improve
What Will has learned about parents, playing-time complaints, and the pressure placed on young athletes
Will also shares what it was like growing up playing baseball in New Mexico, including a high school coach who told him he'd never be good enough to play beyond high school.
If you're spending thousands on travel baseball, considering a prep academy, or wondering whether your son needs to play more games to keep up, this conversation will give you plenty to think about before making your next decision.
🎙️ Host: Bobby Minor
⚾ Guest: Will Armijo, CEO & Co-Founder of Legendary Prep Academy
🎧 Podcast: Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast
Subscribe to Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts for more conversations about the decisions baseball parents face.
#ChasingBaseballDreams #TravelBaseball #BaseballParents
Episode #27 Ty Buttrey | He Got Cut From Travel Ball, Made MLB, Then Walked Away10/14/2026 | 45 mins.Ty Buttrey got cut from a travel baseball team, was sent down to JV in high school, and still became a fourth-round draft pick who made it to the big leagues.
Then, in 2021, he walked away from baseball.
What surprised me most during our conversation was hearing Ty admit that he never really loved pitching, even though he loved playing baseball.
Ty spent years battling performance anxiety, struggling with his mechanics, and pushing himself to get better. He eventually reached the Major Leagues with the Los Angeles Angels, but getting there didn't make those struggles disappear.
In this episode of the Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast, Ty and I talk about his journey from getting cut to pitching in the big leagues, what he learned about himself along the way, and what baseball parents can take from his experience.
In this episode we cover:
How Ty went from getting cut and being sent down to JV to becoming a fourth-round draft pick
Why the wrong training program caused him to lose velocity early in his professional career, according to Ty, and what he changed
Why Ty believes the mental side of pitching accounts for as much as 70% of success
What parents should look for when choosing a pitching instructor, hitting coach, or personal trainer
Why being one of the best players at 12U or 13U doesn't tell you how good that player will be years later
How the pressure to prove other people wrong contributed to Ty's performance anxiety
Why Ty believes American youth baseball spends too much time playing tournaments and too little time developing skills
What he wishes he'd done differently growing up, and his advice to parents about pushing their sons without belittling them
Why parents of 12- and 13-year-olds should think carefully before chasing social media attention and NIL opportunities
One of the most interesting parts of our conversation came when Ty talked about how much he loved playing baseball but never really enjoyed the part of the game that became his profession.
He also shares what parents should pay attention to when their sons start putting too much pressure on themselves, and why he'd encourage parents to help their sons develop interests outside of baseball.
If you're a baseball parent with a son who's serious about playing at the next level, this is a conversation worth hearing. Especially if you're trying to figure out how hard to push him, what kind of training he needs, and whether he's still enjoying the game.
🎙️ Host: Bobby Minor
⚾ Guest: Ty Buttrey, Former MLB Pitcher | Los Angeles Angels
🎧 Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast
Subscribe for more conversations with former Major Leaguers, professional coaches, and people who've lived the game, with lessons that can help you make better baseball decisions for your son.
#BaseballParents #YouthBaseball #TravelBaseball
Episode #26 Corey Hart | He Coached Vlad Jr. and Yelich. Here's What Parents Get Wrong About Hitting10/14/2026 | 36 mins.Your son looks great hitting in the cage. Then he gets into a game and can't buy a hit. So what's the answer? More hitting lessons? Change his swing? Find a different instructor?
Corey Hart spent 18 years coaching professional hitters in the Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, and Toronto Blue Jays organizations. He's worked with hitters like Christian Yelich and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and he's now an assistant softball coach at Syracuse University.
In this episode of the Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast, Corey and I talk about what parents need to understand before spending more money on hitting instruction. We get into the mental side of hitting, what separates good hitters from great ones, and why some of the advice parents give from the stands might be making things harder for their sons.
In this episode we cover:
Why a good-looking swing in the cage doesn't always translate into success during games
How to tell whether your son's hitting instructor is actually helping him, beyond his batting average
What Corey saw in Christian Yelich and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that made them such special hitters
Why getting hitting advice from multiple coaches can leave a young player confused
The mechanical advice Corey wishes parents would stop yelling during at-bats
How one simple hitting drill helped Martín Maldonado make an adjustment in the minor leagues
When hitting lessons make sense for younger players and why Corey believes mindset is just as important as mechanics
Why Corey would rather send his sons to the right college camp than spend money on showcases hoping they'll get discovered
Corey also shares what he believes separates players who eventually reach the big leagues from those with similar talent who never get there.
If you're a baseball parent spending money on hitting lessons, this conversation will give you a better idea of what to look for in an instructor and what actual progress should look like.
And the next time your son steps into the batter's box, you might want to think twice before yelling another swing tip.
🎙️ Host: Bobby Minor
⚾ Guest: Corey Hart, Former Professional Hitting Coach | Syracuse University Softball
🎧 Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast
Subscribe for more conversations with former Major Leaguers, professional coaches, and people who've lived the game, with lessons that can help you make better baseball decisions for your son.
#BaseballParents #YouthBaseball #HittingLessons
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About Chasing Baseball Dreams
You're spending thousands a year on travel baseball. A better team. A bigger showcase. More lessons. A higher ranking. And you still have no way to know if any of it is actually working.⠀That's not an accident. That's the machine.⠀Chasing Baseball Dreams is the only baseball parent podcast hosted by someone with no financial stake in where your money goes. I don't run a travel team. I don't sell lessons. I don't coach for an org. I have no reason to steer you in the wrong direction. I'm Bobby Minor... former Division 1 player, 35+ years coaching select baseball and high school, former travel organization director, over 1,000 college recruiting assessments, and a college baseball dad who almost lost 2 sons to this game for 2 very different reasons, with one currently playing college baseball.⠀Every episode, I sit down with former Major League players, college coaches, scouts, and baseball dads who've lived through the same grind you're in right now. People who've been inside this industry long enough to tell you the truth about how it actually works.⠀Here's what you can expect.⠀Real conversations about what actually matters at each age from 8U to signing day. The questions you should be asking before you commit to a team, a coach, or a showcase. The stuff the industry doesn't want you to hear, from people who've been inside it long enough to say it out loud. And the truth about recruiting, development, and where your money is actually going.⠀No hype. No recruiting promises. No "get your son seen" nonsense. Just the one voice in this space with full-stack credibility and no financial tie to the machine that's taking your money.⠀New episodes weekly. Follow @chasingbaseballdreams on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for daily content between episodes.Podcast website
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