Ty Buttrey got cut from a travel baseball team, was sent down to JV in high school, and still became a fourth-round draft pick who made it to the big leagues.

Then, in 2021, he walked away from baseball.

What surprised me most during our conversation was hearing Ty admit that he never really loved pitching, even though he loved playing baseball.

Ty spent years battling performance anxiety, struggling with his mechanics, and pushing himself to get better. He eventually reached the Major Leagues with the Los Angeles Angels, but getting there didn't make those struggles disappear.

In this episode of the Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast, Ty and I talk about his journey from getting cut to pitching in the big leagues, what he learned about himself along the way, and what baseball parents can take from his experience.

In this episode we cover:

How Ty went from getting cut and being sent down to JV to becoming a fourth-round draft pick

Why the wrong training program caused him to lose velocity early in his professional career, according to Ty, and what he changed

Why Ty believes the mental side of pitching accounts for as much as 70% of success

What parents should look for when choosing a pitching instructor, hitting coach, or personal trainer

Why being one of the best players at 12U or 13U doesn't tell you how good that player will be years later

How the pressure to prove other people wrong contributed to Ty's performance anxiety

Why Ty believes American youth baseball spends too much time playing tournaments and too little time developing skills

What he wishes he'd done differently growing up, and his advice to parents about pushing their sons without belittling them

Why parents of 12- and 13-year-olds should think carefully before chasing social media attention and NIL opportunities

One of the most interesting parts of our conversation came when Ty talked about how much he loved playing baseball but never really enjoyed the part of the game that became his profession.

He also shares what parents should pay attention to when their sons start putting too much pressure on themselves, and why he'd encourage parents to help their sons develop interests outside of baseball.

If you're a baseball parent with a son who's serious about playing at the next level, this is a conversation worth hearing. Especially if you're trying to figure out how hard to push him, what kind of training he needs, and whether he's still enjoying the game.

🎙️ Host: Bobby Minor

⚾ Guest: Ty Buttrey, Former MLB Pitcher | Los Angeles Angels

🎧 Chasing Baseball Dreams Podcast

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