All Bones Considered: Laurel Hill Stories

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
265 episodes
- BBB 059, part 3 Jáni Szántó...
...was a masterful violinist and instructor who escaped the Nazis with the help of Pope Pius XII and settled in Philadelphia as instructor. One of his old instruments was the "Lord Borwick" Stradivarius, built in 1702.
- BBB:LHWS 059-2 Wilhelm von Wymetal ...
... was an Austrian emigree with a dueling scar who took his expertise with opera to Hollywood, where he directed stars like Nelson Eddy & Jeannette McDonald, and to Pittsburgh, where he shepherded the Civic Light Opera through its early days of success.
- BBB:LHWS 059-1 Oscar "Papa" Schwar ...
... was a German timpanist whom Leopold Stokowski praised as the best in the business. His rumblings and poundings on kettle drums kept the Philadelphia Orchestra on its toes for more than 40 years. You'll hear lots of drumming in this one.
- BBB:LHWS 059 An estimated 1500 musicians ...
...fled central Europe's political turmoil in the 1930s and 1940s.
Tympani player Oscar “Papa” Schwar came from Germany; Leopold Stokowski considered him the best kettledrum player he had ever heard.
Wilhelm von Wymetal came from Austro-Hungary, dueling scar and all, to New York City, where he introduced and produced more than a dozen new operas at the Metropolitan, and traveled to Hollywood to direct operatic scenes in movies starring Nelson Eddy & Jeannette McDonald.
Jani Szántó was a Hungarian violinist who made it to Philadelphia with the help of his friend Pope Pius XII; along the way, he briefly owned the 1702 Stradivarius violin known as “Lord Borwick.”
- ABC:LHS #089-6 OPTIONAL COUNTERFACTUAL...
...history of the United States when I asked CoPilot to create a country that abolished slavery at its beginning and then limited immigration. It gave me a startling picture of an unrecognizable country.
This section is almost exclusively generated by CoPilot.
More Documentary podcasts
- Something Was WrongDocumentary, Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The Why Files: Operation PodcastDocumentary, Fiction, Life Sciences, Science, Science Fiction, Society & Culture
- Lights Out Library: Sleep DocumentariesAlternative Health, Documentary, Health & Wellness, History, Society & Culture
- Danny Jones PodcastComedy, Documentary, Society & Culture
- Sword and ScaleBusiness, Documentary, Entrepreneurship, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Focus: Adults in the RoomDocumentary, Society & Culture
- Freakonomics RadioDocumentary, Society & Culture
- CriminalDocumentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
- This Is Actually HappeningDocumentary, Society & Culture
- The Telepathy TapesDocumentary, Science, Society & Culture
Trending Documentary podcasts
About All Bones Considered: Laurel Hill Stories
Hundreds of brief biographies of permanent residents of Laurel Hill East in Philadelphia and Laurel Hill West in Bala Cywnyd, Pennsylvania. Often educational, always entertaining.Podcast website
Listen to All Bones Considered: Laurel Hill Stories, Something Was Wrong and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
All Bones Considered: Laurel Hill Stories
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.