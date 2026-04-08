4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

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It is hard to think of any one man that has dominated a World Cup in the way Diego Armando Maradona dominated the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

In one monumental game against England in the Quarter Finals, Maradona displayed his full reportoire of skill and artistry, hand in hand with his devilry. The goal he scored to put Argentina 2-0 ahead has gone down as "The Goal of the Century", and who would argue with that?

However his first goal, his infamous "Hand of God" goal, at once revealed the lengths to which professional footballers would go to win matches.

It also demonstrated the limitations of match officials. An ever increasing global television audience, more in depth studio analysis of the game as well as better use of television technology, gave the television viewer a greater view of incidents on the field of play than even match officials.

As well as examining the "Hand of God" incident and its immediate aftermath, we also look at the roots of the England Argentina rivalry and how and why it continued to develop.