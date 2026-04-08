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4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

4ThreeThree
SoccerSports
4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • 4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

    The Road to VAR - Frank Lampard and the goal that never was

    06/04/2025 | 26 mins.
    This 6 part series started with England v Germany and Geoff Hurst's controversial goal in the 1966 World Cup final. It now comes full circle - this time, the two European rivals meeting in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
    England were 2-0 down before Matt Epson scored to pull the game back to 2-1. Then, Frank Lampard took aim from distance. His shot cannoned off the underside of the crossbar and crossed the goal by a full meter. Lampard wheeled away in celebration. The England bench, led by manager Fabio Capello, fist pumped the air to celebrate England's crucial equaliser.
    Those celebrations quickly turned to despair as the referee continued play. No goal. FIFA President Sepp Blatter was in the stands watching proceedings. A staunch opponent of video technology, the Lampard incident was a watershed moment.
    After this, the game would never be the same again.
  • 4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

    The Road to VAR - Thierry Henry and the "Hand of God II"

    04/09/2025 | 24 mins.
    When Diego Maradona scored the "Hand of God" goal in the QF of the 1986 World Cup against England, his role as villain was cemented in the eyes of the English public.
    However, in Ireland, the role of villain is reserved for one of the poster boys of the PL era...Thierry Henry.
    The cultured Frenchman mesmerised a generation of football lovers with his pace, power and finesse. But his actions, intentional or otherwise, in a crucial World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland entered football infamy.
    It also reignited the debate surrounding refereeing and video technology.
  • 4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

    The Road to VAR - The Zidane Headbutt 2006 World Cup Final

    03/10/2025 | 26 mins.
    When Zinidine Zidane head butted Italy's Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup Final, a glittering career came to an ignominious end.
    As the elegant Frenchman, head bowed, walked past the gleaming World Cup trophy for the very last time, the actions taken that day would result in the greatest revolution the sport had ever seen. The actions taken, not by Zidane, but by the team of match officials charged with officiating the world's greatest sporting event.
  • 4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

    The Road to VAR - Diego Maradona and "The Hand of God"

    12/15/2024 | 28 mins.
    ***The Road to VAR has been shortlisted by the Sports Podcast Awards for two awards, Best Football Podcast and Best Sports Documentary Podcast. Please click on the links below to show your support for the series. Your vote will help us to bring you more quality content.

    To vote for us as Best Football Podcast go here:
    https://www.sportspodcastgroup.com/sports_category/best-football-podcast/

    To vote for us as Best Sports Documentary Podcast go here:
    https://www.sportspodcastgroup.com/sports_category/best-sports-documentary-podcast/

    Thank you for your support! ***

    It is hard to think of any one man that has dominated a World Cup in the way Diego Armando Maradona dominated the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.
    In one monumental game against England in the Quarter Finals, Maradona displayed his full reportoire of skill and artistry, hand in hand with his devilry. The goal he scored to put Argentina 2-0 ahead has gone down as "The Goal of the Century", and who would argue with that?
    However his first goal, his infamous "Hand of God" goal, at once revealed the lengths to which professional footballers would go to win matches.
    It also demonstrated the limitations of match officials. An ever increasing global television audience, more in depth studio analysis of the game as well as better use of television technology, gave the television viewer a greater view of incidents on the field of play than even match officials.
    As well as examining the "Hand of God" incident and its immediate aftermath, we also look at the roots of the England Argentina rivalry and how and why it continued to develop.
  • 4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

    The Road to VAR - 1982 World Cup semi-final. Schumacher assault on Battiston.

    12/02/2024 | 25 mins.
    ***The Road to VAR has been shortlisted by the Sports Podcast Awards for two awards, Best Football Podcast and Best Sports Documentary Podcast. Please click on the links below to show your support for the series. Your vote will help us to bring you more quality content.

    To vote for us as Best Football Podcast go here:
    https://www.sportspodcastgroup.com/sports_category/best-football-podcast/

    To vote for us as Best Sports Documentary Podcast go here:
    https://www.sportspodcastgroup.com/sports_category/best-sports-documentary-podcast/

    Thank you for your support! ***

    The 1982 World Cup finals in Spain promised to be one of the great World Cups. A galaxy of stars had gathered. Platini, Zico, Socrates, Keegan, Dalglish and an emerging Diego Maradona.
    The Brazil team of 1982 is almost as fabled as their 1970 predecessors and have gone down as the greatest team to have never won the World Cup.
    As well as the great football on offer, the 1982 World Cup also offered up its fair share of drama. There was the scandalous collusion between West Germany and Austria in the final group game that sent home minnows Algeria. But the starring role in infamy goes to German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher who's shocking challenge on Patrick Battiston left the Frenchman in a coma.
    The referee and linesman were both unaware or unwilling to take the necessary action. Video replays showed the glaring error of the match officials to a global audience.
    Once again, viewers at home had a better view of the incident than the officials on the field of play.

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About 4ThreeThree - The Global Football Podcast

The 4ThreeThree Global Football podcast brings you stories of the beautiful game from around the world. For a different perspective on the beautiful game, tune in and subscribe to The 4ThreeThree Global Football Podcast and visit our website www.4threethree.com
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