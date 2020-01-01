Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WHTA Hot 107,9
2
WROD 1340 AM
3
WLOF - 101.7 FM The station of the Cross
4
KOMO - News Radio 1000 AM
5
WTOP 103.5 Top News
6
WCCO - News Talk 830
7
KDKA 1020 AM
8
WORL - The Answer 660 AM
9
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
10
ESPN Radio
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
70s
African Music
Ambient
Asian Music
Bachata
Ballads
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
12,511 Stations in
German
Allgäuer Heimatmelodie
Kempten, Germany / German Folklore, Oldies
KISS FM – CLUBSET BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Electro, Urban, House
ENERGY Nürnberg
Nuremberg, Germany / Pop
ENERGY Home Office
Germany / Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
ENERGY Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Germany / Pop
ENERGY Dance
Germany / Electro
Rattlesnake Radio
Munich, Germany / Country, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
NDR 2 - Region Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Schwerin, Germany / Pop, Hits
Radio Regenbogen - Südbaden und der Schwarzwald
Freiburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Norderstedt
Norderstedt, Germany / Pop, Hits
CITYRADIO TRIER 88.4
Trier, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
Chillkyway.net
Munich, Germany / Chillout, Dub, Electro
Bremen NEXT
Bremen, Germany / HipHop, Pop
KISS FM – R’N’B BEATS
Berlin, Germany / R'n'B, Urban
Bayern 2 Nord
Munich, Germany / German Folklore, Jazz, World
Radio 7 - Aalen
Aalen, Germany / Pop, Hits
Radio Liechtenstein
Trier, Liechtenstein / Pop
Radio RSG
Solingen, Germany / Pop
Radio 2Day
Munich, Germany / 70s, 80s
UZIC - Techno Minimal
Lausanne, Switzerland / Minimal, Techno
RTL - Deutschlands Hit-Radio
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Hits, Pop
ORF Radio Burgenland
Eisenstadt, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager
NDR Kultur
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
Radio Regenbogen - In The Mix
Mannheim, Germany / 80s, Hits, Pop
Radio Leverkusen
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
MDR KULTUR
Halle (Saale), Germany / Classical, Pop, Jazz
MDR Sachsen-Anhalt Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, 80s, 90s
Volksmusikpur
Vienna, Austria / German Folklore, Schlager, Pop
ByteFM
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Electro, Indie
100% Deutsch - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Easy Listening, Pop
Radio 32 Schlager
Solothurn, Switzerland / Schlager
Radio Primaton
Schweinfurt, Germany / 80s, Pop, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Charivari Rosenheim
Rosenheim, Germany / Ballads
NDR 1 Welle Nord - Region Lübeck
Lübeck, Germany / Pop, Hits
NDR 1 Niedersachsen - Region Osnabrück
Osnabrück, Germany / Pop
Radio Hagen 107.7
Hagen, Germany / Pop
Absolut HOT
Regensburg, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, HipHop
DIE NEUE 107.7 – OLDIES
Stuttgart, Germany / Oldies
RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock
R.SH 80er
Kiel, Germany / 80s, R'n'B, Electro, Punk
Radio Paradiso
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
egoFLASH
Munich, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
hr2-kultur
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Classical
ffn Osnabrück
Osnabrück, Germany / Pop
Radio Rur
Düren, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
FFH TOP 40 LIVE-VOTING
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Virgin Radio Switzerland Rock
Zurich, Switzerland / Rock
Klassik Radio - Smooth
Hamburg, Germany / Chillout, Jazz
Radio Lippewelle Hamm
Hamm, Germany / Pop
SRF 1 Basel Baselland Regionaljournal
Zurich, Switzerland / Pop
