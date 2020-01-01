Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

12,507 Stations in German

SWR4 Ulm
Ulm, Germany / Oldies, Schlager, Pop
Radio Plassenburg
Kulmbach, Germany / Hits, Pop, Schlager
ANTENNE BAYERN - Black Music
Ismaning, Germany / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
Alpenwelle
Bad Tölz, Germany / Pop
ENERGY TIROL
Innsbruck, Austria / Pop, Hits
Klassik Radio - Brazil
Hamburg, Germany / Bossa Nova, Latin, Samba
RADIO MARIA ÖSTERREICH
Vienna, Austria / Christian Music, Classical, German Folklore
sunshine live - Mayday
Mannheim, Germany / Trance, Techno
Piratenradio.ch
Zurich, Switzerland / Alternative, Indie
pure fm - bayerns dance radio
Munich, Germany / Electro, House
Radio Ö24 Wien
Vienna, Austria / Hits, Pop
Radio Galaxy Passau
Passau, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
ANTENNE BAYERN - Hitmix
Ismaning, Germany / Hits
1LIVE DJ Session
Cologne, Germany / Electro, House
RAPKINGS
Hamburg, Germany / Rap
Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Alternative, Metal, Rock
100% Schlager Best Of 2019 - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / Hits, Schlager, Pop
KISS FM – ROMANTIC MUSIC - SEXTIME BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Urban
PureGlow Radio
St. Gallen, Switzerland / House, Electro
104.6 RTL Rock Hits
Berlin NH, Germany / Pop, Rock
ENERGY Mastermix
Germany / House
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - 80er
Weimar, Germany / 80s
Radio Regenbogen - Deutsch-Pop
Mannheim, Germany / Pop
ANTENNE VORARLBERG Musica Italiana
Schwarzach, Austria / Pop
Klassik Radio - Chor
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
trance
Augsburg, Germany / Trance
Klassik Radio - Klassik am Morgen
Hamburg, Germany / Classical
Just Easy
Hamburg, Germany / Easy Listening, Pop
sunshine live - Drum ’n’ Bass
Mannheim, Germany / Drum'n'Bass
skaworld
Germany / Ska
BÖHMISCH-MÄHRISCHE BLASMUSIK
Palfau, Austria / Traditional
ANTENNE BAYERN - Fresh
Ismaning, Germany / Pop
Radio Cafe Zimmermann
Munich, Germany / Classical
Radio Tonkuhle
Hildesheim, Germany / Pop
crm924_worship
Munich, Germany / Christian Music
houseschuh
Erlangen, Germany / House
Antenne Niedersachsen Oldies
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Dark Sound Radio
Germany / Gothic, Neo-Medieval, Industrial
Hitradio-Germany
Sexau, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
90s90s Boygroups
Kiel, Germany / 90s, Pop, Ballads
Berliner Rundfunk – 60er & 70er
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Hits, 70s
bigFM URBAN CLUB BEATS
Stuttgart, Germany / Electro, Urban, HipHop
Arabella Ti Amo
Vienna, Austria / Pop
KISS FM – RUSSIAN BEATS
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Hits, R'n'B
95.5 Charivari - LOUNGE
Munich, Germany / Bossa Nova, Chillout, Swing
Myhitmusic - Mr. GROOVE
Hanover, Germany / Funk, Disco, Jazz, Soul
jaliya
Dresden, Germany / African, Pop, Zouk and Tropical, World
planet radio black beats
Bad Vilbel, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
Lifted Trance Music Radio
Germany / Trance
Alles Chill
Bielefeld, Germany / House