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SportNBA BasketballOklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

NBA Basketball -

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On the radio:
WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM
vs

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On the radio:
WOAI 1200 AM

Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

to the fan radios

NBA Basketball: Live Radio Stream & Broadcast Today

Listen to the NBA Basketball in live stream. The match Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs will start on October 21, 2026 at 3:30 AM.

NBA Basketball: Join in live with these radio stations

Oklahoma City Thunder

WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM
WWLS The Sports Animal 98.1 FM

San Antonio Spurs

WOAI 1200 AM
WOAI 1200 AM
KLUP - 930 AM The Answer
KLUP - 930 AM The Answer
NBA Basketball: More radio live streams of the matchday
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