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Wild on 7th

Minnesota Wild
HockeySports
Wild on 7th
Latest episode

128 episodes

  • Wild on 7th

    Wild on 7th- Episode #137 Our Team and Our Mileage are Legit

    03/18/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Trade deadline has passed, and the Minnesota Wild have clearly made the biggest splash in the league (that just so happened a month prior to the deadline) with Quinn Hughes. Carts and King connect this week after a flurry of pods surrounding Kirill and Zuccy, the boys high school hockey tournament and the trade deadline, so it's nice to be back in the studio for some good old fashion Wild on 7th banter! King was stuck in transit earlier this week, with a huge spring snow storm wreaking havoc on his travel plans, so we've made a couple pivots and here we are...a Wednesday pod. The guys breakdown a number of milestones happening for Minnesota Wild hockey, give some bouquets to Ryan Hartman, Equipment Manager Tony DeCosta, JoJo, Brodie, Bolds, and the list goes on! When it's all said and done, the main take away is that the Minnesota Wild are a legit team, possibly in the most legit position in franchise history, and the guys have their sights on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Welcome back to Wild on 7th....it's almost time to get weird!
  • Wild on 7th

    Wild on 7th- Episode #136 Trade Deadline Recap

    03/06/2026 | 56 mins.
    The National Hockey League trade deadline has passed, and The Minnesota Wild have locked their roster for the 25-26 season. With alot of chatter around the league for the last month or so, Billy Guerin has made his deals, and the Wild can exhale and focus on finishing the regular season strong. Ryan Carter is joined by fellow sweet tooth Al Stalock at the Waldorf Astoria in Vegas, as the Wild warmup for tonights battle against the Knights, and Kinger holds it down in Saint Paul, where the Boys State Tourney is in full swing. Grab yourself a T-Rex cookie, exhale, and imagine the Stanley Cup Playoff run of your dreams, because we've got our team, and now we go!
  • Wild on 7th

    Wild on 7th- Episode #135 The Wild Hit the Road, and the Boys State Tourney Comes Home

    03/04/2026 | 27 mins.
    Another special installment of Wild on 7th, as the Boys hit the ice at Grand Casino Arena for the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament.  Jack Jablonski joins Ryan Carter and John King for a full preview of the Boys tourney, from Class AA tilts, to Class A matchups.  The guys break it down and give you their predictions, for what is sure to be another amazing tournament in the state of hockey!  This isn't the hockey hair pod.....that one is likely a few days away still.  Let's Play Hockey!
  • Wild on 7th

    Wild on 7th- Episode #134 Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello

    03/02/2026 | 1h 58 mins.
    There are moments in the history of sports that are so big that you remember exactly where you were, the people you were with, the smells, the sounds, the purity of the moment.  Hopefully today is NOT that day for you, because this is just a podcast.  However, we really appreciate your enthusiasm and support, and it's still a historic day for Wild on 7th and all of our listeners.  Today, one of hockey's most famous duos, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, join Wild on 7th for the first time TOGETHER.  Kirill and Zuccy join Ryan Carter and John King for an amazing show that goes well beyond hockey.  Stories of youth sports, equipment mods, vacations, and international travel, are just scratching the surface.  The guys spend nearly an hour in-studio, and the interactions between the two could nearly carry the whole show itself.  They've been bugging us for years to come on the show, and we were finally able to clear our calendars so we could share the airwaves together.  Grab yourself a PB&J, or a bowl of borscht, and enjoy the show.
  • Wild on 7th

    Wild on 7th- Episode #133 American Swagger and DJ Daemon Hunt

    02/23/2026 | 2h
    USA, USA, USA!!! This week we break down Team USA’s electric gold medal win over Canada in the Olympics. Wild standouts Brock Faber, Matt Boldy, and Quinn Hughes get it done on the world stage and shock the hockey world. A huge shoutout to our Frost friends, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise on bringing that gold back the Minnesota!
    Gold secured. Hardware installed. Warranty activated.
    Also welcoming Wild defenseman, Daemon Hunt. We covered it all, from his unique journey to the league to his interests off the ice. Fashion, house music, and video games make for a jack of all trades.  This episode is PACKED for your listening and viewing pleasure. Bask in GOLD glory!

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About Wild on 7th

NHL vet Ryan Carter and All-Hockey-Hair Team creator, John King, are breaking the mold. They can see the Minnesota Wild becoming Stanley Cup champions and they’re going to help you see it too. This is the Wild on 7th podcast. Episodes dropped weekly, presented by Pilot Games.
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