It’s our first ever episode of the X Button Video Game Podcast! It’s a brand new show from games and entertainment media personalities Brian Altano, Max Scoville and Seth Macy, three freshly ex-IGN colleagues who you might know from their appearances on various other gaming and gaming-adjacent shows like Podcast Beyond, Nintendo Voice Chat, Up At Noon, Next Gen Console Watch and The Comedy Button. Anyway, this week, we’re talking about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which will allegedly not be making an appearance at The Game Awards, or anywhere else in 2026, according to Naughty Dog. What do we even want from the studio that gave us The Last of Us and Uncharted, anyway? Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 6 is eligible for TGA nominations, but just barely due to its late fall release. Plus, what we’re playing, how we got started gaming and more.

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