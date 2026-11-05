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3 episodes
Phantom Blade Zero is a GOTY Contender, But It’s Got Some Tough Competition | X Button #311/05/2026 | 1h 15 mins.The Elder Scrolls 6 is officially sub-titled "Sentinel," we know GTA 6's pre-load date and install size, and Brian has some enthusiastic impressions of Phantom Blade Zero. We also look back at the crowded 2001 holiday gaming season, discuss what makes a game review useful, and share the classic games we'd like to see remade.
Help us keep making shows by supporting us on Patreon at patreon.com/xbuttonshow and also get access to ad-free versions of The X Button Video Game Podcast, Ninfriendo 64, and exclusive content like our exotic luxury off-topic variety show, Cheeseburger Boat Cruise!
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The Spookiest Games of 2026, Forgotten GTA Clones & Call of Duty on Switch 2 | X Button Video Game Podcast #210/29/2026 | 1h 31 mins.Happy Hallowee…week? We’re back with a vaguely spooky, faintly pumpkin spice flavored episode that tackles some obvious horror stuff, including this year’s heavy hitters like Resident Evil Requiem and Silent Hill Townfall, but also some more recent scary games that got our attention like Tenebris Somnia, Heartworm and Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival. In other news: somehow, Call of Duty returned, and Modern Warfare 4 being on Switch 2 is good for business. Meanwhile, Brian’s getting ready for Grand Theft Auto 6 by visiting the forgotten and abandoned 2006 GTA clone Scarface: The World is Yours. After that, we’ve got some questions from our wonderful supporters on Patreon!
Help us keep making shows by supporting us on Patreon at patreon.com/xbuttonshow and also get access to ad-free versions of The X Button Video Game Podcast, Ninfriendo 64, and exclusive content like our exotic luxury off-topic variety show, Cheeseburger Boat Cruise!
Follow us everywhere:
youtube.com/@xbuttonshow
twitch.tv/xbuttonshow
instagram.com/xbuttonshow
facebook.com/xbuttonshow
https://xbuttonshow.bsky.social
Join our discord: https://discord.gg/GknPADpNYW
- It’s our first ever episode of the X Button Video Game Podcast! It’s a brand new show from games and entertainment media personalities Brian Altano, Max Scoville and Seth Macy, three freshly ex-IGN colleagues who you might know from their appearances on various other gaming and gaming-adjacent shows like Podcast Beyond, Nintendo Voice Chat, Up At Noon, Next Gen Console Watch and The Comedy Button. Anyway, this week, we’re talking about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which will allegedly not be making an appearance at The Game Awards, or anywhere else in 2026, according to Naughty Dog. What do we even want from the studio that gave us The Last of Us and Uncharted, anyway? Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 6 is eligible for TGA nominations, but just barely due to its late fall release. Plus, what we’re playing, how we got started gaming and more.
Go show your support for X Button at https://www.patreon.com/xbuttonshow and get access to exclusive content like our exotic off-topic variety show, Cheeseburger Boat Cruise
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About The X Button Video Game Podcast
A weekly show from Brian Altano, Max Scoville & Seth Macy about video games of all shapes and sizes on anything with an X Button: console, handheld, PC and BEYOND!Podcast website
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