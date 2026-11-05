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5 episodes
- You know you need to organize a space, but you have no idea where to begin. So you move a few things around, buy a few baskets, and lose an entire Saturday, only to end the day exhausted with a bigger mess than when you started.
In this episode of The Balanced Home with Carolina, Carolina Barreto, founder of In Style Home Organizing, walks through the Balanced Home Method, the six-step process she and her team use on every project. Her take: the method doesn’t start with decluttering. It starts with understanding why you want to change your space, and the order of the steps matters.
You’ll learn:
Why Carolina stopped jumping straight into decluttering, and what she changed
The six steps of the Balanced Home Method: assess, plan, declutter, organize, style, and maintain
How to find your real “why” (it isn’t an organized pantry, it’s the change you want in your life) and why it keeps you going when the project gets tedious
How to make a quick plan, and why starting with a small space like a drawer builds momentum
Why you should wait to buy organizing products until you know what you’re keeping
How to declutter one section at a time, working left to right with the SORT method: Stay, Offload, Relocate, Trash
Why to stop decluttering an hour early, so you can take out the trash, load the donations, and return misplaced items
Why you should finish decluttering a whole space before you organize it
Why maintenance isn’t a sign that your system failed, and how a balanced home is one that is easier to reset
This week’s challenge: Choose one small, frustrating space and apply the method: assess, plan, declutter, organize, style, and then maintain. You don’t need to transform your whole house in one weekend.
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- Your pantry works. Everything has a home, you can find what you need, and the groceries go away easily. So why does it still feel like something is missing?
In this episode of The Balanced Home with Carolina, Carolina Barreto, founder of In Style Home Organizing, moves into the third pillar of a balanced home: style. As a professional organizer (not an interior designer), she looks at style through the lens of organization: the containers, materials, labels, and finishing touches that take a space from working well to feeling calm, cohesive, and inspiring. Her take: organization gives a space its structure, and style helps create the feeling, as long as it never makes the space harder to maintain.
You’ll learn:
What style means from a professional organizer’s point of view, and what it doesn’t
How one spice drawer goes from cluttered to organized to beautiful, and where the biggest improvement happens
How a Saddle River pantry for a busy mom of three was styled to be beautiful, efficient, and easy to maintain
Why decanting isn’t right for every family, and the questions to ask before you start
Which items are often worth decanting, like spices, cereal, and rice, and which can stay in their original packaging
How perfectionism and magazine-perfect photos can turn styling into another source of stress
Why too little styling can create imbalance too
Why the order matters (declutter first, organize second, style third) and how it protects your time and money
Why a balanced home doesn’t have one particular look
This week’s challenge: Choose a space that already works reasonably well and ask yourself, “Does this space only work, or do I also enjoy the way it feels?” Consider one small styling decision, then ask whether it will make the space more enjoyable without making it harder to maintain.
Next episode: Carolina introduces the Balanced Home Method, the six-step process her team uses on every project, starting with why understanding your “why” comes before any decluttering or organizing.
If you enjoyed this episode, follow the show and share it with a friend who needs permission to have a home that is both beautiful and lived in.
Ready to see what working with us can look like? Book a complimentary consultation call here.
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- You organized the closet. The containers matched, the labels were perfect, and it looked like a magazine spread. So why is it a mess again three weeks later?
In this episode of The Balanced Home with Carolina, Carolina Barreto, founder of InStyle Home Organizing, moves into the second pillar of a balanced home, organize. Instead of room tips or product picks, she digs into what organization is actually supposed to accomplish and why systems so often fall apart. Her take: the real test isn’t whether a space looks organized, it’s whether the system works for the people who live there.
You’ll learn:
Why too little organization and too much organization both create imbalance
How perfectionism leads to overcomplicated systems or to never starting at all
Carolina’s three questions for judging any system: Can I find it quickly? Is it easy to put away? Do I feel calm or overwhelmed when I look at the space?
Why a good system should save you more time and energy than it takes to maintain
How to organize for other people, including kids, spouses, and even a well-meaning mother-in-law
Why those popular cubby inserts can backfire in a playroom
The difference between organized and tidy, and why a lived-in home can still be well organized
How to tell whether you need to reset the space or change the system
This week’s challenge: Choose one frustrating space and get curious about why it isn’t working. Ask the three questions, then decide whether the system needs to change or the space just needs a good reset.
Next episode: the third pillar, style, and why beauty and function are not opposites.
If you enjoyed this episode, follow the show and share it with a friend who is tired of re-organizing the same closet.
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- Your home doesn’t need to look like a magazine. It needs to work for the life you’re living right now.
In this first episode of The Balanced Home, Carolina Barreto, founder of InStyle Home Organizing in Northern New Jersey, explains why organization is about much more than tidy closets and pretty containers. It’s about capacity: the room to think, focus, connect, and grow.
After a career as a VP of sales at a private tech company and years inside hundreds of homes, Carolina noticed something. The families who thrive aren’t the ones with the biggest houses or the most perfectly kept spaces. They’re the ones who build an environment that supports the life they want to live.
In this episode, you’ll learn:
Why organization is a skill kids can learn, and how your home shapes their independence
The three pillars of a balanced home: clutter, organization, and style
Why a beautifully styled home can still feel “off” without systems
How to build systems that fit your family’s real bandwidth, not just a Pinterest photo
Why a home that works for your season of life beats a “perfect” one
Whether you’re a busy parent, a business owner who runs a team all day but feels like you’re winging it at home, or someone who wants a house that does some of the work for you, this episode lays out the philosophy behind it all: not perfection, not minimalism, just balance.
Next episode: the real cost of too much stuff, and why the answer isn’t always getting rid of more.
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- Ever decluttered your home, felt amazing, and then wondered a few months later how you ended up with all this stuff again? The problem may not be that you aren’t decluttering enough. It may be that you’re only looking at half the equation.
In this episode of The Balanced Home with Carolina, Carolina Barreto, founder of InStyle Home Organizing, kicks off the first of her three pillars (declutter, organize, style) and explains why decluttering only works when you also pay attention to what you let into your home.
You’ll learn:
What a “balanced home” really means (hint: it’s not a perfect or minimalist one)
Why our ability to acquire things has outpaced our ability to manage them
The hidden costs of owning things: space, time, attention, and mental load
Why “free” hand-me-downs can end up costing more than buying what you need
How to politely say no without guilt
The SORT method: Stay, Offload, Relocate, Trash
The three moments to declutter: daily, monthly, and before items enter your home
This week’s challenge: Pick one small area, like a drawer, a cabinet, or one closet section. Empty it out, and instead of asking “what can I get rid of?”, ask “what deserves to come back?” Then SORT.
Next episode: moving from decluttering to organizing, with systems your whole family can follow.
If you enjoyed this episode, follow the show and share it with someone who needs it.
Follow us for more:
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About The Balanced Home with Carolina
The Balanced Home with Carolina is a podcast about creating a home that supports the life you want to live.Hosted by Carolina Barreto, founder of In Style Home Organizing, a professional home organizing company based in Northern New Jersey, this podcast goes beyond decluttering and organizing tips to explore how our homes influence our routines, productivity, relationships, and overall well-being.Through honest conversations, practical advice, expert interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories from real organizing projects, Carolina shares how to create spaces that are functional, beautiful, and easy to maintain.Whether you're a busy parent, a working professional, or simply someone who wants to feel more at ease at home, you'll discover how thoughtful organization can help you spend less time managing your belongings and more time enjoying your life.Because your home doesn't have to be perfect. It just needs to work for you and the people you love.Podcast website
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