Your pantry works. Everything has a home, you can find what you need, and the groceries go away easily. So why does it still feel like something is missing?

In this episode of The Balanced Home with Carolina, Carolina Barreto, founder of In Style Home Organizing, moves into the third pillar of a balanced home: style. As a professional organizer (not an interior designer), she looks at style through the lens of organization: the containers, materials, labels, and finishing touches that take a space from working well to feeling calm, cohesive, and inspiring. Her take: organization gives a space its structure, and style helps create the feeling, as long as it never makes the space harder to maintain.



You’ll learn:

What style means from a professional organizer’s point of view, and what it doesn’t

How one spice drawer goes from cluttered to organized to beautiful, and where the biggest improvement happens

How a Saddle River pantry for a busy mom of three was styled to be beautiful, efficient, and easy to maintain

Why decanting isn’t right for every family, and the questions to ask before you start

Which items are often worth decanting, like spices, cereal, and rice, and which can stay in their original packaging

How perfectionism and magazine-perfect photos can turn styling into another source of stress

Why too little styling can create imbalance too

Why the order matters (declutter first, organize second, style third) and how it protects your time and money

Why a balanced home doesn’t have one particular look

This week’s challenge: Choose a space that already works reasonably well and ask yourself, “Does this space only work, or do I also enjoy the way it feels?” Consider one small styling decision, then ask whether it will make the space more enjoyable without making it harder to maintain.

Next episode: Carolina introduces the Balanced Home Method, the six-step process her team uses on every project, starting with why understanding your “why” comes before any decluttering or organizing.

If you enjoyed this episode, follow the show and share it with a friend who needs permission to have a home that is both beautiful and lived in.

Ready to see what working with us can look like? Book a complimentary consultation call here.



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