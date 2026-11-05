You can knock down a hundred pins at once while bowling, or power up your thumb and grow it to unnatural sizes, but if you want your Nintendo Switch Sports Resort character to be bald, or at least, have a very close haircut, you're out of luck.But other than that, it's super fun and we all like it a lot. Is it the best thing you can play on Nintendo Switch 2? No, of course not. But it's a great, polished take on the tried-and-true Nintendo Sports formula we've grown to know and love since the bygone days of the Wii.But wait, there's more! We pick our favorite games from the Indie Direct, work Wii Music into the conversation somehow, and answer questions from you, the people we love more than anyone except our immediate families.Help us keep making shows by supporting us on Patreon at patreon.com/xbuttonshow and also get access to ad-free versions of The X Button Video Game Podcast, Ninfriendo 64, and exclusive content like our exotic luxury off-topic variety show, Cheeseburger Boat Cruise!patreon.com/xbuttonshowFollow us everywhere:youtube.com/@XButtonShowtwitch.tv/xbuttonshowinstagram.com/xbuttonshowx.com/xbuttonshowfacebook.com/xbuttonshowhttps://bsky.app/profile/xbuttonshow.bsky.socialhttps://discord.gg/4HdDuCHFG