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2 episodes
- You can knock down a hundred pins at once while bowling, or power up your thumb and grow it to unnatural sizes, but if you want your Nintendo Switch Sports Resort character to be bald, or at least, have a very close haircut, you're out of luck.But other than that, it's super fun and we all like it a lot. Is it the best thing you can play on Nintendo Switch 2? No, of course not. But it's a great, polished take on the tried-and-true Nintendo Sports formula we've grown to know and love since the bygone days of the Wii.But wait, there's more! We pick our favorite games from the Indie Direct, work Wii Music into the conversation somehow, and answer questions from you, the people we love more than anyone except our immediate families.Help us keep making shows by supporting us on Patreon at patreon.com/xbuttonshow and also get access to ad-free versions of The X Button Video Game Podcast, Ninfriendo 64, and exclusive content like our exotic luxury off-topic variety show, Cheeseburger Boat Cruise!patreon.com/xbuttonshowFollow us everywhere:youtube.com/@XButtonShowtwitch.tv/xbuttonshowinstagram.com/xbuttonshowx.com/xbuttonshowfacebook.com/xbuttonshowhttps://bsky.app/profile/xbuttonshow.bsky.socialhttps://discord.gg/4HdDuCHFG
- Welcome to Ninfriendo 64, a brand new show from Brian Altano, Seth Macy and Max Scoville! This episode, we chat about how Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream and Pokémon Pokopia are two of the best-selling games of 2026, Switch 2 physical game key-card sales are up from last year, and some neat Mario Kart World merch. Plus, a look ahead at 10 upcoming games for Switch 2 we’re excited for, including but not limited to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, Metroid Ravenous, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Final Fantasy VII: Revelation and Resident Evil Veronica. Plus, where were we when Ocarina of Time first dropped?
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About Ninfriendo 64
A place where Brian Altano, Seth G. Macy and Max Scoville chat about Nintendo using their voices.Podcast website
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