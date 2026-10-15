Inside the Arctic witch hunt that lasted 70 years. Everyone knows Salem. Almost nobody knows Vardø. On an island at the very top of Norway, 91 people died in the country's deadliest witch hunt, most of them women. The Vardø Witch Trials. A historical true-crime investigation from Lisa Williams. Launching 1 October, with new episodes weekly.

I go to the edge of the Arctic to find out why 91 people, most of them women, died in Norway’s deadliest witch hunt, which lasted more than 70 years. Vardø is a small island town closer to Russia than to Oslo, a place long shadowed by fears of witchcraft. Who were the women who came here, and why would they come somewhere so remote, at the far end of a kingdom? And then, one Christmas Eve, 40 men row out into the polar dark. They never come back. Find me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vardowitchtrials/ Sound design by Craig Edmondson. Featuring Isa Maline Isene of Vardø Museum and historian Johan Morken. Research draws on the original trial records and the work of Professor Liv Helene Willumsen and historian Rune Blix Hagen. The memorial text heard in this episode is one of 91 written by Professor Liv Helene Willumsen for the Steilneset Memorial. A note on the numbers: Steilneset commemorates 91 victims. Rune Blix Hagen's research records at least 92 deaths among 138 people formally accused of witchcraft in Finnmark. Not all court records have survived, so the true toll may be higher. Voices by Klara Blooma Mohn, Anne Mali Sæther and Sven Conradi. Written, hosted and produced by Lisa Williams.

Who brought the Devil to Vardø? I follow a trail Professor Liv Helene Willumsen calls the witchcraft triangle. It runs from Germany to Scotland, through a royal wedding, storms at sea, and women who confessed to sending devils after a Danish princess's ship. In Tromsø, Liv Helene opens the surviving 17th-century court books of the Vardø witch trials for me. Written in a Gothic hand, they take us back to a coast of widows where a Scottish sea captain has just arrived as the new governor. From there, we follow the case of Karren Edisdatter, a young healer whose confession would set off the first great chain of witch trials. Find me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vardowitchtrials/ Sound design by Craig Edmondson. Featuring Professor Liv Helene Willumsen, historian Rune Blix Hagen and Professor Jennifer McNabb of the University of Northern Iowa. Research draws on the original trial records and the work of Professor Liv Helene Willumsen and historian Rune Blix Hagen. With thanks to the National Archives of Norway in Tromsø for access to the original court books. Voices by Klara Blooma Mohn and Sven Conradi. With everything the accused say, I've tried to stay strictly faithful to the original records. Written, hosted and produced by Lisa Williams.

In 1621, eleven women were brought before the court in Vardø, one after another, in the first great chain of witch trials in Finnmark. In this episode, we go straight into the courtroom. The records describe women turning into ravens and wolves to meet for witches’ gatherings on mountains and at a mysterious place called Ballvollen. And the women keep saying the same thing, that they have a leader who is their master and admiral. Most of the accused in this wave were Norwegian women. Professor Jennifer McNabb explains the Malleus Maleficarum, the most famous witch-hunting manual, and how it helped turn the hunts against women. I’ve tried to stay as faithful as possible to the court records. Although their words were written down by the men who tried them, I think we can still hear something of their lives, who they were, their imaginations and their fears. And I wanted you to hear them too. Find me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vardowitchtrials/ Sound design by Craig Edmondson. Featuring Professor Liv Helene Willumsen of UiT The Arctic University of Norway and Professor Jennifer McNabb of the University of Northern Iowa. The memorial texts at Steilneset quoted in this episode were written by Professor Liv Helene Willumsen. Research draws on the original trial records and the work of Professor Liv Helene Willumsen and historian Rune Blix Hagen. With thanks to Isa Maline Isene, conservator at Vardø Museum, and historian Rune Blix Hagen. Voices by Anne Mali Sæther, Klara Blooma Mohn, Sven Conradi, Marianne Gathe and Gro Strøm Engebretsen. Written, hosted and produced by Lisa Williams.

In the winter of 1654, a young woman called Karen Jonsdatter is a long way from home, in a fishing village near Vardø. As well as working as a maid, she has a little business on the side, selling potions and charms to the men in the community. But in these small villages, everyone is watching and listening, and for a woman, gossip and slander are a constant threat. Once she had been called a witch, what could she do to fight back? And when it came to it, would the men who bought her wares protect her? Back in the archive with Professor Liv Helene Willumsen, we find Karen’s case in the court book. Professor Jennifer McNabb weighs in on the legal realities for women in the 17th century. Find me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vardowitchtrials/ Sound design by Craig Edmondson. Featuring Professor Liv Helene Willumsen of UiT The Arctic University of Norway, Professor Jennifer McNabb of the University of Northern Iowa and historian Rune Blix Hagen of UiT The Arctic University of Norway. The court records in this episode were transcribed by Professor Liv Helene Willumsen. Voices by Klara Blooma Mohn, Anne Mali Sæther, Sven Conradi and Marianne Gathe. Written, hosted and produced by Lisa Williams.

About The Vardø Witch Trials

About The Vardø Witch Trials

About The Vardø Witch Trials