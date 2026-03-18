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The News Agents

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The News Agents
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1069 episodes

  • The News Agents

    Why do the Conservatives have a problem with Muslims praying in public?

    03/18/2026 | 41 mins.
    Nick Timothy is the Conservative shadow justice secretary. This week, he took issue with Muslims gathering in Trafalgar Square to celebrate the last week of Ramadan and the breaking of the Iftar fast with prayer. He called the gathering an "act of dominance" in a Christian country - right beside a church. Does Kemi Badenoch agree with him? Tommy Robinson certainly does...
    Later - why has Ofcom got no teeth when it comes to GB News? A major investigation by The New World puts the question to the media regulator. And gets little response. Sir Ed Davey raised it with the Prime Minister today. Has GB News simply become 'Reform TV'? We speak to Alan Rusbridger.
    The News Agents is brought to you by HSBC UK - https://www.hsbc.co.uk/
  • The News Agents

    Has Trump lost it?

    03/17/2026 | 44 mins.
    Donald Trump's Oval Office ramblings are nothing new. But last night was off the scale. He thrashed out at allies. Castigated his friends. Contradicted himself. Lied about former presidents in a way that was painfully easy to disprove and sounded like a man who’d missed his meds.
    More significant than any of this is how the rest of the world received it: with a shrug - and very little anxiety or action. Has Trump lost the room? And the war?
    And, as the first resignation comes in from his director of counter terrorism centre, could we be reaching a turning point where Trump is no longer scaring people in the way he once did?
    The News Agents is brought to you by HSBC UK - https://www.hsbc.co.uk/
  • The News Agents

    Is Starmer ending his abusive relationship with Trump?

    03/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    Last night, President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was "demanding" allies provided back up in the Strait of Hormuz and send ships to keep the supply of oil flowing.
    “If there’s no response or if it’s a negative response", he warned, "I think it will be very bad for the future of Nato."
    Keir Starmer’s response this morning was clear - the PM insisting that the UK would not be dragged into a wider war. Instead, he’s working with European allies on a "viable plan" to ease the crisis. Others have used even stronger language. The Germans have said the war has "nothing to do with NATO". Luxembourg's deputy PM has warned his country won't listen to "blackmail". Italy has rejected Trump's request. Others too, are deciding that they no longer need to pander to the man in the White House.
    Has Europe reached a fundamental turning point now when it comes to America? Does it see Trump - and his war -as a toxic asset? And how do we navigate lower oil prices in the midst of this geopolitical chaos?
    The News Agents is brought to you by HSBC UK - https://www.hsbc.co.uk/
  • The News Agents

    Keir Starmer: Britain’s passive Prime Minister?

    03/13/2026 | 55 mins.
    Just over a year ago, Lewis spoke to Gabriel Pogrund and Patrick Maguire, co-authors of the authoritative account of Keir Starmer's rise to power 'Get In: The Inside Story of Labour under Starmer'.
    Their book shone a light on the weird political inertia at the heart of the Starmer project, often lacking in instinct, allies, and any particular ideological belief. Morgan McSweeney was the driving force behind the operation that thrust him into Downing Street - his authority draining the second he picked his cabinet.
    McSweeney is now gone. The Mandelson scandal still poses a potentially existential threat to Starmer's premiership. The UK has been sucked into a conflict Starmer did not want to fight. The local elections in two months' time look like they will be brutal.
    Gabriel and Patrick have just released the updated paperback edition of their book. Does it take us any closer to understanding who is the real Keir Starmer?
    The News Agents is brought to you by HSBC UK - https://www.hsbc.co.uk/
  • The News Agents

    Sophie De Goede: crowdfunding to become World Rugby Player of the Year - The Sports Agents

    03/13/2026 | 24 mins.
    Playing in front of a record 80,000 fans at Twickenham, captaining your country in a World Cup final and winning World Rugby’s Player of the Year… all in a day's work for Sophie De Goede.
    All that despite returning from a huge ACL injury just one month before the World Cup, Canada crowdfunding to get there, and training against teammates' partners to make up the numbers. Sophie joins Gabby and Mark to talk about where women's rugby goes next.
    Plus we look back at the best bits from The Sports Agents this week - was it right for Tottenham to sub their goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after a 17-minute nightmare? And how can Welsh rugby build back to its former glory?
    📩 Got a question? Send it here: https://forms.gle/9SBbW1SYWqXLKnRT7
    💭 Tell us your thoughts in our listener survey: https://forms.gle/YMUvajQktqBuimgh6
    🖥️ Watch our full episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SportsAgentsPod
    📱Follow us on socials:
    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thesportsagents
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    X - https://x.com/sportsagentspod
    📥 Email: [email protected]
    Executive Producer: Adonis Pratsides
    Producer: Sophie Penney
    Producer: George Sexton-Kerr
    Video Producer: Sam Trudgill
    Tom Hughes is Editor for The News Agents podcast network
    Vicky Etchells is the Commissioning Editor for Global
    You can listen to this episode on Alexa - just say "Alexa, ask Global Player to play The Sports Agents".
    👕 The Sports Agents have merch! You can buy yours now: https://store.global.com/collections/the-sports-agents

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About The News Agents

Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall – three of the UK’s top journalists – host an award-winning daily news podcast: The News Agents. They’re not just here to tell you what's happening, but why. Expect astute analysis and explanation of the day's news – and a healthy dose of scepticism and the ability to laugh at it all when needed. Episodes are available every weekday afternoon. You can listen to The News Agents on Alexa, just say "Alexa ask Global Player to play The News Agents" The News Agents is a Global Player Original podcast. For advertising opportunities on this podcast email: [email protected] You can visit our website here https://www.thenewsagents.co.uk/
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