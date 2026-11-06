Skip to content
Radio Logo
PodcastsFilm InterviewsThe Kyle Buchanan Show
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Kyle Buchanan Show
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Kyle Buchanan Show

Kyle Buchanan
Film InterviewsFilm Reviews
The Kyle Buchanan Show
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • The Kyle Buchanan Show

    “You Can See Everything” Oscar Odds! Plus James Bond Rumors and More

    11/03/2026 | 42 mins.
    For the show’s first panel episode, Kyle Buchanan is joined in the booth by Timothy Simons (“Nobody Wants This,” “Veep”), Louis Virtel (“Keep It”), and Leah McKendrick (“Voicemails for Isabelle”) to discuss Hollywood biggest stories. Has “You Can See Everything” made Nathan Fielder a movie star, and will Oscar voters nominate you-know-who? How is everyone feeling after all the studio mergers and firings? And what do we think of the James Bond casting sweepstakes?
    The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love."

    Follow Us On Socials:

    Youtube: / kylebuchananshow
    Instagram: / kylebuchananshow
    TikTok: / kylebuchananshow
    X: / kylebuchanan
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Kyle Buchanan Show

    Kane Parsons on “Backrooms,” “Portal,” and Making Dream Projects

    10/28/2026 | 47 mins.
    Kyle Buchanan welcomes “Backrooms” director Kane Parsons to the booth to reflect on what’s happened since his massive A24 hit. Hotly pursued by Hollywood studios, he’s now working on three dream projects. Do they include a “Backrooms” sequel or the long-rumored “Portal” movie? (Let’s see how much he’s allowed to reveal with all those space lasers aimed at his forehead.) Plus, Kane’s thoughts on “You Can See Everything” and other YouTubers making the leap to the big screen.
    The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love."

    Follow Us On Socials:

    Youtube: / kylebuchananshow
    Instagram: / kylebuchananshow
    TikTok: / kylebuchananshow
    X: / kylebuchanan
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Kyle Buchanan Show

    Inde Navarrette on “Obsession,” “X-Men,” and Overnight Fame

    10/21/2026 | 52 mins.
    Kyle Buchanan welcomes breakout actress Inde Navarrette to the booth for a candid, revealing talk on how “Obsession” has changed her life. How did it feel to become a huge star practically overnight? And after hearing “no” from Hollywood for so long, what will she do with her newfound power? Plus: Inde clears up those “Heat 2” rumors, talks about playing Rogue in “X-Men,” and shares surprising new details about what shaped her performance in “Obsession.”
    The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love."

    Follow Us On Socials:

    Youtube: / kylebuchananshow
    Instagram: / kylebuchananshow
    TikTok: / kylebuchananshow
    X: / kylebuchanan
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Kyle Buchanan Show

    Welcome to the Booth!

    10/16/2026 | 1 mins.
    Welcome to the booth!

    Twice a week, journalist Kyle Buchanan talks to the most important people in Hollywood to give you an insider perspective like no other. On Tuesdays, The Panel brings Kyle and a rotating lineup of guests together to unpack the industry’s biggest stories. On Fridays, The Profile features candid, one-on-one conversations with major stars.
    The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love."

    Follow Us On Socials:

    Youtube: / kylebuchananshow
    Instagram: / kylebuchananshow
    TikTok: / kylebuchananshow
    X: / kylebuchanan
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Film Interviews podcasts
Trending Film Interviews podcasts
About The Kyle Buchanan Show
Twice a week, journalist Kyle Buchanan talks to the most important people in Hollywood to give you an insider perspective like no other. On Tuesdays, The Panel brings Kyle and a rotating lineup of guests together to unpack the industry’s biggest stories. On Fridays, The Profile features candid, one-on-one conversations with major stars.Watch and listen to new episodes now!The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love." Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
Film InterviewsFilm ReviewsTV & Film

Listen to The Kyle Buchanan Show, Awards Chatter and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
The Kyle Buchanan Show: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.26.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Built: 11/4/2026 - 8:06:18 AM
A company fromMADSACK