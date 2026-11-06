Welcome to the booth! Twice a week, journalist Kyle Buchanan talks to the most important people in Hollywood to give you an insider perspective like no other. On Tuesdays, The Panel brings Kyle and a rotating lineup of guests together to unpack the industry’s biggest stories. On Fridays, The Profile features candid, one-on-one conversations with major stars. The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love." Follow Us On Socials: Youtube: / kylebuchananshow Instagram: / kylebuchananshow TikTok: / kylebuchananshow X: / kylebuchanan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Kyle Buchanan welcomes breakout actress Inde Navarrette to the booth for a candid, revealing talk on how “Obsession” has changed her life. How did it feel to become a huge star practically overnight? And after hearing “no” from Hollywood for so long, what will she do with her newfound power? Plus: Inde clears up those “Heat 2” rumors, talks about playing Rogue in “X-Men,” and shares surprising new details about what shaped her performance in “Obsession.” The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love." Follow Us On Socials: Youtube: / kylebuchananshow Instagram: / kylebuchananshow TikTok: / kylebuchananshow X: / kylebuchanan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Kyle Buchanan welcomes “Backrooms” director Kane Parsons to the booth to reflect on what’s happened since his massive A24 hit. Hotly pursued by Hollywood studios, he’s now working on three dream projects. Do they include a “Backrooms” sequel or the long-rumored “Portal” movie? (Let’s see how much he’s allowed to reveal with all those space lasers aimed at his forehead.) Plus, Kane’s thoughts on “You Can See Everything” and other YouTubers making the leap to the big screen. The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love." Follow Us On Socials: Youtube: / kylebuchananshow Instagram: / kylebuchananshow TikTok: / kylebuchananshow X: / kylebuchanan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

For the show’s first panel episode, Kyle Buchanan is joined in the booth by Timothy Simons (“Nobody Wants This,” “Veep”), Louis Virtel (“Keep It”), and Leah McKendrick (“Voicemails for Isabelle”) to discuss Hollywood biggest stories. Has “You Can See Everything” made Nathan Fielder a movie star, and will Oscar voters nominate you-know-who? How is everyone feeling after all the studio mergers and firings? And what do we think of the James Bond casting sweepstakes? The launch sponsor of The Kyle Buchanan Show is Netflix presenting the film "Possible Love." Follow Us On Socials: Youtube: / kylebuchananshow Instagram: / kylebuchananshow TikTok: / kylebuchananshow X: / kylebuchanan Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The Kyle Buchanan Show

About The Kyle Buchanan Show

About The Kyle Buchanan Show