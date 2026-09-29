The Integrative Health Podcast with Dr. Jen

Your microbiome starts shaping health from the very beginning of life. In this episode, Dr. Jen speaks with Tiny Health founder Cheryl Sew Hoy about how birth mode, breastfeeding, antibiotics, diet, and parental gut health can influence an infant’s developing microbiome and potentially affect immune function later in life. Cheryl explains why babies need a very different microbial balance than adults, the importance of bifidobacteria during infancy, and how low levels of beneficial bacteria may allow less desirable microbes to take over. They also explore adult gut diversity, butyrate production, Akkermansia, fiber intake, carnivore and vegan diets, and why the goal is not always to “kill the bad bugs.” The conversation then shifts to vaginal health, where Cheryl explains the importance of Lactobacillus crispatus, how hormones can change the vaginal microbiome, and why testing may help women better understand changes during postpartum, perimenopause, and menopause. Cheryl Sew Hoy is a tech entrepreneur, angel investor, and founder and CEO of Tiny Health, a precision health platform offering at-home shotgun metagenomic testing for infant, maternal, and adult microbiomes. A Cornell-trained engineer and serial entrepreneur, Cheryl founded Tiny Health after searching for better answers about her own daughter’s early health risks following a C-section birth. Her work now focuses on helping families understand how early microbial exposures, breastfeeding, diet, gut health, and vaginal health may influence immune development and long-term wellness. Through Tiny Health, she brings advanced microbiome testing and personalized recommendations into the home, helping parents and adults better understand the microbial ecosystems that support health across the lifespan. Website: https://www.tinyhealth.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cherylsewhoy LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/cherylyeoh X: https://x.com/cherylyeoh PODCAST: Thank you for listening please subscribe and share! Shop supplements: https://healthybydrjen.shop/ CHECK OUT a list of my Favorite products here: https://www.healthybydrjen.com/drjenfavorites FOLLOW ME: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/integrativedrmom/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/integrativedrmom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@integrativedrmom FTC: Some links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product through one of them, I will receive a commission (at no additional cost to you). I truly appreciate your support of my channel. Thank you for watching! Video is not sponsored. DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not contain any medical or health related diagnosis or treatment advice. Content provided on this podcast is for informational purposes only. For any medical or health related advice, please consult with a physician or other healthcare professionals. Further, information about specific products or treatments within this podcast are not to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

If you have mast cell symptoms and constantly feel stuck in fight or flight, the connection may be more physical than you realize. In Part 2 of this three-part solo series, Dr. Jen explains how mast cells and the nervous system communicate with each other, creating a feedback loop that can drive histamine release, anxiety, poor sleep, palpitations, hypervigilance, inflammation, and increased sensitivity to everyday triggers. She breaks down how stress signaling through CRH and the autonomic nervous system can influence mast cell behavior, why mast cell mediators can further stimulate nearby nerves, and how mold exposure and chronic inflammation may keep the system on high alert. Dr. Jen also explains why nervous system regulation, sleep, stable blood sugar, movement, breathing, community, and reducing ongoing triggers should be part of a root-cause approach to mast cell activation. PODCAST: Thank you for listening please subscribe and share! Shop supplements: https://healthybydrjen.shop/ CHECK OUT a list of my Favorite products here: https://www.healthybydrjen.com/drjenfavorites FOLLOW ME: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/integrativedrmom/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/integrativedrmom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@integrativedrmom FTC: Some links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product through one of them, I will receive a commission (at no additional cost to you). I truly appreciate your support of my channel. Thank you for watching! Video is not sponsored. DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not contain any medical or health related diagnosis or treatment advice. Content provided on this podcast is for informational purposes only. For any medical or health related advice, please consult with a physician or other healthcare professionals. Further, information about specific products or treatments within this podcast are not to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

True integrative medicine is not about adding a few supplements to a conventional treatment plan. In this episode, Dr. Jen sits down with integrative medicine pioneer Dr. John Trowbridge to discuss what more than four decades of clinical experience have taught him about chronic illness, functional diagnostics, and root-cause care. Dr. Trowbridge explains why physicians must keep asking “why” long after a diagnosis is made, how gut dysfunction, yeast overgrowth, parasites, toxins, mitochondrial stress, and cellular membrane damage may contribute to complex symptoms, and why personalized medicine cannot be reduced to a one-size-fits-all protocol. They also explore his early work on The Yeast Syndrome, his concept of “deep blood fungus,” the importance of supporting the body’s defense systems, and why the best integrative practitioners remain lifelong students. Dr. John Trowbridge, MD, is a pioneer in biological and integrative medicine with more than 40 years of clinical experience. Educated in biological sciences at Stanford University and medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, he later pursued postgraduate surgical training and advanced education in immunology, preventive medicine, and nutrition. Dr. Trowbridge is the best-selling author of The Yeast Syndrome and has spent decades studying chronic illness, functional diagnostics, heavy metal toxicology, fungal burden, parasites, mitochondrial health, and personalized medicine. Through his practice, Life Celebrating Health near Houston, Texas, he focuses on identifying the biological blocks that may prevent the body from returning to normal function. Website: https://healthchoicesnow.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800fixpain Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800fixpain YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7q7NDb-MxBBmjT3M9N80Og LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-parks-trowbridge-md-70691ba PODCAST: Thank you for listening please subscribe and share! Shop supplements: https://healthybydrjen.shop/ CHECK OUT a list of my Favorite products here: https://www.healthybydrjen.com/drjenfavorites FOLLOW ME: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/integrativedrmom/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/integrativedrmom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@integrativedrmom FTC: Some links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product through one of them, I will receive a commission (at no additional cost to you). I truly appreciate your support of my channel. Thank you for watching! Video is not sponsored. DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not contain any medical or health related diagnosis or treatment advice. Content provided on this podcast is for informational purposes only. For any medical or health related advice, please consult with a physician or other healthcare professionals. Further, information about specific products or treatments within this podcast are not to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

You do not have to work in a factory to accumulate heavy metals and environmental chemicals. In this episode, Dr. Jen sits down with integrative physician Dr. Megan Strauchman to discuss how mercury, arsenic, lead, nickel, glyphosate, and other environmental exposures may build up in the body over time and interfere with normal physiology. Dr. Strauchman explains where these exposures may come from, why heavy metals often accumulate in tissues rather than showing up clearly on a basic test, and how she uses provoked urine testing to evaluate body burden. They also discuss chelation, chemical testing, cookware, contaminated food and water, rapid fat loss, GLP-1 medications, hormone disruption, thyroid health, and why detoxification should be approached carefully rather than as a one-size-fits-all cleanse. Dr. Megan Strauchman, DO, is an integrative medicine physician and Medical Director of the Natural Wellness and Pain Relief Center in Michigan. Originally trained in obstetrics and gynecology, she shifted into holistic and root-cause medicine after becoming interested in bioidentical hormones, nutritional medicine, and environmental health. Her clinical work focuses on hormone optimization, thyroid health, environmental medicine, heavy metal assessment, chemical exposures, IV therapies, tick-borne illness, and strategies designed to reduce overall toxic burden. Her background in women’s health gives her a unique perspective on the relationship between hormones, inflammation, environmental exposures, and chronic illness. Website: https://nwprc.com PODCAST: Thank you for listening please subscribe and share! Shop supplements: https://healthybydrjen.shop/ CHECK OUT a list of my Favorite products here: https://www.healthybydrjen.com/drjenfavorites FOLLOW ME: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/integrativedrmom/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/integrativedrmom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@integrativedrmom FTC: Some links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product through one of them, I will receive a commission (at no additional cost to you). I truly appreciate your support of my channel. Thank you for watching! Video is not sponsored. DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not contain any medical or health related diagnosis or treatment advice. Content provided on this podcast is for informational purposes only. For any medical or health related advice, please consult with a physician or other healthcare professionals. Further, information about specific products or treatments within this podcast are not to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

Why do some women suddenly react to wine, leftovers, fermented foods, heat, supplements, or even medications they used to tolerate? In Part 3 of this solo mast cell series, Dr. Jen explains how shifting hormones in perimenopause can lower the threshold for histamine reactions and mast cell activation. She breaks down how estrogen may increase mast cell reactivity, why declining progesterone can reduce some of the body’s calming support, and how poor sleep, stress, cortisol, mold exposure, gut dysfunction, and hormone fluctuations can create a frustrating feedback loop. Dr. Jen also explains the difference between histamine intolerance and MCAS, when DAO may be helpful, why restrictive diets are not always the answer, and how women can begin looking for patterns instead of fearing every symptom. PODCAST: Thank you for listening please subscribe and share! Shop supplements: https://healthybydrjen.shop/ CHECK OUT a list of my Favorite products here: https://www.healthybydrjen.com/drjenfavorites FOLLOW ME: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/integrativedrmom/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/integrativedrmom YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@integrativedrmom FTC: Some links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product through one of them, I will receive a commission (at no additional cost to you). I truly appreciate your support of my channel. Thank you for watching! Video is not sponsored. DISCLAIMER: This podcast does not contain any medical or health related diagnosis or treatment advice. Content provided on this podcast is for informational purposes only. For any medical or health related advice, please consult with a physician or other healthcare professionals. Further, information about specific products or treatments within this podcast are not to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease.

About The Integrative Health Podcast with Dr. Jen

About The Integrative Health Podcast with Dr. Jen

About The Integrative Health Podcast with Dr. Jen