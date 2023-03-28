A podcast featuring conversations with immunologists from around the globe. More
IMMUNOLOGY2023: Day 1
In May 2023, we attended IMMUNOLOGY2023, the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists in Washington, DC, and recorded daily episodes discussing highlights of the previous 24 hours. Here is the first of five special episodes from the meeting, in which Jason and Brenda summarize symposia on B and T-helper cells, and metabolic and gut microbiota. They discuss antigenic imprinting, lupus immunophenotyping and sex differences, dengue vaccines, and cytomegalovirus research.
5/12/2023
23:47
Ep. 53: “Immunology of Infectious Diseases” Featuring Dr. Prasanna Jagannathan
Dr. Prasanna Jagannathan is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases and of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University. His research focuses on the mechanisms of clinical immunity to malaria. He talks about how repeated exposure to malaria can lead to tolerance without symptoms, promising vaccines and treatments to prevent reinfection, and the role of innate immune cells. He also discusses shifting from religious studies to teaching to medicine, and establishing long-term collaborations with researchers in Uganda.
5/9/2023
1:09:29
Ep. 52: “Lymphoma Immunotherapy” Featuring Dr. Joshua Brody
Dr. Joshua Brody is the Director of the Lymphoma Immunotherapy Program at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai. The Brody lab studies basic and applied tumor immunology for the development of cancer immunotherapies, particularly for lymphomas and melanomas. He talks about dendritic cells to improve oncolytic virus immunotherapy and in situ vaccination to improve PD-1 blockade responses.
4/25/2023
1:03:51
Ep. 51: “The Journey of Cells” Featuring Dr. Doug Green
Dr. Doug Green is the Peter C. Doherty Endowed Chair of Immunology at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. His research focuses on the central mechanisms of cell death, survival, and the immune response. He talks about what happens when cell death fails, the role of Myc, and setting up collaborations in science.
4/11/2023
1:13:27
Ep. 50: “IUIS 2023: Where Immunologists Meet” Featuring Drs. Miriam Merad and Mark Davis
Dr. Miriam Merad is the President & Scientific Programme Committee Co-Chair of the International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS) and Dr. Mark Davis is the Scientific Programme Committee Chair. They talk about what to expect at the 2023 IUIS Congress being held November 27 - December 2 in Cape Town, South Africa. They discuss hosting the meeting in Africa, the importance of infectious disease research and international collaborations, and the highlights of this year's program.