For Halloween, Falcon, Kevin and Erich take BioWare to the gaming graveyard. They revisit Baldur's Gate II and Knights of the Old Republic, puzzle over MDK2 and Sonic Chronicles, and listen to that baffling Sonic soundtrack. Then it's on to Mass Effect, Dragon Age's changing identity, Andromeda, Anthem and The Veilguard: what worked, what went wrong, and whether another Mass Effect could recapture the magic.



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Chapters

0:00 Halloween in the gaming graveyard

2:08 Remembering BioWare

5:41 First BioWare memories and the Black Isle era

8:28 The unexpected MDK2 detour

10:48 Baldur's Gate II and classic RPGs

13:07 Knights of the Old Republic

14:45 A brief stop at Jade Empire

15:12 Why did BioWare make Sonic Chronicles?

18:12 The baffling Sonic Chronicles soundtrack

26:00 BioWare's EA era

27:07 Mass Effect and its original promise

29:46 Dragon Age: Origins and changing sequels

37:44 Mass Effect 3 and the ending backlash

43:43 Dragon Age: Inquisition

45:36 Mass Effect: Andromeda and the bad era

53:55 Anthem and the live-service gamble

1:01:36 Dragon Age: The Veilguard and live-service writing

1:08:04 Could another Mass Effect recapture the magic?

1:15:12 Bungie and live-service developers anonymous

1:20:17 Sonic soundtrack send-off