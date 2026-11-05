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The Falcon Show

The Falcon Show
LeisureVideo Games
The Falcon Show
Latest episode

51 episodes

  • The Falcon Show

    Gaming Graveyard: BioWare | The Falcon Show #43

    10/31/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    For Halloween, Falcon, Kevin and Erich take BioWare to the gaming graveyard. They revisit Baldur's Gate II and Knights of the Old Republic, puzzle over MDK2 and Sonic Chronicles, and listen to that baffling Sonic soundtrack. Then it's on to Mass Effect, Dragon Age's changing identity, Andromeda, Anthem and The Veilguard: what worked, what went wrong, and whether another Mass Effect could recapture the magic.

    Watch this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/t15xo5dTG4M

    Subscribe for new episodes every week!
    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2eCins0RL88LdfuwJwD1H9
    Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-falcon-show/id6826881010
    Other podcast apps (RSS): https://anchor.fm/s/11808ac64/podcast/rss
    More about the show: http://thefalconshow.com

    Chapters
    0:00 Halloween in the gaming graveyard
    2:08 Remembering BioWare
    5:41 First BioWare memories and the Black Isle era
    8:28 The unexpected MDK2 detour
    10:48 Baldur's Gate II and classic RPGs
    13:07 Knights of the Old Republic
    14:45 A brief stop at Jade Empire
    15:12 Why did BioWare make Sonic Chronicles?
    18:12 The baffling Sonic Chronicles soundtrack
    26:00 BioWare's EA era
    27:07 Mass Effect and its original promise
    29:46 Dragon Age: Origins and changing sequels
    37:44 Mass Effect 3 and the ending backlash
    43:43 Dragon Age: Inquisition
    45:36 Mass Effect: Andromeda and the bad era
    53:55 Anthem and the live-service gamble
    1:01:36 Dragon Age: The Veilguard and live-service writing
    1:08:04 Could another Mass Effect recapture the magic?
    1:15:12 Bungie and live-service developers anonymous
    1:20:17 Sonic soundtrack send-off
  • The Falcon Show

    P.T. with Jake Baldino | The Falcon Show Commentary

    10/25/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Jake Baldino joins the Falcon Show for a Halloween trip through P.T., armed with a supposedly haunted PS4 and absolutely no protection from Lisa. Between looping hallways and jump scares, we revisit Hideo Kojima's playable teaser for Silent Hills, pick apart its lighting and sound design, and trade horror favorites from Silent Hill and Resident Evil to Amnesia: The Bunker. Add spooky movie stories, an absurd final puzzle, and a few deeply questionable escape plans, and you've got a very normal night in a haunted house.

    Subscribe for weekly episodes!
    More info: http://thefalconshow.com

    00:00 Halloween Intro and Jake Baldino
    00:54 The Haunted Console
    02:28 P.T.'s Cultural Moment
    04:07 Lighting, Sound and the Impossible House
    09:16 Bathroom Scares and the Flashlight
    13:33 Jake's Halloween Movie Traditions
    19:27 The Games That Scared Us Most
    28:58 Resident Evil Memories and Jump Scares
    35:57 Troll 2 and Halloween Movie Stories
    38:48 P.T.'s Final Puzzle
    43:40 Lisa Trevor and Resident Evil Remakes
    54:57 Debating the Silent Hill Games
    59:55 Silent Hills and the Unsolved Mystery
    01:08:02 Ghostbusters and Paul Rudd
    01:11:27 Lisa Gets the Last Laugh
    01:15:38 Thanks, Jake, and Halloween Goodbyes
  • The Falcon Show

    SLAMMING Games Together // The Falcon Show #42

    10/25/2026 | 56 mins.
    Vibecoding has ushered in a new era of video game mashups. Absurd game combinations that no sane developer would ever approve are now possible, from mixing the shooting mechanics of Max Payne with the open world of GTA to shoving Mario educational games into Bully. Are these bad ideas? Yes. That doesn't make them not fun.

    Subscribe for weekly episodes!
    More info: http://thefalconshow.com

    00:00 Control Dynamics and Show Intro
    00:52 Channel Subscriber Growth
    04:31 Combining Game Franchises
    11:45 Flying Cars and Technology
    21:08 Marvel Wolverine Ideas
    34:10 God of War Adaptation
    46:44 Listener Requests and Audience Feedback
    52:03 Final Game Ideas and Wrap Up
  • The Falcon Show

    Scariest Game TOURNAMENT // The Falcon Show #41

    10/25/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    We are determining the scariest game of all time. Who takes the crown of the scariest game ever made. This episode features a head-to-head horror game bracket, starting with rounds between Five Nights At Freddy's and Ruined Nurse. We also break down the tension between P.T. and Resident Evil 2 Remake to see which experience holds up under pressure.

    Subscribe for weekly episodes!
    More info: http://thefalconshow.com

    0:00 A New Era for the Falcon Show
    3:16 Scientific Game Ranking Begins
    6:10 Alien Isolation vs Resident Evil
    7:43 Survival Horny Games Uncovered
    11:44 Super Mario 64 vs PT
    16:48 Fear vs Outlast
    34:59 Dead Space vs Siren
    49:06 The Final Showdown
  • The Falcon Show

    Viewer Comments The Third // The Falcon Show #40

    10/25/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    In this episode of the Falcon Show, the hosts check in with listener feedback from previous episodes. They discuss animated clip highlights, old commercial promotional games, and their ongoing pursuit to define the ultimate Perfect Seven video game.

    Subscribe for weekly episodes!
    More info: http://thefalconshow.com

    02:40 Wolverine Episode Comments
    04:40 Episode 38 Comments
    07:44 Survival Horny Games Comments
    09:17 Remedy Rampage Comments
    12:51 Metal Gear Solid Episode Comments
    15:43 Perfect Sevens Bracket Nominees
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About The Falcon Show
Falcon, Erich, and Kevin from Gameranx talk games, gaming culture, the industry, and whatever else hijacks the conversation. Big opinions, weird tangents, deep dives, and the occasional guest.
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

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