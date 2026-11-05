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51 episodes
- For Halloween, Falcon, Kevin and Erich take BioWare to the gaming graveyard. They revisit Baldur's Gate II and Knights of the Old Republic, puzzle over MDK2 and Sonic Chronicles, and listen to that baffling Sonic soundtrack. Then it's on to Mass Effect, Dragon Age's changing identity, Andromeda, Anthem and The Veilguard: what worked, what went wrong, and whether another Mass Effect could recapture the magic.
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Chapters
0:00 Halloween in the gaming graveyard
2:08 Remembering BioWare
5:41 First BioWare memories and the Black Isle era
8:28 The unexpected MDK2 detour
10:48 Baldur's Gate II and classic RPGs
13:07 Knights of the Old Republic
14:45 A brief stop at Jade Empire
15:12 Why did BioWare make Sonic Chronicles?
18:12 The baffling Sonic Chronicles soundtrack
26:00 BioWare's EA era
27:07 Mass Effect and its original promise
29:46 Dragon Age: Origins and changing sequels
37:44 Mass Effect 3 and the ending backlash
43:43 Dragon Age: Inquisition
45:36 Mass Effect: Andromeda and the bad era
53:55 Anthem and the live-service gamble
1:01:36 Dragon Age: The Veilguard and live-service writing
1:08:04 Could another Mass Effect recapture the magic?
1:15:12 Bungie and live-service developers anonymous
1:20:17 Sonic soundtrack send-off
- Jake Baldino joins the Falcon Show for a Halloween trip through P.T., armed with a supposedly haunted PS4 and absolutely no protection from Lisa. Between looping hallways and jump scares, we revisit Hideo Kojima's playable teaser for Silent Hills, pick apart its lighting and sound design, and trade horror favorites from Silent Hill and Resident Evil to Amnesia: The Bunker. Add spooky movie stories, an absurd final puzzle, and a few deeply questionable escape plans, and you've got a very normal night in a haunted house.
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More info: http://thefalconshow.com
00:00 Halloween Intro and Jake Baldino
00:54 The Haunted Console
02:28 P.T.'s Cultural Moment
04:07 Lighting, Sound and the Impossible House
09:16 Bathroom Scares and the Flashlight
13:33 Jake's Halloween Movie Traditions
19:27 The Games That Scared Us Most
28:58 Resident Evil Memories and Jump Scares
35:57 Troll 2 and Halloween Movie Stories
38:48 P.T.'s Final Puzzle
43:40 Lisa Trevor and Resident Evil Remakes
54:57 Debating the Silent Hill Games
59:55 Silent Hills and the Unsolved Mystery
01:08:02 Ghostbusters and Paul Rudd
01:11:27 Lisa Gets the Last Laugh
01:15:38 Thanks, Jake, and Halloween Goodbyes
- Vibecoding has ushered in a new era of video game mashups. Absurd game combinations that no sane developer would ever approve are now possible, from mixing the shooting mechanics of Max Payne with the open world of GTA to shoving Mario educational games into Bully. Are these bad ideas? Yes. That doesn't make them not fun.
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More info: http://thefalconshow.com
00:00 Control Dynamics and Show Intro
00:52 Channel Subscriber Growth
04:31 Combining Game Franchises
11:45 Flying Cars and Technology
21:08 Marvel Wolverine Ideas
34:10 God of War Adaptation
46:44 Listener Requests and Audience Feedback
52:03 Final Game Ideas and Wrap Up
- We are determining the scariest game of all time. Who takes the crown of the scariest game ever made. This episode features a head-to-head horror game bracket, starting with rounds between Five Nights At Freddy's and Ruined Nurse. We also break down the tension between P.T. and Resident Evil 2 Remake to see which experience holds up under pressure.
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More info: http://thefalconshow.com
0:00 A New Era for the Falcon Show
3:16 Scientific Game Ranking Begins
6:10 Alien Isolation vs Resident Evil
7:43 Survival Horny Games Uncovered
11:44 Super Mario 64 vs PT
16:48 Fear vs Outlast
34:59 Dead Space vs Siren
49:06 The Final Showdown
- In this episode of the Falcon Show, the hosts check in with listener feedback from previous episodes. They discuss animated clip highlights, old commercial promotional games, and their ongoing pursuit to define the ultimate Perfect Seven video game.
Subscribe for weekly episodes!
More info: http://thefalconshow.com
02:40 Wolverine Episode Comments
04:40 Episode 38 Comments
07:44 Survival Horny Games Comments
09:17 Remedy Rampage Comments
12:51 Metal Gear Solid Episode Comments
15:43 Perfect Sevens Bracket Nominees
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About The Falcon Show
Falcon, Erich, and Kevin from Gameranx talk games, gaming culture, the industry, and whatever else hijacks the conversation. Big opinions, weird tangents, deep dives, and the occasional guest.Podcast website
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