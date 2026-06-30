One of the House’s highest-ranking employees, a Concierge, based out of Victoria British Columbia, is sent a series of strange case files from their neighbouring Vancouver Concierge. As they review the materials, it becomes clear there are things out there no one in their field knows about…or is prepared for.



The Experimental Episode "Kinbasket" was written and introduced by Sylvia Feketekuty, performed by Sarah Hayward, Sound Design and Music by Andrew Sutherland and Music by Chris Scott.



Strange and exploratory content like this is only made possible by the generous support of our exalted Patreon community. For behind the scenes look at scripts, cast and crew conversations and to get priority input on our projects, head on over to Patreon.com/northmiststudios and keep the strange coming!