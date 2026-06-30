Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
20 episodes
- The Concierge takes matters into his own hands. Gardener and Carrier discover Hearty is a target.
Written by Mary Kirby with additional writing by Sylvia Feketekuty, sound design by Andrew Sutherland, Directed by Sarah Hayward. P.J. was performed by John Battye, The Edmonton Concierge by Anthony Goodwin, Gardener by Kelly Turner, Carrier by Christine Lesiak, Hearty by Lee Boyes, Vigil by Mathew Leddy, and Rue by Amanda Bergen.
This, and all our episodes are brought to you by our community over at patreon.com/northmiststudios
- In this sci-fi horror story, Agent Weaver is on "stress leave" which, of course, she uses to chase the truth of what happened to her on Kinbasket Lake, British Columbia, Canada.
Kinbasket 2 was introduced, written and directed by Sylvia Feketekuty. Sound design by Andrew Sutherland. Weaver performed by Sarah Hayward. Calder was performed by Jared Leeder, Augury Agents by John Battye and Lee Boyes.
Join the North Mist crew for more behind the scenes, access to scripts and helping us support our human made studio pop over to https://www.patreon.com/cw/NorthMistStudios
- Previously on The Concierge: Post Mortem… Steward, the Edmonton 2 of Diamonds has been once more “commissioned” by the visiting Victoria field agents, who continue to take repairing the damage of the Red Deer mission into their own hands. After retrieving the first stolen data drive, they have successfully tracked down the location of the second to Augury’s auction. However, Augury is not without their own counter moves…
This episode was written by Sylvia Feketekuty, and Directed by John Battye. Performed by Chris Scott as Steward, Jindra McIntosh as Tilda, Corben Kushnyrek as Mike, Lee Savage as Aaron, Jared Leeder as Caulder, and John Mukonzi Musyoki as Pines. Additional voices by Colleen Perman. Sound Design and Music by Andrew Sutherland and Music by Chris Scott.
- One of the House’s highest-ranking employees, a Concierge, based out of Victoria British Columbia, is sent a series of strange case files from their neighbouring Vancouver Concierge. As they review the materials, it becomes clear there are things out there no one in their field knows about…or is prepared for.
The Experimental Episode "Kinbasket" was written and introduced by Sylvia Feketekuty, performed by Sarah Hayward, Sound Design and Music by Andrew Sutherland and Music by Chris Scott.
Strange and exploratory content like this is only made possible by the generous support of our exalted Patreon community. For behind the scenes look at scripts, cast and crew conversations and to get priority input on our projects, head on over to Patreon.com/northmiststudios and keep the strange coming!
More Comedy Fiction podcasts
- Sorry About The MurderComedy Fiction, Fiction
- We Fix Space JunkArts, Comedy Fiction, Fiction
- The Adventure ZoneComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- The Amelia ProjectComedy, Comedy Fiction, Fiction
- Legends of AvantrisComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- The Mysteries Of Derlin CountyComedy Fiction, Fiction, True Crime
- Midnight BurgerComedy Fiction, Fiction
- Worlds Beyond NumberAnimation & Manga, Comedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Dumb-Dumbs & Dragons: A D&D PodcastComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
Trending Comedy Fiction podcasts
About The Concierge
Murder, Mayhem and Maple Syrup. A full cast audio drama about near-future Canadian Spies and Assassins. Written, Directed and Produced by senior Video Game Developers including Mary Kirby, Sylvia Feketekuty and Sarah Hayward.Podcast website
Listen to The Concierge, Sorry About The Murder and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Concierge
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.