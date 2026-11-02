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39 episodes
Remote Viewing Humanity's Biggest Secrets: The Moon, Antarctica, Atlantis & What's Coming with Denea For Humanity11/02/2026 | 1h 30 mins.EP 38 “We are a hybrid species now.” -Denea
Today On The Cellular Upgrade:
You are so much more than this one lifetime. Denae for Humanity joins me to explore psychic gifts, past lives, Akashic records, and reincarnation, opening a conversation about the soul patterns we may be ready to release.
We’re going down the rabbit hole of Atlantis, remote viewing, and extraterrestrial experiences. Denae shares her perspective on ancient civilizations and the lessons she believes humanity is being invited to revisit.
What does it mean to stay connected to your humanity in the age of artificial intelligence? We explore AI, transhumanism, spiritual sovereignty, and the importance of bringing consciousness into our relationship with technology.
Coming back to Mother Earth can start right where you are. We talk growing your own food, finding your soul community, and approaching emergency preparedness from a grounded place of care rather than fear.
Let’s remember possibility without getting lost in the doomsday spiral. We explore Denae’s vision for energy healing, sound frequency, and collective awakening, with a beautiful invitation to come back to your body, your joy, and the world you want to create.
Connect with Christy:
IG: @itschristynault
christynault.com
Explore MicroFlow:
microflowhealing.com
IG: @microflow.healing
Grab my free microdosing masterclass here
Curious about becoming a certified microdosing coach? The next enrollment for MicroFlow University opens in 2027. Learn more + join the waitlist HERE.
Work with Christy:
Join Rewired for only $97
Join Hormone Glow Up - use code CELLULARUPGRADE for $200 off paid-in-full enrollment
Email support@christynault.com to inquire about a VIP 1:1 immersion (only 4 spots available per year)
Connect with Denea:
denea4humanity.com
IG: @denea4humanity
Youtube: @Denea4humanity
Book a reading/healing with Denea here
From Manifestation to Stewardship: The Path to True Wealth & Financial Sovereignty with Natalia Benson10/27/2026 | 1h 11 mins.EP 37 “We spend so much time asking the universe for more, but then we have to learn how to actually take care of what we've been given.” -Natalia Benson
Today On The Cellular Upgrade:
Natalia Benson and I bring the mystical and practical together in this conversation about money mindset, manifestation, and financial sovereignty.
Through her experiences with divorce, grief, and reinvention, Natalia shares how her relationship with money became a foundation for choice.
We explore what your astrology chart may reveal about earning, receiving, self-worth, and financial self-sabotage.
We get into money dates, multiple bank accounts, and the connection between financial clarity and feeling more supported in your body.
We also talk ancestral healing, spiritual guidance, and why high income and lasting wealth are two different conversations.
Connect with Christy:
IG: @itschristynault
christynault.com
Explore MicroFlow:
microflowhealing.com
IG: @microflow.healing
Grab my free microdosing masterclass here
Curious about becoming a certified microdosing coach? The next enrollment for MicroFlow University opens in 2027. Learn more + join the waitlist HERE.
Work with Christy:
Join Rewired for only $97
Join Hormone Glow Up - use code CELLULARUPGRADE for $200 off paid-in-full enrollment
Email support@christynault.com to inquire about a VIP 1:1 immersion (only 4 spots available per year)
Connect with Natalia:
nataliabenson.com
IG: @natalia_benson
Magical Women & Money Membership (MWMM)
The Cheat Codes to the Matrix: Numerology & the Hidden Architecture of Reality with Kaitlyn Kaerhart10/20/2026 | 1h 23 mins.EP 36 “If we live in a numeric system, these are the codes to the matrix.” -Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Today On The Cellular Upgrade:
Journey into your cosmic code with Kaitlyn Kaerhart as we explore how numerology, life path numbers, and destiny numbers can illuminate the sacred blueprint your soul came here to embody.
Tune into the rhythm of your personal year cycle and explore the seasons of becoming, releasing, and expanding that may be inviting you into deeper trust with divine timing.
Explore karmic debt numbers, past-life lessons, and the sacred mirrors within your relationships as we unravel the patterns your soul may be here to alchemize.
Feel into the threshold of 2027’s master number 11 energy and Kaitlyn’s vision for a collective awakening, where intuition deepens and more of our soul gifts come into the light.
Wander into the mysteries of manifestation, free will, and the matrix, weaving in Kaitlyn’s personal experience with psilocybin microdosing, heart connection, and remembering the creator within.
Connect with Christy:
IG: @itschristynault
christynault.com
Explore MicroFlow:
microflowhealing.com
IG: @microflow.healing
Grab my free microdosing masterclass here
MicroFlow University begins October 22. Learn more + enroll HERE.
Work with Christy:
Join Rewired for only $97
Join Hormone Glow Up - use code CELLULARUPGRADE for $200 off paid-in-full enrollment
Email support@christynault.com to inquire about a VIP 1:1 immersion (only 4 spots available per year)
Connect with Kaitlyn:
kaitlynkaerhart.com - Calculate your numbers on Kaitlyn’s website
IG: @kaerhart
Join Kaitlyn’s app with a FREE 7-day trial: My Cosmic Code
Book: You Are Cosmic Code
- EP 35 “At what point will you decide to stop organizing your entire existence around what you’re healing and actually begin organizing your life around what you’re here to create?.” -Christy Nault
Today On The Cellular Upgrade:
Moving beyond the healing hamster wheel and remembering the gifts, purpose, and potential you came here to embody.
Nervous system regulation, self-sabotage, and why receiving more love, abundance, and visibility can feel unfamiliar.
Merging with the field of excellence through self-trust, energetic coherence, and devotion to your soul’s fullest expression.
New Earth leadership and the invitation to turn your personal healing into creation, service, and collective evolution.
Embodied presence in the age of AI, and how Microflow University brings this deeper standard into microdosing coaching.
Connect with Christy:
IG: @itschristynault
christynault.com
Explore MicroFlow:
microflowhealing.com
IG: @microflow.healing
Grab my free microdosing masterclass here
MicroFlow University begins October 22. Learn more + enroll HERE.
Questions about MicroFlow University? Email support@christynault.com
Work with Christy:
Join Rewired for only $97
Join Hormone Glow Up - use code CELLULARUPGRADE for $200 off paid-in-full enrollment
Email support@christynault.com to inquire about a VIP 1:1 immersion (only 4 spots available per year)
They’re Replacing Our Biology With Technology: Transhumanism vs. The New Earth Timeline10/06/2026 | 43 mins.EP 34 “The greatest technology that humanity will ever discover has been here the entire time. We are the greatest technology.” -Christy Nault
Today On The Cellular Upgrade:
Transhumanism and the New Earth timeline: my perspective on artificial intelligence, human evolution, and the invitation to return to our organic, divine design.
Your body’s innate intelligence: a journey into cellular health, consciousness, and the magnificent inner technology we so often forget we carry.
Psilocybin microdosing, mushrooms, and mycelium: why I see these teachers of the Earth as a bridge back to nature, connection, and our own remembering.
Spiritual awakening and personal sovereignty: moving beyond fear, reclaiming your attention, and tending to the reality you feel called to create.
Microflow University’s microdosing coaching certification: the vision behind this heart-centered space for practitioners, healers, and those feeling the nudge toward a new soul-aligned path.
Connect with Christy:
IG: @itschristynault
christynault.com
Explore MicroFlow:
microflowhealing.com
IG: @microflow.healing
Grab my free microdosing masterclass here
MicroFlow University begins October 22. Learn more + enroll HERE.
Questions about MicroFlow University? Email support@christynault.com
Work with Christy:
Join Rewired for only $97
Join Hormone Glow Up - use code CELLULARUPGRADE for $200 off paid-in-full enrollment
Email support@christynault.com to inquire about a VIP 1:1 immersion (only 4 spots available per year)
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About The Cellular Upgrade
Welcome to the most activating conversations in wellness where cellular intelligence meets cosmic consciousness. Hosted by Christy Nault, industry-leading, root-cause practitioner and Founder & CEO of MicroFlow, this show reveals why your health is the portal to a prosperous, soul-aligned life. Every Tuesday, Christy merges science, soul, and strategy to help you access your full multidimensional potential through the circuitry of your own body.Podcast website
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