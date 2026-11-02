EP 38 “We are a hybrid species now.” -Denea

Today On The Cellular Upgrade:

You are so much more than this one lifetime. Denae for Humanity joins me to explore psychic gifts, past lives, Akashic records, and reincarnation, opening a conversation about the soul patterns we may be ready to release.

We’re going down the rabbit hole of Atlantis, remote viewing, and extraterrestrial experiences. Denae shares her perspective on ancient civilizations and the lessons she believes humanity is being invited to revisit.

What does it mean to stay connected to your humanity in the age of artificial intelligence? We explore AI, transhumanism, spiritual sovereignty, and the importance of bringing consciousness into our relationship with technology.

Coming back to Mother Earth can start right where you are. We talk growing your own food, finding your soul community, and approaching emergency preparedness from a grounded place of care rather than fear.

Let’s remember possibility without getting lost in the doomsday spiral. We explore Denae’s vision for energy healing, sound frequency, and collective awakening, with a beautiful invitation to come back to your body, your joy, and the world you want to create.

Connect with Christy:

IG: ⁠⁠⁠@itschristynault⁠⁠⁠



⁠⁠christynault.com⁠⁠⁠



Explore MicroFlow:

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠microflowhealing.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



IG: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@microflow.healing ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Grab my free microdosing masterclass ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠



Curious about becoming a certified microdosing coach? The next enrollment for MicroFlow University opens in 2027. Learn more + join the waitlist HERE.

Work with Christy:

Join ⁠Rewired⁠ for only $97



Join ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Hormone Glow Up⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ - use code CELLULARUPGRADE for $200 off paid-in-full enrollment



Email support@christynault.com to inquire about a VIP 1:1 immersion (only 4 spots available per year)



Connect with Denea:

denea4humanity.com



IG: @denea4humanity



Youtube: @Denea4humanity



Book a reading/healing with Denea here