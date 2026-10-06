Story Sirens: Legends, Myths, and Laughs

Our first Siren Encounter has arrived and your Siren's are... well, they're creeped out. Is it Duendes? Is it the Good People? Is it upset Thumbelina?! Listen in on the first of many 'Siren Encounters'! Care to share your story? Send your mythological or paranormal encounter to storysirens@gmail.com and get the chance to have your story told! --------------------- Follow us on Instagram @StorySirensPodcast Become a Siren Seeker on https://ko-fi.com/storysirens Join our Discord on https://discord.gg/YvVRCQHAYe Music by Donald Guzzi

Off to another country to visit grandma! What could possibly go wrong?! A lot, apparently. Thank you Israel for your submission! Care to share your story? Send your mythological or paranormal encounter to storysirens@gmail.com and get the chance to have your story told! --------------------- Follow us on Instagram @StorySirensPodcast Become a Siren Seeker on https://ko-fi.com/storysirens Join our Discord on https://discord.gg/YvVRCQHAYe Music by Donald Guzzi

Ever wondered where chocolate came from and why? Join your Sirens on a most decadent deep dive into the bittersweet treat known around the world! --------------------- Follow us on Instagram @StorySirensPodcast Become a Siren Seeker on https://ko-fi.com/storysirens Join our Discord on https://discord.gg/YvVRCQHAYe Music by Donald Guzzi --------------------- LINKS TO RESEARCH: https://cocoarunners.com/chocopedia/gift-of-the-gods-chocolate-in-the-aztec-empire/?srsltid=AfmBOopaaLwYR3W3RMhRdXczzF_kRnW6H3xECulmx5Htw9RQWVCpvYDK&v=0b3b97fa6688 https://www.mexicolore.co.uk/maya/chocolate/blood-of-the-gods https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_chocolate https://cluizel.us/blogs/michel-cluizel-chocolate-blog-spot/food-of-the-gods-theobroma-cacao?srsltid=AfmBOooN5B_zA5XiHN7unLw7db4J35j3Pljt8OeUmMhgSki8Dz6JiU4E https://www.kew.org/plants/cacao-tree https://www.britannica.com/topic/Quetzalcoatl

The Roanoke Colony has been lost for over 400 years... or has it? Join your Sirens and their special guest and soon-to-be Anthropologist guest, Mel, as they deep dive into the many theories of what happened to the settlers. --------------------- Follow us on Instagram @StorySirensPodcast Become a Siren Seeker on https://ko-fi.com/storysirens Join our Discord on https://discord.gg/YvVRCQHAYe Music by Donald Guzzi --------------------- LINKS TO RESEARCH: https://www.nps.gov/fora/learn/historyculture/the-lost-colony.htm https://www.outerbanks.org/things-to-do/museums-and-historic-sites/the-lost-colony-outdoor-drama/ https://www.britannica.com/story/the-lost-colony-of-roanoke https://www.britannica.com/biography/John-White https://www.britannica.com/biography/Walter-Raleigh-English-explorer https://www.americanhistorycentral.com/entries/lost-colony-roanoke-island/

You might think having a little 'House Spirit Helper' would be a good idea, until they start being a menace! Time to deep dive with your Sirens on all things duendes, domovoys and brownies! --------------------- Follow us on Instagram @StorySirensPodcast Become a Siren Seeker on https://ko-fi.com/storysirens Join our Discord on https://discord.gg/YvVRCQHAYe Music by Donald Guzzi --------------------- LINKS TO RESEARCH: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duende https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Domovoy https://www.reedquest.org/articles/2026/4/8/v5ftpdwiyqbpvv17wz82e29ifitpoq https://compendiumiberica.wordpress.com/2020/09/05/duendes-part-1/ https://www.britannica.com/topic/domovoy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brownie_(folklore) https://scotlands-stories.com/scottish-brownie/

About Story Sirens: Legends, Myths, and Laughs

About Story Sirens: Legends, Myths, and Laughs

About Story Sirens: Legends, Myths, and Laughs