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67 episodes
- Five Key Takeaways
Clarity and sadness can coexist. I can feel relief about an ending and still grieve the love, memories, and hopes connected to it.
Missing something isn’t always guidance to return. We can let a wave of grief pass before deciding whether it changes what we know.
We grieve more than physical losses. A home, family structure, identity, or imagined future can carry meaning that takes time to release.
Spiritual understanding leaves room for human feelings. My belief that love continues doesn’t cancel the pain of missing someone’s physical presence.
We can carry the meaning forward. Letting a chapter end doesn’t require us to discard its love, lessons, or beauty.
Reflection and Journaling Prompts
What am I actually grieving, and what does that tell me about what mattered?
What am I ready to honor without needing to hold on to it?
Can I bless what was without requiring it to remain?
What can I lovingly leave behind so that I have both hands free to receive what comes next?
Connect with Rebecca
Website: https://www.rebeccarosen.com/
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- How do we reclaim our power when life changes in ways we didn’t choose? Through my conscious uncoupling and financial uncertainty, I’ve had to live the teaching “you are the CEO of your life” in a whole new way. I’m sharing what I’ve learned about leading ourselves through change, taking responsibility without taking all the blame, and allowing our healing to begin even when someone else hasn’t changed or apologized. We’ll explore boundaries, spiritual guidance, and the practical choices that help us participate in our own lives. If you’re navigating a transition, I invite you to consider what’s still yours to choose—with space to feel the hurt before finding meaning.
Five key takeaways
We can feel first and find meaning later. You don’t have to turn pain into a spiritual lesson before you’ve had space to grieve.
Our healing doesn’t have to depend on an apology. I’ve learned that we can acknowledge what happened and begin moving forward without another person agreeing with our experience.
Responsibility gives us something we can work with. For me, recognizing my over-functioning, rescuing, and boundaries opened up choices. It didn’t mean everything was my fault.
Spiritual trust includes practical participation. Sometimes I need meditation; sometimes I need to open the spreadsheet, read the contract, or ask for help. Both can be part of how we care for ourselves.
Victory can mean getting ourselves back. We can choose integrity, peace, and a different pattern even when the outcome remains messy—and without needing someone else to lose.
A reflection to take with you
Imagine a weekly meeting with yourself as the CEO of your life, with your team in Spirit offering loving support. You might ask: What’s working? What’s draining my energy? Whose behavior am I waiting on? What is actually mine to choose? Then consider one step you can take this week. We don’t have to do everything at once, and we don’t have to do it alone.
- How do we stay connected to the people we love without losing ourselves? Through my conscious uncoupling journey, I realized my sacred graduation wasn’t just about the end of my marriage—it was about ending the pattern of leaving myself to preserve connection. In this episode, I’m sharing how people pleasing, rescuing, and over-functioning can look like love while quietly pulling us away from our own truth. Together, we explore compassion without collapse, caring without carrying, and allowing someone else to be disappointed without immediately trying to fix it. If you’ve been saying yes when you mean no, we’ll consider what love can look like when your needs belong in the room, too.
Five Key Points
Self-abandonment can hide inside helpfulness. Being supportive, flexible, and understanding can become a pattern of overriding our own needs. I’m sharing how I began recognizing that distinction in myself.
Disappointment doesn’t automatically mean disconnection. Someone can disagree with your boundary and still love you. We can make room for their feelings without taking back our truth.
Rescuing can get in the way of reciprocity. When I fill every gap, there’s less space for someone else to step in. Leaving that space allows us to see what each person is willing and able to contribute.
Compassion doesn’t require carrying someone else’s path. Spirit has taught me that each soul deserves the dignity of its own lessons. We can offer love and support without managing another person’s entire experience.
Being needed isn’t the same as being known. Beyond what you do for others, there’s a person with preferences, dreams, limits, and needs. Honest connection makes room for that person, too.
Questions for Reflection
Take these questions into your meditation or journaling this week:
Where am I leaving myself in order to remain connected to someone else?
What would it look like to stay connected to myself here, even if someone else is disappointed?
If I stop shrinking to preserve belonging, who would I give myself permission to become?
- The Whisper Before the Wake-up Call
We all love the idea of trusting our intuition until it tells us something we don’t want to hear. In this episode, I share what my own sacred graduation and conscious uncoupling journey have taught me about recognizing the whispers of spirit—and finding the courage to honor them. Together, we explore how I distinguish intuition from fear, what our bodies can tell us, and why signs shouldn’t replace our own inner knowing. I also share the questions that help me separate responsibility from over-responsibility. Sometimes guidance asks us to act. Sometimes it asks us to wait, speak, rest, or release. The practice is becoming quiet enough to listen and willing enough to take the next aligned step.
What We Explore
Fear screams, intuition whispers. I share how fear tends to demand certainty and keep changing its argument, while intuition often repeats the same simple truth.
Listening to the body. I explore patterns of contraction, depletion, expansion, and relief, while recognizing that our human bodies also need rest, care, and appropriate medical attention.
Signs and discernment. I love angel numbers, dreams, songs, and synchronicities, but a sign isn’t a substitute for sovereignty. We still have choices to make.
Responsibility versus over-responsibility. I can communicate clearly, set a boundary, and love someone without controlling their response or living their life for them.
Guidance without a guarantee. I’m learning to trust the next step without needing the entire map—and to remember that discomfort doesn’t automatically mean leave.
A Practice to Try
Sit quietly, breathe, and put your feet on the ground. Ask yourself one question at a time, pausing to listen:
What do I know to be true?
What am I afraid of?
What actually feels true underneath that?
What’s mine to do next?
The answer may be rest, wait, speak, ask for help, say no, or say yes. Before immediately questioning or intellectualizing it, see whether you can simply sit with it.
This Week’s Reflection
What has my higher self been quietly trying to tell me that I keep asking spirit to say louder?
What’s mine to do with what I already know?
- How do I know when a soul contract or season is complete? In this episode, I explore the difference between discomfort that helps me grow and the dissonance I feel when I keep overriding what I know is true. I share what I learned as my marriage changed, including why grief and peace can exist at the same time. I also offer questions to sit with before deciding whether to stay, repair, change my part in a pattern, or let go. An ending doesn’t erase the love or growth that came before it. Sometimes honoring what was means allowing it to take a new form.
Five key points
I can’t use discomfort alone as proof that it’s time to leave; growth can feel uncomfortable, too.
I look for repeating patterns and ask how my own participation might need to change.
I pay attention to whether staying requires me to keep abandoning myself.
I can feel sad about an ending and still know it’s the right choice for me.
I don’t need a villain to recognize that a relationship or season is complete.
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About Small Medium at Large
I'm Rebecca Rosen, a spiritual medium and bestselling author. I've made it my mission to normalize the paranormal, showing people that it is possible and that we all have the ability to tap into that connection with a little help from our team spirit. On this podcast, we'll be continuing our spiritual journey together as I relay messages from the other side, offer you tools to strengthen your own connection and deepen your own authentic faith, answer your burning questions, and share in conversations with trusted clients, colleagues, and friends. It starts with an intention, followed by an invitation, so get ready to open your minds and hearts to experience the magic, miracles, and divine connection to something bigger.Podcast website
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