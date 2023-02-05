I'm Rebecca Rosen, a spiritual medium and bestselling author. I've made it my mission to normalize the paranormal, showing people that it is possible and that w...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 23
A ROADMAP on how to experience Heaven on Earth
Welcome to the finale of Season 2 of Small Medium at Large. Consider this episode as a highlight reel, recapping the pivotal insights from this season to assist you on your spiritual journey towards manifesting your Heaven on Earth.Our focus this season was my latest book, WYH, serving as your guide to experience Heaven on Earth - an inherent purpose often blocked by past traumas and unhealthy patterns.We've delved into the notion of Earth as a school where we learn and teach specific life lessons or assignments we've chosen for ourselves. The season's overarching aim: cleanse our Karma, resolve our lingering issues, and embrace a life marked by grace, ease, and joy instead of pain and struggle, embodying a truly heavenly existence.Hopefully, this season has equipped you with wisdom and inspiration to further your soul's evolution into realms of expanded light and love.
6/13/2023
Channeling the Trinity | Small Medium at Large S02.E09
In this episode, Rebecca shares her spiritual journey with her long-time friend, Katie Burke. Together, they share their experiences of personal growth, spirituality, and the discovery of channeling. The episode concludes with a channeling with the Trinity.Questions answered by Trinity in this episode:Could you please describe the time and space between our incarnations?What is the ultimate goal for us learning lessons in the earth school and raising our frequency?Do experiences have to be hard and painful in order to learn from and can we ask for an easier road and still elevate even if we originally put something in our life plan?Do we choose our human vessel and all of its physical characteristics?Do we really have our memories of past lives?Can we uncover our soul's purpose by following what lights us up?Do we have soul circles that we travel through many lifetimes with?What Is Déjà vu?When we recognize a pattern in our life but struggle with identifying WHAT is the lesson we are supposed to learn, how would you advise we figure out WHAT that lesson is?
5/30/2023
1:01:18
Raising Consciousness: The Incarnation of Highly Evolved Souls | Small Medium at Large S02.E08
In the episode Rebbeca answers questions related to soul contracts, the journey of spirits after death, our predetermined exit points, and the incarnation of highly evolved souls. I explain how abusive relationships might serve as soul contracts, providing challenging yet invaluable lessons on establishing boundaries and self-worth. I discuss the ebb and flow of spirit presence after death, explaining that the sense of their absence does not necessarily mean they have moved on completely. We explore the concept of exit points in our soul contracts, which are potential opportunities for our souls to leave the body once our earthly mission is completed. Finally, I explain the idea of angels incarnating, clarifying that highly evolved souls, not angels, are incarnating more frequently now to raise the planet's consciousness to a higher place of love and light.Order Rebecca’s new book belowWhat’s Your Heaven?Change It, Run It, Tap It ProgramTake A FREE Life Lessons Quiz
5/16/2023
25:42
Jakki Smith-Leonardini - Soulful Partnerships | Small Medium at Large S02.E07
The conversation touches on soul contracts, personal growth, spiritual practices, and discernment versus judgment. They emphasize the importance of staying attuned to love and light in order to foster a strong sense of self and maintain healthy boundaries.Order Rebecca’s new book belowWhat’s Your Heaven?Change It, Run It, Tap It ProgramTake A FREE Life Lessons Quiz
5/2/2023
1:04:27
Navigating Life's Patterns: Identifying Your Top Life Lessons
Over the past few years, I've been doing readings and exploring common life lessons that people work through during their lifetime. I discovered that there are around 30 universal assignments that we come here to learn and grow from. This was the very inspiration behind my book, What's Your Heaven? In this episode, I decided to do a deep dive into the top 10 categories of these life assignments. If you're unsure about your own life lessons, I've created a free assessment on my website to help you identify them. For those who are more self-aware, you can often recognize your assignments through the patterns and triggers in your life.My book, What's Your Heaven?, also walks you through a process to uncover your most important life lessons. In the podcast, I discuss all 30 assignments, grouped into 10 categories. Before diving in, I shared an email from a client that confirmed the need for further clarification on this topic. So excited for you to listen and gain insights into your life's lessons and assignments!
I'm Rebecca Rosen, a spiritual medium and bestselling author. I've made it my mission to normalize the paranormal, showing people that it is possible and that we all have the ability to tap into that connection with a little help from our team spirit. On this podcast, we'll be continuing our spiritual journey together as I relay messages from the other side, offer you tools to strengthen your own connection and deepen your own authentic faith, answer your burning questions, and share in conversations with trusted clients, colleagues, and friends. It starts with an intention, followed by an invitation, so get ready to open your minds and hearts to experience the magic, miracles, and divine connection to something bigger.