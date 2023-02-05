Channeling the Trinity | Small Medium at Large S02.E09

In this episode, Rebecca shares her spiritual journey with her long-time friend, Katie Burke. Together, they share their experiences of personal growth, spirituality, and the discovery of channeling. The episode concludes with a channeling with the Trinity.Questions answered by Trinity in this episode:Could you please describe the time and space between our incarnations?What is the ultimate goal for us learning lessons in the earth school and raising our frequency?Do experiences have to be hard and painful in order to learn from and can we ask for an easier road and still elevate even if we originally put something in our life plan?Do we choose our human vessel and all of its physical characteristics?Do we really have our memories of past lives?Can we uncover our soul's purpose by following what lights us up?Do we have soul circles that we travel through many lifetimes with?What Is Déjà vu?When we recognize a pattern in our life but struggle with identifying WHAT is the lesson we are supposed to learn, how would you advise we figure out WHAT that lesson is?