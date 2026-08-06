Send us Fan Mail 🏳️‍🌈 Welcome to OUT HOUSE - Season 2! Hosted by Jimmy, Big D, Hisam, and Tommy, OUT HOUSE is the unapologetically gay talk show where reality TV, pop culture, LGBTQ+ life, relationships, trending news, and absolute chaos collide. Every episode brings bold opinions, hilarious debates, unfiltered conversations, and the kind of tea you won't get anywhere else. Whether we're breaking down reality TV, spilling behind-the-scenes stories, or talking about what's happening in the LGBTQ+ community, nothing is off-limits. 💬 Drop your questions, hot takes, and topic suggestions in the comments, we might feature them on a future episode. 👍 Like, comment, share, and subscribe to help us reach 20K subscribers and grow the OUT HOUSE community. 🎙️ New episodes. Bigger laughs. More chaos. Only on Heavy Crown Network.

Send us Fan Mail 👑 Welcome back to The Royal Tea Season 5! We're recapping Big Brother 28 all season long with weekly podcast episodes and video breakdowns packed with strategy, hot takes, live reactions, laughs, and all the chaos from inside the house. This season, we're excited to welcome the Core 4: Tiffany, Hannah, Claire, and Big D: as we break down every HOH, nomination, Power of Veto, blindside, eviction, and the biggest moments of the week. 🎙️ This week's special guest is Survivor S37 & S50 : Christian Hubicki Be sure to subscribe to Heavy Crown Network and follow this playlist so you never miss an episode, including our exclusive houseguest exit interviews! 🚢 Join us on the Wonder of the Seas! 🌴 Sail with us on a 5-day cruise to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay for an unforgettable trip filled with fun, sun, and unforgettable memories! 😎🏖️✨ 🎟️ Reserve your spot today: 👉 fansandfavorites.com 🌈 Don't miss OUT House! Our hilarious, unfiltered LGBTQ+ pop culture talk show starring Hisam, Jimmy, Tommy, and Big D, only on Heavy Crown Network. 🔥💅 👍 Like • 💬 Comment • 🔁 Share • 🔔 Subscribe Help us reach 20,000 subscribers! Every like, comment, share, and subscription means the world to us. Thank you for supporting the Crown! 👑💜 📲 Follow Heavy Crown Network Instagram • TikTok • X: @heavycrownnetwork 🎧 Listen on: Buzzsprout • Apple Podcasts • Spotify @heavycrownnetwork

Send us Fan Mail Today, Rob Cesternino is joined by the hosts of Heavy Crown Network's The Royal Tea, Tiffany Mitchell, Big D, Hannah Chaddha, and Claire Rehfuss,to break down all the biggest moments from Big Brother 28 Week 4! From the latest HOH reign and strategic moves to live feed drama and predictions for what's next, the crew dives into everything happening inside the house. ⭐ Become a Patron & Support RHAP: http://robhasawebsite.com/patron 📱 Follow RHAP ➡️ Website: http://RobHasAwebsite.com ➡️ Twitch: /rhap ➡️ Twitter/X: /robhasapodcast ➡️ Instagram: /rhapgrams ➡️ TikTok: /robhasapodcast 👑 Help Heavy Crown Network reach 20,000 subscribers! Every like, comment, share, and subscription means the world to us. Thank you for supporting the Crown! 💜 📲 Follow Heavy Crown Network Instagram • TikTok • X: @heavycrownnetwork 🎧 Listen to Heavy Crown Network on: Buzzsprout • Apple Podcasts • Spotify

Send us Fan Mail 🏳️‍🌈 Welcome to OUT HOUSE - Season 2! Hosted by Jimmy, Big D, Hisam, and Tommy, OUT HOUSE is the unapologetically gay talk show where reality TV, pop culture, LGBTQ+ life, relationships, trending news, and absolute chaos collide. Every episode brings bold opinions, hilarious debates, unfiltered conversations, and the kind of tea you won't get anywhere else. Whether we're breaking down reality TV, spilling behind-the-scenes stories, or talking about what's happening in the LGBTQ+ community, nothing is off-limits. 💬 Drop your questions, hot takes, and topic suggestions in the comments, we might feature them on a future episode. 👍 Like, comment, share, and subscribe to help us reach 20K subscribers and grow the OUT HOUSE community. 🎙️ New episodes. Bigger laughs. More chaos. Only on Heavy Crown Network.

Send us Fan Mail Welcome Kyland Young (Big Brother 23, The Amazing Race, and The Challenge) to Heavy Crown Network! Kyland will be recapping.The Challenge 42: Cutthroat, breaking down the cast, gameplay, strategy, eliminations, and everything you need to know each week as the season unfolds. New episodes with Kyland every week following new episodes of The Challenge 42 on Paramount+! Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kylandyoung/?hl=en ( @kylandyoung ) Be sure to subscribe to Heavy Crown Network and follow this playlist so you never miss an episode, including our exclusive houseguest exit interviews! --- Join Us on Wonder of the Seas! 🌴 Sail with us on a 5-day cruise to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay for an unforgettable vacation filled with fun, sunshine, and amazing memories! 🎟️ Reserve your spot today: 👉 fansandfavorites.com --- Don't Miss OUT House! Check out our hilarious, unfiltered LGBTQ+ pop culture talk show starring Hisam, Jimmy, Tommy, and Big D, only on Heavy Crown Network 🔥💅 --- 👍 Like • 💬 Comment • 🔁 Share • 🔔 Subscribe Help us reach 20,000 subscribers! Every like, comment, share, and subscription helps us grow and means the world to us. Thank you for supporting the Crown! 👑💜 📲 Follow Heavy Crown Network Instagram • TikTok • X: @heavycrownnetwork Listen On Buzzsprout • Apple Podcasts • Spotify

About Heavy Crown Network

About Heavy Crown Network

About Heavy Crown Network

🎙️ Hey everyone, welcome to Heavy Crown Network! We’ll be diving into topics that are shaking up the digital entertainment world – on the Heavy Crown Network! 🌟Imagine a place where your favorite reality stars come together to dish out the juiciest content across podcasts, shows, and social media. That’s right, Heavy Crown Network is your go-to for all things entertainment. Whether you're a reality TV junkie, a lifestyle enthusiast, or just love a good story, this is the spot for you!So, what’s the scoop on Heavy Crown Network? Founded by reality TV personalities who live and breathe authentic, powerful storytelling, who get what you’re all about. The name, Heavy Crown, isn't just a catchy title – it represents the responsibility and honor of having a voice in this crazy, beautiful community. And guess what? We’re not just building a network; we’re building a family – with you and for you!Ready to join the fun? Stay tuned as we chat about the hottest shows, our most vulnerable stories, and how you can get involved in this epic entertainment revolution. Let’s crown ourselves with some fun, shall we? 👑✨