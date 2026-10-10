Viewers like you help make PBS (Thank you 😃) . Support your local PBS Member Station here: https://to.pbs.org/DonateSPACEUploaded 07-03-18Will the future of space exploration be guided by public or private entities? Which is better?Learn more about CuriosityStream at https://curiositystream.com/spacetimeYou can further support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/pbsspacetimeGet your own Space Time t­shirt at http://bit.ly/1QlzoBiTweet at us! @pbsspacetimeFacebook: facebook.com/pbsspacetimeEmail us! pbsspacetime [at] gmail [dot] comComment on Reddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/pbsspacetimeHelp translate our videos!https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_panel?tab=2&c=UC7_gcs09iThXybpVgjHZ_7gPrevious Episodes:The Trebuchet Challengehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7UOFZBEA_gDeath of the Sunhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJY3y5_k0doOn February 8th 2018, the eyes of the world once again fixed upon Cape Canaveral. This time, people watched with anticipation as SpaceX launched its new Falcon Heavy rocket. This was the first test of a rocket that may one day send people across the solar system. The near-simultaneous landing of its two booster rockets was like something out of a sci-fi flick. It looked like the future. The subsequent view of a cherry-red Tesla Roadster drifting through space was like something out of a Douglas Adams novel. The landmark launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket is a milestone in a new space race. One not between nations, but instead between private companies. Is this the best thing for the future of human space travel?Links to Comments Response:Stimulihttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJY3y5_k0do&lc=UgwGa3G9okwGJbcmINV4AaABAgDethdehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJY3y5_k0do&lc=UgzPK43QbAtjm4xtYJx4AaABAgLcra Arclhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7UOFZBEA_g&lc=UgytIQalMVs5jSETirF4AaABAgHosted by Matt O'DowdWritten by Drew Rosen and Matt O’DowdProduced by Rusty WardGraphics by Grayson BlackmonAssistant Editing and Sound Design by Mike Petrow and Linda HuangMade by Kornhaber Brown (www.kornhaberbrown.com)Special thanks to our Patreon Big Bang, Quasar and Hypernova Supporters: Big BangCoolAsCatsDavid NicklasFaisal SaudAnton LifshitsJoey RednerQuasarTambe BarsbayMayank M. MehrotaMars YenturMark RosenthalDean FuquaRoman PinchukColeslawPurdieHypernovaEdmund FokschanerMatthew O’ConnorEugene LawsonMartha HuntJoseph SalomoneChuck ZegarJordan YoungRatfeastJohn HofmannBarry HatfieldCraig PetersonKevin CostelloThanks to our Patreon Gamma Ray Burst Supporters: James HughesKris FernetJane MyersJames FlowersGreg AllenTJ MadisonDenys IvanovNick VirtueAlexey EromenkoNicholas RoseScott GossettMark VasilePatrick MurraySultan AlkhulaifiAlex SetoMichal-Peanut KarmiErik SteinDaniel LyonsKevin WarneJJ BagnellJ RejcAvi GoldfingerJohn PettitFlorian StiglmayrBenoit Pagé-GuitardNathan LenizBrandon LabonteDavid CraneGreg Weiss Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

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