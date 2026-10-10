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- PBS Member Stations rely on viewers like you. To support your local station, go to: http://to.pbs.org/DonateSPACE↓ More info below ↓Uploaded 12-01-21Erratum: Figures in episode should be Minev et al. (2019), not Minney et al. (2009). Our apologies to the authors!This is the experiment we talk about:To Catch and Reverse a Quantum Jump Mid-FlightMinev, Mundhada, Shankar, Reinhold, Gutiérrez-Jáuregui, Schoelkopf,Mirrahimi, Carmichael and Devoret (2019), Nature, v.570, p.200https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-019-1287-zSign Up on Patreon to get access to the Space Time Discord! https://www.patreon.com/pbsspacetimeSince the very beginning of quantum mechanics, a debate has raged about how to interpret its bizarre predictions. And at the heart and origin of that debate is the quantum jump or quantum leap - the seemingly miraculous and instantaneous transitions of quantum systems that have always defied observation or prediction. At least, until now. Check out the Space Time Merch Storehttps://pbsspacetime.com/Sign up for the mailing list to get episode notifications and hear special announcements!https://mailchi.mp/1a6eb8f2717d/spacetimeHosted by Matt O'DowdWritten by Katie McCormick and Matt O'Dowd Graphics by Leonardo Scholzer, Yago Ballarini, Pedro Osinski, Adriano Leal and Stephanie FariaDirected by Andrew KornhaberAssistant Producer: Setare GholipourExecutive Producers: Eric Brown and Andrew KornhaberEnd Credits Music by J.R.S. Schattenberg: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRl6-nb4iOnsij-vnpAjp0QSpecial Thanks to Our Patreon SupportersBig Bang SupporetersMatthew MillerClinton RobinsonSean MaddoxBrodie RaoScott GrayAhmad JodehRadu NegulescuAlexander TamasMorgan HoughJuan BenetFabrice EapMark RosenthalDavid NicklasQuasar SupportersHank SChristina OegrenMark HeisingVinnie FalcoHypernova Supporterswilliam bryanSean MehraBen DeloL. Wayne AusbrooksNicholas NewlinMark Matthew BoskoJustin JermynJason FinnАнтон КочковAlec S-LJulian TyackeJohn R. SlavikMathewDanton SpiveyDonal BotkinJohn PollockEdmund FokschanerJoseph SalomoneMatthew O'Connorchuck zegarJordan Youngm0nkJohn HofmannTimothy McCullochGamma Ray Burst SupportersAlex EdwardsNickÁdám KettingerSylvain LeducMatthew HarlowRobert C SchuppAnthony KahngMD3Endre PechDaniel JenningsCameron SampsonPratik MukherjeeGeoffrey ClarionAstronauticistNateDarren DuncanLily kawaiiRuss CreechJeremy ReedMagistrala Хемус [Kybrit]Derek DavisBill BlairEric WebsterSteven SartoreDrJYouDavid JohnstonJ. KingMichael BartonChristopher BarronJames RamseyMr TAndrew MannJeremiah Johnsonfieldsa eleanoryPeter MertzKevin O'ConnellRichard DeightonIsaac SuttellDevon RosenthalOliver FlanaganDawn M FinkBleys GoodsonDarryl J LyleRobert WalterBruce BIsmael MontecelAndrew RichmondSimon OliphantMirik GogriDavid HughesMark Daniel CohenBrandon LattinYannick WeynsNickolas Andrew FreemanBrian BlanchardShane CalimlimTybie FitzhughRobert IlardiAstaurusEric KieblerCraig StonahaMartin SkansMichael ConroyGraydon GossFrederic SimonGreg SmithTonyfaceJohn RobinsonA GKevin LeeAdrian HatchYurii KonovaliukJohn FunaiCass CostelloGeoffrey ShortBradley JenkinsKyle HoferTim StephaniLuaanAlecZeroCodyMalte UblNick VirtueScott GossettMartin J LollarDan WarrenPatrick SuttonJohn GriffithDaniel LyonsDFaulkKevin WarneAndreas NautschBrandon labonte Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- Take the Space Time Fan Survey Here: https://forms.gle/wS4bj9o3rvyhfKzUAUploaded 20-04-22PBS Member Stations rely on viewers like you. To support your local station, go to:http://to.pbs.org/DonateSPACESign Up on Patreon to get access to the Space Time Discord!https://www.patreon.com/pbsspacetimeImagine you’re leading a game of 20 questions and you forget the thing you chose half way through. You have to keep answering yesses and nos and hope that you think of something that’s consistent with all your previous questions before the game is done. Well it could be that’s what the entire universe is doing. I hope it thinks of something good before we run out of questions.Check out the Space Time Merch Storehttps://www.pbsspacetime.com/shopSign up for the mailing list to get episode notifications and hear special announcements!https://mailchi.mp/1a6eb8f2717d/spacetimeHosted by Matt O'DowdWritten by Katie McCormick and Matt O'Dowd Post Production by Leonardo Scholzer, Yago Ballarini, Pedro Osinski, Adriano Leal and Stephanie FariaGFX Visualizations: Ajay ManuelDirected by Andrew KornhaberAssociate Producer: Bahar GholipourExecutive Producers: Eric Brown and Andrew KornhaberExecutives in Charge (PBS): Adam Dylewski, Maribel Lopez Director of Programming (PBS): Gabrielle Ewing Spacetime is produced by Kornhaber Brown for PBS Digital Studios.This program is produced by Kornhaber Brown, which is solely responsible for its content.© 2022 PBS. All rights reserved.End Credits Music by J.R.S. Schattenberg: https://www.youtube.com/user/MultiDroidekaSpecial Thanks to Our Patreon SupportersBig Bang SupportersMark EvansDavid TaicletDaniel AlexiucPeter BarrettDavid NeumannCharlieLeo KoguanSandy WuAhmad JodehAlexander TamasMorgan HoughAmyJuan BenetVinnie FalcoFabrice EapMark RosenthalDavid NicklasQuasar SupportersAlex KernEthan CohenStephen WilcoxChristina OegrenMark HeisingHank SHypernova Supporterswilliam bryanKirk HonourdrollereJoe MoreiraMarc ArmstrongScott GorlickPaul Stehr-GreenAdam WaltersRussell PopeBen DeloScott GrayАнтон КочковJohn R. SlavikMathewDonal BotkinJohn PollockEdmund FokschanerJoseph Salomonechuck zegarJordan YoungDaniel MuzquizGamma Ray Burst SupportersSusan AlbeeFrank WalkerMatt QWhizBangeryTony AffinitoAvi YashchinMHL SHSKory KirkTerje VoldAnatoliy NagornyycomboyBrett BakerJeremy SollerJonathan ConerlyAndre StechertRoss BohnerPaul WoodKent Durhamjim bartoshNubbleChris NavridesScott R CalkinsThe Mad MechanicEllis HallJohn H. Austin, Jr.Diana SBen CampbellFaraz KhanAlmog CohenAlex EdwardsÁdám KettingerMD3Endre PechDaniel JenningsCameron SampsonPratik MukherjeeGeoffrey ClarionNateDarren DuncanRuss CreechJeremy ReedEric WebsterDavid JohnstonWeb BrowserMichael BartonChristopher BarronJames RamseyMr TAndrew MannIsaac SuttellDevon RosenthalOliver FlanaganBleys GoodsonRobert WalterBruce BSimon OliphantMirik GogriMark DelagasseMark Daniel CohenBrandon LattinNickolas Andrew FreemanShane CalimlimTybie FitzhughRobert IlardiEric KieblerCraig StonahaMartin SkansThe Art of SinGraydon GossFrederic SimonTonyfaceJohn RobinsonA GDavid NealKevin LeejustahatJohn FunaiCass CostelloTristanBradley JenkinsKyle HoferDaniel StříbrnýLuaanCodyThomas DoughertyKing ZeckendorffNick VirtueScott GossettDan WarrenPatrick SuttonDaniel LyonsDFaulkKevin Warne Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- Learn More about Brilliant: https://brilliant.org/SpaceTime/Uploaded 17-11-21Take the 2023 PBS Audience Survey: https://to.pbs.org/pbssurvey2023dBlack holes are a paradox. They are paradoxical because they simultaneously must exist but can’t, and so they break physics as we know it. Many physicists will tell you that the best way to fix broken physics is with string. String theory, in fact. And in the black holes of string theory - fuzzballs - are perhaps even weirder than the regular type.Sign Up on Patreon to get access to the Space Time Discord!https://www.patreon.com/pbsspacetimeCheck out the Space Time Merch Storehttps://www.pbsspacetime.com/shopSign up for the mailing list to get episode notifications and hear special announcements!https://mailchi.mp/1a6eb8f2717d/spacetimeHosted by Matt O'DowdWritten by Etienne Ligout and Matt O'Dowd Post Production by Leonardo Scholzer, Yago Ballarini, Pedro Osinski, Adriano Leal and Stephanie FariaGFX Visualizations: Ajay ManuelDirected by Andrew KornhaberAssistant Producer: Setare GholipourExecutive Producers: Eric Brown and Andrew KornhaberEnd Credits Music by J.R.S. Schattenberg: https://www.youtube.com/user/MultiDroidekaSpecial Thanks to Our Patreon SupportersBig BangBen DimockDaniel AlexiucNenado763Pravin MansukhaniPeter BarrettNils AndersonDavid NeumannAri PaulCharlieMrs. Tiffany PoindexterLeo KoguanSandy WuMatthew MillerAhmad JodehAlexander TamasMorgan HoughJuan BenetVinnie FalcoFabrice EapMark RosenthalDavid NicklasHenry Van StynQuasarAlex KernMichael SchneiderEthan CohenStephen WilcoxYogiChristina OegrenMark HeisingHank SHypernovawilliam bryanJustin SmithdrollereJoe MoreiraMarc ArmstrongScott GorlickNick BerardPaul Stehr-GreenMuON MarketingRussell PopeBen DeloNicholas NewlinScott GrayАнтон КочковJohn R. SlavikMathewDonal BotkinJohn PollockEdmund FokschanerJoseph SalomoneMatthew O'Connorchuck zegarJordan Youngm0nkJohn HofmannDaniel MuzquizTimothy McCullochGamma Ray Burst SupportersJered D SweeneyAnatoliy NagornyycomboyBrett BakerJeremy SollerJonathan ConerlyAndre StechertRoss BohnerPaul WoodKent Durhamjim bartoshNubbleChris NavridesScott R CalkinsCarl ScaggsThe Mad MechanicEllis HallJohn H. Austin, Jr.Diana SBen CampbellLawrence Tholl, DVMFaraz KhanAlmog CohenAlex EdwardsÁdám KettingerMD3Endre PechDaniel JenningsCameron SampsonPratik MukherjeeGeoffrey ClarionNateAdrian PosorDarren DuncanRuss CreechJeremy ReedEric WebsterDavid JohnstonJ. KingMichael BartonChristopher BarronJames RamseyJustin JermynMr TAndrew MannPeter MertzIsaac SuttellDevon RosenthalOliver FlanaganRobert WalterBruce BIsmael MontecelSimon OliphantMirik GogriMark DelagasseMark Daniel CohenBrandon LattinNickolas Andrew FreemanProtius ProtiusShane CalimlimTybie FitzhughRobert IlardiEric KieblerCraig StonahaMartin SkansMichael ConroyGraydon GossFrederic SimonTonyfaceJohn RobinsonA GKevin LeejustahatYurii KonovaliukJohn FunaiCass CostelloTristan DelocheBradley JenkinsKyle HoferDaniel StříbrnýLuaanAlecZeroVlad ShipulinCodyMalte UblKing ZeckendorffNick VirtueScott GossettDan WarrenPatrick SuttonJohn GriffithDaniel LyonsDFaulkGrowingVioletKevin WarneAndreas NautschBrandon labonte Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- PBS Member Stations rely on viewers like you. To support your local station, go to: http://to.pbs.org/DonateSPACE↓ More info below ↓Uploaded 14-04-20Check out Antarctic Extremes on PBS Terra: https://www.youtube.com/pbsterraSign Up on Patreon to get access to the Space Time Discord! https://www.patreon.com/pbsspacetimeSign up for the mailing list to get episode notifications and hear special announcements!https://tinyurl.com/yx9cusk5Check out the Space Time Merch Storehttps://pbsspacetime.com/The Milky Way galaxy is relatively calm by the destructive standards of the rest of the Universe, and compared to its own very violent past. But just recently we discovered that its violent past was much more recent than we thought - and could even happen again. Hosted by Matt O'DowdWritten by Emily Diebert and Matt O'DowdGraphics by Leonardo Scholzer, Yago Ballarini, and Pedro OsinskiDirected by: Andrew KornhaberExecutive Producers: Eric Brown and Andrew KornhaberEnd Credits Music by J.R.S. Schattenberg: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRl6-nb4iOnsij-vnpAjp0Q#space #astrophysics #spacetimeSpecial Thanks to Our Patreon SupportersBig Bang SupportersAlexander TamasDavid NicklasFabrice EapJuan BenetMorgan HoughRadu NegulescuQuasar SupportersChristina OegrenMark HeisingVinnie FalcoHypernova Supporterschuck zegarDanton SpiveyDonal BotkinEdmund FokschanerHank SJohn HofmannJohn PollockJohn R. SlavikJordan YoungJoseph SalomoneJulian TyackeMathewMatthew O'ConnorMatthew RyanSyed AnsarTimothy McCullochGamma Ray Burst Supporterswilliam bryanA GAdrian HatchAdrien MolyneuxAlecZeroAndreas NautschArefa AhmadBradley JenkinsBrandon labonteBrandon LattinBrian BlanchardCraig StonahaDan WarrenDaniel LyonsDavid BethalaDavid HughesDFaulkDouglas CantrellEric KieblerFrederic SimonGeoffrey ShortGraydon GossGreg SmithJohn FunaiJohn RobinsonJosh ThomasKevin LeeKevin WarneKyle HoferMalte UblMark Daniel CohenMichael ConroyMirik GogriNick VirtueNick WrightNickolas Andrew FreemanPatrick SuttonPaul RoseProtius ProtiusRandall SylviaRobert IlardiScott GossettSean WarniahaShane CalimlimSteve BradshawTatiana VorovchenkoTim StephaniTonyfaceTybie FitzhughYannick WeynsYurii Konovaliuk Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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- Viewers like you help make PBS (Thank you 😃) . Support your local PBS Member Station here: https://to.pbs.org/DonateSPACEUploaded 07-03-18Will the future of space exploration be guided by public or private entities? Which is better?Learn more about CuriosityStream at https://curiositystream.com/spacetimeYou can further support us on Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/pbsspacetimeGet your own Space Time tshirt at http://bit.ly/1QlzoBiTweet at us! @pbsspacetimeFacebook: facebook.com/pbsspacetimeEmail us! pbsspacetime [at] gmail [dot] comComment on Reddit: http://www.reddit.com/r/pbsspacetimeHelp translate our videos!https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_cs_panel?tab=2&c=UC7_gcs09iThXybpVgjHZ_7gPrevious Episodes:The Trebuchet Challengehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7UOFZBEA_gDeath of the Sunhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJY3y5_k0doOn February 8th 2018, the eyes of the world once again fixed upon Cape Canaveral. This time, people watched with anticipation as SpaceX launched its new Falcon Heavy rocket. This was the first test of a rocket that may one day send people across the solar system. The near-simultaneous landing of its two booster rockets was like something out of a sci-fi flick. It looked like the future. The subsequent view of a cherry-red Tesla Roadster drifting through space was like something out of a Douglas Adams novel. The landmark launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket is a milestone in a new space race. One not between nations, but instead between private companies. Is this the best thing for the future of human space travel?Links to Comments Response:Stimulihttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJY3y5_k0do&lc=UgwGa3G9okwGJbcmINV4AaABAgDethdehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJY3y5_k0do&lc=UgzPK43QbAtjm4xtYJx4AaABAgLcra Arclhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7UOFZBEA_g&lc=UgytIQalMVs5jSETirF4AaABAgHosted by Matt O'DowdWritten by Drew Rosen and Matt O’DowdProduced by Rusty WardGraphics by Grayson BlackmonAssistant Editing and Sound Design by Mike Petrow and Linda HuangMade by Kornhaber Brown (www.kornhaberbrown.com)Special thanks to our Patreon Big Bang, Quasar and Hypernova Supporters: Big BangCoolAsCatsDavid NicklasFaisal SaudAnton LifshitsJoey RednerQuasarTambe BarsbayMayank M. MehrotaMars YenturMark RosenthalDean FuquaRoman PinchukColeslawPurdieHypernovaEdmund FokschanerMatthew O’ConnorEugene LawsonMartha HuntJoseph SalomoneChuck ZegarJordan YoungRatfeastJohn HofmannBarry HatfieldCraig PetersonKevin CostelloThanks to our Patreon Gamma Ray Burst Supporters: James HughesKris FernetJane MyersJames FlowersGreg AllenTJ MadisonDenys IvanovNick VirtueAlexey EromenkoNicholas RoseScott GossettMark VasilePatrick MurraySultan AlkhulaifiAlex SetoMichal-Peanut KarmiErik SteinDaniel LyonsKevin WarneJJ BagnellJ RejcAvi GoldfingerJohn PettitFlorian StiglmayrBenoit Pagé-GuitardNathan LenizBrandon LabonteDavid CraneGreg Weiss Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About PBS Space Time
Space Time explores the outer reaches of space, the craziness of astrophysics, the possibilities of sci-fi, and anything else you can think of beyond Planet Earth with our astrophysicist host: Matthew O’Dowd. For all business inquiries and sponsorship opportunities please reach out to: pbsspacetime@lighthouseagents.com Matt O'Dowd spends his time studying the universe, especially really far-away things like quasars, super-massive black holes, and evolving galaxies. He uses telescopes in space to do it. Matt completed his Ph.D. at NASA's Space Telescope Science Institute, followed by work at the University of Melbourne and Columbia University. He's now a professor at the City University of New York's Lehman College and an Associate at the American Museum of Natural History's Hayden Planetarium. Previous host Gabe Perez-Giz is an astrophysicist who studies black hole physics. He received his Ph.D. from Columbia University and also hosted PBS Infinite Series. patreon.com/pbsspacetime
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